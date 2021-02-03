Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -30

Operating profit................................ 2,020 1,888 239 (107) Interest expense excluding Financial Products.......... 103 103 Other income (expense)......................... 88 (27) 8 107 4 Consolidated profit before taxes..................... 2,005 1,758 247 Provision (benefit) for income taxes................. 518 457 61 Profit of consolidated companies................... 1,487 1,301 186 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 7 12 (5) 5 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies........... 1,494 1,313 186 (5) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests...... (1) 6 (5) 6 Profit 7 USD 1,314 USD 180 USD - ............................................ USD 1,494

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

80

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Sales and revenues: Energy & Transportation Products Adjustments Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation.......... USD 38,369 USD 38,369 USD - USD Revenues of Financial Products.................... 2,287 - 2,684 (397) 1 Total sales and revenues........................ 40,656 38,369 2,684 (397) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold............................. 27,513 27,515 (2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses........... 3,879 3,324 564 (9) 2 Research and development expenses................ 1,307 1,307 - Interest expense of Financial Products............... 571 - 599 (28) 3 Other operating (income) expenses................. 946 2 974 (30) 2 Total operating costs........................... 34,216 32,148 2,137 (69) Operating profit................................ 6,440 6,221 547 (328) Interest expense excluding Financial Products.......... 309 318 (9) 3 Other income (expense)........................ 316 (71) 68 319 4 Consolidated profit before taxes..................... 6,447 5,832 615 Provision (benefit) for income taxes................. 1,470 1,294 176 Profit of consolidated companies................... 4,977 4,538 439 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 20 36 (16) 5 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies.......... 4,997 4,574 439 (16) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests...... 2 1 17 (16) 6 Profit 7 USD 4,573 USD 422 USD - ............................................ USD 4,995

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

81

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Assets Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Current assets: Transportation Cash and short-term investments...................... USD 9,315 USD 8,512 USD 803 USD - Receivables - trade and other........................ 6,969 2,484 497 3,988 1,2 Receivables - finance.............................. 8,966 - 13,120 (4,154) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,831 1,372 634 (175) 3 ................. Inventories..................................... 11,453 11,453 - - Total current assets.................................. 38,534 23,821 15,054 (341) Property, plant and equipment - net 12,232 8,156 4,076 - ....................... Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,149 294 181 674 1,2 .................... Long-term receivables - finance......................... 12,209 - 12,900 (691) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,440 1,979 101 (640) 4 .............. Intangible assets.................................... 1,363 1,363 - - Goodwill......................................... 6,304 6,304 - - Other assets....................................... 3,510 2,887 1,815 (1,192) 5 Total assets........................................ USD 76,741 USD 44,804 USD 34,127 USD (2,190) Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings............................. USD 2,660 USD - USD 2,660 USD - Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies - - - - ......... Accounts payable................................ 5,193 5,174 187 (168) 6 Accrued expenses................................ 3,510 3,131 379 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,069 1,055 14 - ............. Customer advances............................... 1,209 1,209 - - Dividends payable................................ - - - - Other current liabilities............................. 1,978 1,509 666 (197) 4,7 Long-term debt due within one year.................... 9,359 1,397 7,962 - Total current liabilities................................ 24,978 13,475 11,868 (365) Long-term debt due after one year........................ 26,107 9,757 16,365 (15) 8 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,254 6,253 1 - ...................... Other liabilities..................................... 4,408 3,739 1,384 (715) 4 Total liabilities..................................... 61,747 33,224 29,618 (1,095) Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock..................................... 6,204 6,204 919 (919) 9 Treasury stock..................................... (25,315) (25,315) - - Profit employed in the business.......................... 35,508 31,285 4,214 9 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,448) (636) (812) - .............. Noncontrolling interests............................... 45 42 188 (185) 9 Total shareholders' equity............................. 14,994 11,580 4,509 (1,095) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 76,741 USD 44,804 USD 34,127 USD (2,190) ...................

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:38 ET (22:38 GMT)