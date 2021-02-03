Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -31

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Assets Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Current assets: Transportation Cash and short-term investments.......................... USD 8,284 USD 7,299 USD 985 USD - Receivables - trade and other............................ 8,568 3,737 451 4,380 1,2 Receivables - finance................................. 9,336 - 14,489 (5,153) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,739 1,290 529 (80) 3 .................... Inventories........................................ 11,266 11,266 - - Total current assets...................................... 39,193 23,592 16,454 (853) Property, plant and equipment - net 12,904 8,606 4,298 - ........................... Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,193 348 152 693 1,2 ........................ Long-term receivables - finance 12,651 - 13,354 (703) 2 ............................. Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,411 2,002 117 (708) 4 .................. Intangible assets........................................ 1,565 1,565 - - Goodwill............................................ 6,196 6,196 - - Other assets........................................... 3,340 2,953 1,572 (1,185) 5 Total assets........................................... USD 78,453 USD 45,262 USD 35,947 USD (2,756) Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings................................. USD 5,166 USD 5 USD 5,161 USD - Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies - - 600 (600) 6 ............. Accounts payable.................................... 5,957 5,918 212 (173) 7 Accrued expenses.................................... 3,750 3,415 335 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,629 1,580 49 - ................. Customer advances................................... 1,187 1,187 - - Dividends payable................................... 567 567 - - Other current liabilities................................ 2,155 1,689 566 (100) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year........................ 6,210 16 6,194 - Total current liabilities 26,621 14,377 13,117 (873) ................................... Long-term debt due after one year 26,281 9,151 17,140 (10) 6 ............................ Liability for postemployment benefits 6,599 6,599 - - ......................... Other liabilities........................................ 4,323 3,681 1,430 (788) 4 Total liabilities......................................... 63,824 33,808 31,687 (1,671) Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock......................................... 5,935 5,935 919 (919) 9 Treasury stock......................................... (24,217) (24,217) - - Profit employed in the business 34,437 30,434 3,997 6 9 .............................. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,567) (739) (828) - .................. Noncontrolling interests 41 41 172 (172) 9 ................................... Total shareholders' equity 14,629 11,454 4,260 (1,085) ................................. Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 78,453 USD 45,262 USD 35,947 USD (2,756) .......................

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Cash flow from operating activities: Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 2,223 USD 1,990 USD 263 USD (30) 1, ................... 5 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,815 1,217 598 - ............................ Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations (55) (55) - - .............. Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (38) (5) (33) - .................. Other............................................ 919 494 167 258 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other 1,473 616 (54) 911 2, ............................ 3 Inventories........................................ (139) (130) - (9) 2 Accounts payable.................................... (596) (599) (6) 9 2 Accrued expenses.................................... (286) (314) 28 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (547) (512) (35) - ................ Customer advances................................... 13 13 - - Other assets - net.................................... (15) (136) 26 95 2 Other liabilities - net (512) (514) 83 (81) 2 .................................. Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 4,255 2,065 1,037 1,153 ................. Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to (686) (687) (11) 12 2 others........... Expenditures for equipment leased to others (805) 2 (823) 16 2 ..................... Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, 550 119 451 (20) 2 plant and equipment. Additions to finance receivables (9,278) - (10,234) 956 3 ............................. Collections of finance receivables 9,656 - 10,822 (1,166) 3 ............................ Net intercompany purchased receivables - - 971 (971) 3 ........................ Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 37 - 37 - ....................... Net intercompany borrowings - 599 6 (605) 4 ............................... Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (93) (93) - - ................. Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of 13 13 - - cash sold)......

