Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -29

Financial Products - We define Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as our finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. We believe this presentation will assist readers in understanding our business.

Pages 78 to 92 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information. Certain amounts for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

77

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Sales and revenues: Energy & Transportation Products Adjustments Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation.......... USD 9,228 USD 9,228 USD - USD Revenues of Financial Products................... 653 - 740 (87) 1 Total sales and revenues........................ 9,881 9,228 740 (87) Operating costs: 2 Cost of goods sold............................. 6,919 6,921 - (2) Selling, general and administrative expenses........... 1,126 943 189 (6) 2 Research and development expenses................ 344 344 - - Interest expense of Financial Products............... 137 - 137 - 2 Other operating (income) expenses................. 370 95 287 (12) Total operating costs........................... 8,896 8,303 613 (20) Operating profit................................ 985 925 127 (67) Interest expense excluding Financial Products.......... 136 136 - - Other income (expense)......................... 14 (62) 9 67 3 Consolidated profit before taxes..................... 863 727 136 Provision (benefit) for income taxes................. 187 133 54 Profit of consolidated companies................... 676 594 82 - Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies (5) (4) - (1) 4 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies........... 671 590 82 (1) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests...... 3 4 (1) 5 Profit 6 USD 590 USD 78 USD - ....................................... USD 668

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

78

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Sales and revenues: Energy & Transportation Products Adjustments Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation.......... USD 28,452 USD 28,452 USD - USD Revenues of Financial Products.................... 2,061 - 2,350 (289) 1 Total sales and revenues........................ 30,513 28,452 2,350 (289) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold............................ 21,298 21,302 - (4) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses........... 3,426 2,867 572 (13) 2 Research and development expenses................ 1,041 1,041 - - Interest expense of Financial Products............... 461 - 462 (1) 3 Other operating (income) expenses................. 1,114 227 927 (40) 2 Total operating costs........................... 27,340 25,437 1,961 (58) Operating profit................................ 3,173 3,015 389 (231) Interest expense excluding Financial Products.......... 384 383 - 1 3 Other income (expense)......................... 265 60 (7) 212 4 Consolidated profit before taxes..................... 3,054 2,692 382 (20) Provision (benefit) for income taxes................. 839 720 119 Profit of consolidated companies................... 2,215 1,972 263 (20) Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 8 18 (10) 5 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies........... 2,223 1,990 263 (30) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests...... 5 2 13 (10) 6 Profit 7 USD 1,988 USD 250 USD (20) ........................................USD 2,218

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

79

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Sales and revenues: Energy & Transportation Products Adjustments Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation.......... USD 11,974 USD 11,974 USD - USD Revenues of Financial Products.................... 784 - 920 (136) 1 Total sales and revenues........................ 12,758 11,974 920 (136) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold............................ 8,569 8,569 - Selling, general and administrative expenses........... 1,251 1,095 163 (7) 2 Research and development expenses................ 431 431 Interest expense of Financial Products............... 189 - 198 (9) 3 Other operating (income) expenses................. 298 (9) 320 (13) 2 Total operating costs........................... 10,738 10,086 681 (29)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:38 ET (22:38 GMT)