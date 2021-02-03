Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -32

Proceeds from sale of securities 239 17 222 - ............................. Investments in securities (512) (15) (497) - .................................. Other - net........................................... (80) (21) (59) - Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (959) (66) 885 (1,778) .................. Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid......................................... (1,683) (1,683) (20) 20 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 110 110 - - ............. Common shares repurchased............................... (1,130) (1,130) - - Net intercompany borrowings - (6) (599) 605 4 ............................... Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater 9,418 1,991 7,427 - than three months) Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three (6,789) (18) (6,771) - months)........ Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three (2,138) (5) (2,133) - months or less).... Other - net........................................... (1) (1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (2,213) (742) (2,096) 625 ................. Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (56) (47) (9) ......................... Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted 1,027 1,210 (183) cash................................................. Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at 8,292 7,302 990 beginning of period Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at USD 9,319 USD 8,512 USD 807 USD end of period......

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Cash flow from operating activities: Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 4,997 USD 4,574 USD 439 USD (16) 1 .................... Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,933 1,283 650 - ........................... Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (13) 9 (22) - .................. Other............................................ 627 379 (111) 359 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other 427 125 (16) 318 2, ............................. Inventories........................................ (676) (702) - 26 2 Accounts payable.................................... (669) (651) 6 (24) 2 Accrued expenses.................................... 114 105 11 (2) 2 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (858) (865) 7 ................ Customer advances................................... 169 171 - (2) 2 Other assets - net..................................... 19 (66) 63 22 2 Other liabilities - net (1,592) (1,730) 150 (12) 2 .................................. Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 4,478 2,632 1,177 669 .................. Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to (723) (709) (14) - others.......... Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,133) (21) (1,151) 39 2 ..................... Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, 812 149 766 (103) 2 plant and equipment Additions to finance receivables (9,453) - (10,633) 1,180 3 ............................. Collections of finance receivables 9,144 - 10,166 (1,022) 3 ............................ Net intercompany purchased receivables - - 763 (763) 3 ........................ Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 183 - 183 - ....................... Net intercompany borrowings - 721 1 (722) 4 ............................... Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (6) (6) - - ................. Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net 3 3 - - of cash sold)...... Proceeds from sale of securities 281 16 265 - .............................. Investments in securities (425) (16) (409) - .................................. Other - net............................................ (37) 1 (38) - Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,354) 138 (101) (1,391) ................. Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid........................................ (1,564) (1,564) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 59 59 ............. Common shares repurchased (3,283) (3,283) ............................... Net intercompany borrowings 4. (721) 722 4 ............................... Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater 8,827 1,479 7,348 than three months)... Payments on debt (original maturities greater than (6,062) (8) (6,054) three months)........ Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three (1,006) - (1,006) months or less).... Other - net............................................ (2) 5. Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,031) (3,320) (433) 722 .................. Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (47) (38) (9) - ......................... Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted 46 (588) 634 - cash................................................ Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at 7,890 6,994 896 - beginning of period.. Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at USD 7,936 USD 6,406 USD 1,530 USD - end of period......

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Reconciliation of Consolidated profit before taxes:

Machinery, (Millions of dollars) Consolidated Energy & Financial Total Transportation Products Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Profit from reportable segments: Construction Industries......................... USD 585 USD 585 USD - Resource Industries........................... 167 167 - Energy & Transportation....................... 492 492 - Financial Products Segment...................... 142 - 142 Total profit from reportable segments................. 1,386 1,244 142 Profit from all other operating segment................ 27 27 - Cost centers.................................. 9 9 -

