Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -28

We are engaged in remedial activities at a number of locations, often with other companies, pursuant to federal and state laws. When it is probable we will pay remedial costs at a site, and those costs can be reasonably estimated, we accrue the investigation, remediation, and operating and maintenance costs against our earnings. We accrue costs based on consideration of currently available data and information with respect to each individual site, including available technologies, current applicable laws and regulations, and prior remediation experience. Where no amount within a range of estimates is more likely, we accrue the minimum. Where multiple potentially responsible parties are involved, we consider our proportionate share of the probable costs. In formulating the estimate of probable costs, we do not consider amounts expected to be recovered from insurance companies or others. We reassess these accrued amounts on a quarterly basis. The amount recorded for environmental remediation is not material and is included in Accrued expenses. We believe there is no more than a remote chance that a material amount for remedial activities at any individual site, or at all the sites in the aggregate, will be required.

On January 27, 2020, the Brazilian Federal Environmental Agency ("IBAMA") issued Caterpillar Brasil Ltda a notice of violation regarding allegations around the requirements for use of imported oils at the Piracicaba, Brazil facility. We have instituted processes to address the allegations. While we are still discussing resolution of these allegations with IBAMA, the initial notice from IBAMA included a proposed fine of approximately USD300,000. We do not expect this fine or our response to address the allegations to have a material adverse effect on the Company's consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity.

On January 7, 2015, the Company received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. The subpoena requested documents and information from the Company relating to, among other things, financial information concerning U.S. and non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries (including undistributed profits of non-U.S. subsidiaries and the movement of cash among U.S. and non-U.S. subsidiaries). The Company has received additional subpoenas relating to this investigation requesting additional documents and information relating to, among other things, the purchase and resale of replacement parts by Caterpillar Inc. and non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries, dividend distributions of certain non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries, and Caterpillar SARL (CSARL) and related structures. On March 2-3, 2017, agents with the Department of Commerce, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Internal Revenue Service executed search and seizure warrants at three facilities of the Company in the Peoria, Illinois area, including its former corporate headquarters. The warrants identify, and agents seized, documents and information related to, among other things, the export of products from the United States, the movement of products between the United States and Switzerland, the relationship between Caterpillar Inc. and CSARL, and sales outside the United States. It is the Company's understanding that the warrants, which concern both tax and export activities, are related to the ongoing grand jury investigation. The Company is continuing to cooperate with this investigation. The Company is unable to predict the outcome or reasonably estimate any potential loss; however, we currently believe that this matter will not have a material adverse effect on the Company's consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity.

In addition, we are involved in other unresolved legal actions that arise in the normal course of business. The most prevalent of these unresolved actions involve disputes related to product design, manufacture and performance liability (including claimed asbestos exposure), contracts, employment issues, environmental matters, intellectual property rights, taxes (other than income taxes) and securities laws. The aggregate range of reasonably possible losses in excess of accrued liabilities, if any, associated with these unresolved legal actions is not material. In some cases, we cannot reasonably estimate a range of loss because there is insufficient information regarding the matter. However, we believe there is no more than a remote chance that any liability arising from these matters would be material. Although it is not possible to predict with certainty the outcome of these unresolved legal actions, we believe that these actions will not individually or in the aggregate have a material adverse effect on our consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity.

Retirement Benefits

We recognize mark-to-market gains and losses immediately through earnings upon the remeasurement of our pension and OPEB plans. Mark-to-market gains and losses represent the effects of actual results differing from our assumptions and the effects of changing assumptions. We will record the annual mark-to-market adjustment as of the measurement date, December 31, 2020. The discount rates for our U.S. pension plans were 2.6 percent and 3.2 percent as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Asset returns as of September 30, 2020 for our U.S. pension plans were 8.8 percent compared to an expected return on plan assets for 2020 of 5.1 percent. It is difficult to predict the December 31, 2020 adjustment amount, as it is dependent on several factors including discount rate, actual returns on plan assets and other actuarial assumptions.

Order Backlog

At the end of the third quarter of 2020, the dollar amount of backlog believed to be firm was approximately USD13.4 billion, about USD500 million higher than the second quarter of 2020. The order backlog increased in Construction Industries, while Energy & Transportation and Resource Industries were about flat. Compared with the third quarter of 2019, the order backlog decreased about USD1.2 billion with decreases across the three primary segments. Of the total backlog at September 30, 2020, approximately USD3.8 billion was not expected to be filled in the following twelve months.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We provide the following definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures used in this report. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend for these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

We believe it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for our results to be meaningful to our readers. These items consist of (i) remeasurement (gain) loss resulting from the settlements of pension obligations in 2020 and (ii) a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform in the first quarter of 2019. We do not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believe the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing our period-over-period results. In addition, we provide a calculation of ME&T free cash flow as we believe it is an important measure for investors to determine the cash generation available for financing activities including debt repayments, dividends and share repurchases.

Reconciliations of adjusted profit per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, profit per share - diluted are as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30 September 30

2020 2019 2020 2019 Profit per share - diluted............................. USD 1.22 USD 2.66 USD 4.05 USD 8.75 Per share remeasurement (gain) loss of pension obligations 1 0.12 USD - USD (0.08) USD - ............................................... USD Per share U.S. tax reform impact....................... USD - USD - USD - USD (0.31) Adjusted profit per share............................. USD 1.34 USD 2.66 USD 3.97 USD 8.44

1 At statutory tax rates.

Reconciliations of ME&T free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net cash provided by operating activities are as follows:

Nine Months Ended

(Millions of dollars) September 30

2020 2019

ME&T net cash provided by operating activities 1...................................... USD 2,065 USD 2,632

ME&T discretionary pension contributions........................................... USD - USD 1,500

ME&T capital expenditures..................................................... USD (685) USD (730)

ME&T free cash flow......................................................... USD 1,380 USD 3,402

1 See reconciliation of ME&T net cash provided by operating activities to consolidated net cash provided by operating activities on pages 84 - 85.

Supplemental Consolidating Data

The Company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation - We define ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of our products.

