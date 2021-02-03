Log in
Caterpillar Inc.

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
02/03 04:10:00 pm
191.45 USD   -0.55%
Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -32-

02/03/2021 | 05:39pm EST
Proceeds from sale of securities                         239             17            222         - 
............................. 
Investments in securities                                (512)           (15)          (497)       - 
.................................. 
Other - net...........................................   (80)            (21)          (59)        - 
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities     (959)           (66)          885         (1,778) 
.................. 
Cash flow from financing activities: 
Dividends paid.........................................  (1,683)         (1,683)       (20)        20               5 
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued  110             110           -           - 
............. 
Common shares repurchased............................... (1,130)         (1,130)       -           - 
Net intercompany borrowings                              -               (6)           (599)       605              4 
............................... 
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater   9,418           1,991         7,427       - 
than three months) 
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three (6,789)         (18)          (6,771)     - 
months)........ 
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three   (2,138)         (5)           (2,133)     - 
months or less).... 
Other - net...........................................   (1)             (1) 
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities     (2,213)         (742)         (2,096)     625 
................. 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash                  (56)            (47)          (9) 
......................... 
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments 
and restricted                                           1,027           1,210         (183) 
cash................................................. 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at   8,292           7,302         990 
beginning of period 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at   USD 9,319      USD  8,512       USD 807       USD 
end of period......

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

84

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                       Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                        Consolidated Machinery,           Financial Consolidating 
Cash flow from operating activities:                                 Energy &             Products  Adjustments 
                                                                     Transportation 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies         USD 4,997      USD 4,574              USD 439     USD (16) 1 
.................... 
Adjustments for non-cash items: 
Depreciation and amortization                           1,933          1,283              650         - 
........................... 
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes           (13)           9                  (22)        - 
.................. 
Other............................................       627            379                (111)       359 2 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 
and divestitures: 
Receivables - trade and other                           427            125                (16)        318 2, 
............................. 
Inventories........................................     (676)          (702)              -           26 2 
Accounts payable....................................    (669)          (651)              6           (24) 2 
Accrued expenses....................................    114            105                11          (2) 2 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits           (858)          (865)              7 
................ 
Customer advances...................................    169            171                -           (2) 2 
Other assets - net..................................... 19             (66)               63          22 2 
Other liabilities - net                                 (1,592)        (1,730)            150         (12) 2 
.................................. 
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities    4,478          2,632              1,177       669 
.................. 
Cash flow from investing activities: 
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to    (723)          (709)              (14)        - 
others.......... 
Expenditures for equipment leased to others             (1,133)        (21)               (1,151)     39 2 
..................... 
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property,  812            149                766         (103) 2 
plant and equipment 
Additions to finance receivables                        (9,453)        -                  (10,633)    1,180 3 
............................. 
Collections of finance receivables                      9,144          -                  10,166      (1,022) 3 
............................ 
Net intercompany purchased receivables                  -              -                  763         (763) 3 
........................ 
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables               183            -                  183         - 
....................... 
Net intercompany borrowings                             -              721                1           (722) 4 
............................... 
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)     (6)            (6)                -           - 
................. 
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net   3              3                  -           - 
of cash sold)...... 
Proceeds from sale of securities                        281            16                 265         - 
.............................. 
Investments in securities                               (425)          (16)               (409)       - 
.................................. 
Other - net............................................ (37)           1                  (38)        - 
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities    (1,354)        138                (101)       (1,391) 
................. 
Cash flow from financing activities: 
Dividends paid........................................  (1,564)        (1,564) 
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 59             59 
............. 
Common shares repurchased                               (3,283)        (3,283) 
............................... 
Net intercompany borrowings                                             4.                (721)       722 4 
............................... 
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater  8,827          1,479              7,348 
than three months)... 
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than      (6,062)        (8)                (6,054) 
three months)........ 
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three  (1,006)        -                  (1,006) 
months or less).... 
Other - net............................................ (2)             5. 
 
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities    (3,031)        (3,320)            (433)       722 
.................. 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash                 (47)           (38)               (9)         - 
......................... 
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments 
and restricted                                          46             (588)              634         - 
cash................................................ 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at  7,890          6,994              896         - 
beginning of period.. 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at  USD 7,936      USD 6,406              USD 1,530   USD - 
end of period......

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

85

Table of Contents

Reconciliation of Consolidated profit before taxes: 

                                                                             Machinery, 
(Millions of dollars)                                     Consolidated       Energy &         Financial 
                                                          Total              Transportation   Products 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 
Profit from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries.........................        USD 585              USD 585            USD           - 
Resource Industries...........................            167                167                        - 
Energy & Transportation.......................            492                492                        - 
Financial Products Segment......................          142                -                          142 
Total profit from reportable segments.................    1,386              1,244                      142 
Profit from all other operating segment................   27                 27                         - 
Cost centers..................................            9                  9                          -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:38 ET (22:38 GMT)

