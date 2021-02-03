Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar Inc.    CAT

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/03 04:10:00 pm
191.45 USD   -0.55%
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -10-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -29-

02/03/2021 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Products - We define Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as our finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. We believe this presentation will assist readers in understanding our business.

Pages 78 to 92 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information. Certain amounts for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

77

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                                Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                                   Consolidated Machinery,      Financial Consolidating 
Sales and revenues:                                                             Energy & 
                                                                                Transportation  Products Adjustments 
 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation..........              USD 9,228      USD 9,228         USD - USD 
Revenues of Financial Products...................                  653          -               740              (87) 1 
Total sales and revenues........................                   9,881        9,228           740              (87) 
Operating costs: 
                                                                                                                 2 
Cost of goods sold.............................                    6,919        6,921           - 
                                                                                                                 (2) 
Selling, general and administrative expenses...........            1,126        943             189              (6) 2 
Research and development expenses................                  344          344             -                - 
Interest expense of Financial Products...............              137          -               137              - 
                                                                                                                 2 
Other operating (income) expenses.................                 370          95              287 
                                                                                                                 (12) 
Total operating costs...........................                   8,896        8,303           613              (20) 
Operating profit................................                   985          925             127              (67) 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products..........            136          136             -                - 
Other income (expense).........................                    14           (62)            9                67 3 
Consolidated profit before taxes.....................              863          727             136 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes.................              187          133             54 
Profit of consolidated companies...................                676          594             82               - 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies     (5)          (4)             -                (1) 4 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies...........         671          590             82               (1) 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests...... 3                            4                (1) 5 
Profit 6 
                                                                                USD 590           USD 78 USD           - 
....................................... USD 668

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

78

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                                Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                                   Consolidated Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
Sales and revenues:                                                             Energy & 
                                                                                Transportation Products Adjustments 
 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation..........              USD 28,452     USD 28,452       USD - USD 
Revenues of Financial Products....................                 2,061        -              2,350 (289) 1 
Total sales and revenues........................                   30,513       28,452         2,350 (289) 
Operating costs: 
Cost of goods sold............................                     21,298       21,302         - (4) 2 
Selling, general and administrative expenses...........            3,426        2,867          572 (13) 2 
Research and development expenses................                  1,041        1,041          - - 
Interest expense of Financial Products...............              461          -              462 (1) 3 
Other operating (income) expenses.................                 1,114        227            927 (40) 2 
Total operating costs...........................                   27,340       25,437         1,961 (58) 
Operating profit................................                   3,173        3,015          389 (231) 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products..........            384          383            - 1 3 
Other income (expense).........................                    265          60             (7) 212 4 
Consolidated profit before taxes.....................              3,054        2,692          382 (20) 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes.................              839          720            119 
Profit of consolidated companies...................                2,215        1,972          263 (20) 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies     8            18             (10) 5 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies...........         2,223        1,990          263 (30) 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests...... 5            2              13 (10) 6 
Profit 7 
                                                                                USD 1,988        USD 250 USD (20) 
 ........................................USD 2,218

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

79

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                                Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                                   Consolidated Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
Sales and revenues:                                                             Energy & 
                                                                                Transportation Products Adjustments 
 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation..........              USD 11,974     USD 11,974       USD - USD 
Revenues of Financial Products....................                 784          -              920         (136) 1 
Total sales and revenues........................                   12,758       11,974         920         (136) 
Operating costs: 
Cost of goods sold............................                     8,569        8,569          - 
Selling, general and administrative expenses...........            1,251        1,095          163         (7) 2 
Research and development expenses................                  431          431 
Interest expense of Financial Products...............              189          -              198         (9) 3 
Other operating (income) expenses.................                 298          (9)            320         (13) 2 
Total operating costs...........................                   10,738       10,086         681         (29)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:38 ET (22:38 GMT)

All news about CATERPILLAR INC.
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -10-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -7-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -6-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -5-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -4-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -3-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -2-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 Earnings Release
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 749 M - -
Net income 2020 2 959 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 102 300
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 201,33 $
Last Close Price 192,50 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.1.48%104 577
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.24.19%54 976
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.39%15 119
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.10.96%2 829
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.12.77%1 836
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD-16.92%1 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ