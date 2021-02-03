Log in
CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
02/03 04:10:00 pm
191.45 USD   -0.55%
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -10-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-
DJ
Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -31-

02/03/2021 | 05:39pm EST
4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

82

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                        Supplemental Consolidating Data 
Assets                                                     Consolidated Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
                                                                        Energy &       Products  Adjustments 
Current assets:                                                         Transportation 
 
Cash and short-term investments..........................  USD 8,284      USD 7,299        USD 985     USD - 
Receivables - trade and other............................  8,568        3,737          451       4,380 1,2 
Receivables - finance.................................     9,336        -              14,489    (5,153) 2 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                  1,739        1,290          529       (80) 3 
.................... 
Inventories........................................        11,266       11,266         -         - 
Total current assets...................................... 39,193       23,592         16,454    (853) 
Property, plant and equipment - net                        12,904       8,606          4,298     - 
........................... 
Long-term receivables - trade and other                    1,193        348            152       693 1,2 
........................ 
Long-term receivables - finance                            12,651       -              13,354    (703) 2 
............................. 
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes            1,411        2,002          117       (708) 4 
.................. 
Intangible assets........................................  1,565        1,565          -         - 
Goodwill............................................       6,196        6,196          -         - 
Other assets...........................................    3,340        2,953          1,572     (1,185) 5 
Total assets...........................................    USD 78,453     USD 45,262       USD 35,947  USD (2,756) 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities: 
Short-term borrowings.................................     USD 5,166      USD 5            USD 5,161   USD - 
Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies          -            -              600       (600) 6 
............. 
Accounts payable....................................       5,957        5,918          212       (173) 7 
Accrued expenses....................................       3,750        3,415          335       - 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits              1,629        1,580          49        - 
................. 
Customer advances...................................       1,187        1,187          -         - 
Dividends payable...................................       567          567            -         - 
Other current liabilities................................  2,155        1,689          566       (100) 4,8 
Long-term debt due within one year........................ 6,210        16             6,194     - 
Total current liabilities                                  26,621       14,377         13,117    (873) 
................................... 
Long-term debt due after one year                          26,281       9,151          17,140    (10) 6 
............................ 
Liability for postemployment benefits                      6,599        6,599          -         - 
......................... 
Other liabilities........................................  4,323        3,681          1,430     (788) 4 
Total liabilities......................................... 63,824       33,808         31,687    (1,671) 
Commitments and contingencies 
Shareholders' equity 
Common stock.........................................      5,935        5,935          919       (919) 9 
Treasury stock.........................................    (24,217)     (24,217)       -         - 
Profit employed in the business                            34,437       30,434         3,997     6 9 
.............................. 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)              (1,567)      (739)          (828)     - 
.................. 
Noncontrolling interests                                   41           41             172       (172) 9 
................................... 
Total shareholders' equity                                 14,629       11,454         4,260     (1,085) 
................................. 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity                 USD 78,453     USD 45,262       USD 35,947  USD (2,756) 
.......................

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

83

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                         Supplemental 
                                                                         Consolidating Data 
                                                         Consolidated 
Cash flow from operating activities:                                  Machinery,       Financial Consolidating 
                                                                      Energy &         Products  Adjustments 
                                                                      Transportation 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies          USD 2,223      USD  1,990       USD 263       USD (30)             1, 
...................                                                                                                 5 
Adjustments for non-cash items: 
Depreciation and amortization                            1,815           1,217         598         - 
............................ 
Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations         (55)            (55)          -           - 
.............. 
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes            (38)            (5)           (33)        - 
.................. 
Other............................................        919             494           167         258              2 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 
and divestitures: 
Receivables - trade and other                            1,473           616           (54)        911              2, 
............................                                                                                        3 
Inventories........................................      (139)           (130)         -           (9)              2 
Accounts payable....................................     (596)           (599)         (6)         9                2 
Accrued expenses....................................     (286)           (314)         28          - 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits            (547)           (512)         (35)        - 
................ 
Customer advances...................................     13              13            -           - 
Other assets - net....................................   (15)            (136)         26          95               2 
Other liabilities - net                                  (512)           (514)         83          (81)             2 
.................................. 
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities     4,255           2,065         1,037       1,153 
................. 
Cash flow from investing activities: 
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to     (686)           (687)         (11)        12               2 
others........... 
Expenditures for equipment leased to others              (805)           2             (823)       16               2 
..................... 
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property,   550             119           451         (20)             2 
plant and equipment. 
Additions to finance receivables                         (9,278)         -             (10,234)    956              3 
............................. 
Collections of finance receivables                       9,656           -             10,822      (1,166)          3 
............................ 
Net intercompany purchased receivables                   -               -             971         (971)            3 
........................ 
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables                37              -             37          - 
....................... 
Net intercompany borrowings                              -               599           6           (605)            4 
............................... 
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)      (93)            (93)          -           - 
................. 
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of 13              13            -           - 
cash sold)......

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:38 ET (22:38 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 749 M - -
Net income 2020 2 959 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 102 300
Free-Float 66,4%
