Caterpillar Inc.    CAT

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/03 04:10:00 pm
191.45 USD   -0.55%
Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -30-

02/03/2021 | 05:39pm EST
Operating profit................................                   2,020        1,888          239         (107) 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products..........            103          103 
Other income (expense).........................                    88           (27)           8           107 4 
Consolidated profit before taxes.....................              2,005        1,758          247 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes.................              518          457            61 
Profit of consolidated companies...................                1,487        1,301          186 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies     7            12                         (5) 5 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies...........         1,494        1,313          186         (5) 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests......              (1)            6           (5) 6 
Profit 7 
                                                                                USD 1,314        USD 180 USD     - 
............................................ USD 1,494

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

80

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                                Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                                   Consolidated Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
Sales and revenues:                                                             Energy & 
                                                                                Transportation Products Adjustments 
 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation..........              USD 38,369     USD 38,369       USD - USD 
Revenues of Financial Products....................                 2,287        -              2,684       (397) 1 
Total sales and revenues........................                   40,656       38,369         2,684       (397) 
Operating costs: 
Cost of goods sold.............................                    27,513       27,515                     (2) 2 
Selling, general and administrative expenses...........            3,879        3,324          564         (9) 2 
Research and development expenses................                  1,307        1,307          - 
Interest expense of Financial Products...............              571          -              599         (28) 3 
Other operating (income) expenses.................                 946          2              974         (30) 2 
Total operating costs...........................                   34,216       32,148         2,137       (69) 
Operating profit................................                   6,440        6,221          547         (328) 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products..........            309          318                        (9) 3 
Other income (expense)........................                     316          (71)           68          319 4 
Consolidated profit before taxes.....................              6,447        5,832          615 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes.................              1,470        1,294          176 
Profit of consolidated companies...................                4,977        4,538          439 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies     20           36                         (16) 5 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies..........          4,997        4,574          439         (16) 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests...... 2            1              17          (16) 6 
Profit 7 
                                                                                USD 4,573        USD 422 USD     - 
............................................ USD 4,995

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

81

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                       Supplemental Consolidating Data 
Assets                                                    Consolidated Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
                                                                       Energy &       Products  Adjustments 
Current assets:                                                        Transportation 
 
Cash and short-term investments......................     USD 9,315      USD 8,512        USD 803     USD - 
Receivables - trade and other........................     6,969        2,484          497       3,988 1,2 
Receivables - finance..............................       8,966        -              13,120    (4,154) 2 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                 1,831        1,372          634       (175) 3 
................. 
Inventories.....................................          11,453       11,453         -         - 
Total current assets..................................    38,534       23,821         15,054    (341) 
Property, plant and equipment - net                       12,232       8,156          4,076     - 
....................... 
Long-term receivables - trade and other                   1,149        294            181       674 1,2 
.................... 
Long-term receivables - finance.........................  12,209       -              12,900    (691) 2 
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes           1,440        1,979          101       (640) 4 
.............. 
Intangible assets....................................     1,363        1,363          -         - 
Goodwill.........................................         6,304        6,304          -         - 
Other assets.......................................       3,510        2,887          1,815     (1,192) 5 
Total assets........................................      USD 76,741     USD 44,804       USD 34,127  USD (2,190) 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities: 
Short-term borrowings.............................        USD 2,660      USD - USD 2,660              USD - 
Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies         -            -              -         - 
......... 
Accounts payable................................          5,193        5,174          187       (168) 6 
Accrued expenses................................          3,510        3,131          379       - 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits             1,069        1,055          14        - 
............. 
Customer advances...............................          1,209        1,209          -         - 
Dividends payable................................         -            -              -         - 
Other current liabilities.............................    1,978        1,509          666       (197) 4,7 
Long-term debt due within one year....................    9,359        1,397          7,962     - 
Total current liabilities................................ 24,978       13,475         11,868    (365) 
Long-term debt due after one year........................ 26,107       9,757          16,365    (15) 8 
Liability for postemployment benefits                     6,254        6,253          1         - 
...................... 
Other liabilities.....................................    4,408        3,739          1,384     (715) 4 
Total liabilities.....................................    61,747       33,224         29,618    (1,095) 
Commitments and contingencies 
Shareholders' equity 
Common stock.....................................         6,204        6,204          919       (919) 9 
Treasury stock.....................................       (25,315)     (25,315)       -         - 
Profit employed in the business.......................... 35,508       31,285         4,214     9 9 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)             (1,448)      (636)          (812)     - 
.............. 
Noncontrolling interests...............................   45           42             188       (185) 9 
Total shareholders' equity.............................   14,994       11,580         4,509     (1,095) 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity                USD 76,741     USD 44,804       USD 34,127  USD (2,190) 
...................

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:38 ET (22:38 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 749 M - -
Net income 2020 2 959 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 102 300
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 201,33 $
Last Close Price 192,50 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.1.48%104 577
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.24.19%54 976
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.39%15 119
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.10.96%2 829
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.12.77%1 836
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD-16.92%1 648
