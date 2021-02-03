Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar Inc.    CAT

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
02/03 04:10:00 pm
191.45 USD   -0.55%
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -10-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-
DJ
Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -33-

02/03/2021 | 05:39pm EST
Corporate costs...............................            (122)              (122)                      - 
Timing.....................................               (39)               (39)                       - 
Restructuring costs.............................          (87)               (87)                       - 
Methodology differences: 
Inventory/cost of sales.........................          (7)                (7)                        - 
Postretirement benefit expense....................        (32)               (32)                       - 
Stock-based compensation expense.................         (55)               (53)                       (2) 
Financing costs..............................             (125)              (125)                      - 
Currency..................................                (22)               (22)                       - 
Other income/expense methodology differences........      (72)               (72) 
Other methodology differences...................          2                  6                          (4) 
Total consolidated profit before taxes................. USD 863              USD 727            USD           136 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 
Profit from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries.........................        USD 940              USD 940            USD           - 
Resource Industries...........................            311                311                        - 
Energy & Transportation.......................            1,021              1,021                      - 
Financial Products Segment......................          218                -                          218 
Total profit from reportable segments.................    2,490              2,272                      218 
Profit from all other operating segment................   (21)               (21)                       - 
Cost centers..................................            (9)                (9)                        - 
Corporate costs...............................            (167)              (168)                      1 
Timing.....................................               6                  6                          - 
Restructuring costs.............................          (20)               (20)                       - 
Methodology differences: 
Inventory/cost of sales.........................          25                 25                         - 
Postretirement benefit expense....................        19                 19                         - 
Stock-based compensation expense.................         57.                (55)                       (2) 
Financing costs..............................              3.                (58)                       - 
Currency..................................                (62)               (62) 
Other income/expense methodology differences........      (124)              (124) 
Other methodology differences...................          (17)               (47)                       30 
Total consolidated profit before taxes................. USD 2,005            USD 1,758          USD           247

86

Table of Contents

Reconciliation of Consolidated profit before taxes: 

                                                                         Machinery, 
(Millions of dollars)                                     Consolidated   Energy &         Financial 
                                                          Total          Transportation   Products 
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 
Profit from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries.........................        USD 1,743        USD 1,743          USD           - 
Resource Industries...........................            623            623                        - 
Energy & Transportation.......................            1,718          1,718                      - 
Financial Products Segment.....................           395            -                          395 
Total profit from reportable segments................     4,479          4,084                      395 
Profit from all other operating segment................   31             31 
Cost centers..................................            18             18 
Corporate costs...............................            (409)          (403)                      (6) 
Timing....................................                (90)           (90)                       - 
Restructuring costs............................           (211)          (210)                      (1) 
Methodology differences: 
Inventory/cost of sales........................           (25)           (25)                       - 
Postretirement benefit expense....................        253            253                        - 
Stock-based compensation expense.................         (169)          (163)                      (6) 
Financing costs.............................              (324)          (324)                      - 
Currency.................................                 (230)          (230)                      - 
Other income/expense methodology differences........      (244)          (224)                      - 
Other methodology differences...................          (25)           (25)                       - 
Total consolidated profit before taxes................  USD 3,054        USD 2,692          USD           382 
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 
Profit from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries.........................        USD 3,272        USD 3,272          USD           - 
Resource Industries...........................            1,368          1,368                      - 
Energy & Transportation.......................            2,745          2,745                      - 
Financial Products Segment.....................           622            -                          622 
Total profit from reportable segments................     8,007          7,385                      622 
Profit from all other operating segment................   15             15 
Cost centers..................................            32             32 
Corporate costs...............................            (492)          (487)                      (5) 
Timing....................................                (118)          (118)                      - 
Restructuring costs............................           (162)          (131)                      (31) 
Methodology differences: 
Inventory/cost of sales........................           24             24                         - 
Postretirement benefit expense....................        4              4                          - 
Stock-based compensation expense.................         (170)          (164)                      (6) 
Financing costs.............................              (173)          (173)                      - 
Currency.................................                 (110)          (110)                      - 
Other income/expense methodology differences........      (374)          (374)                      - 
Other methodology differences...................          (36)           (71)                       35 
Total consolidated profit before taxes................  USD 6,447        USD 5,832          USD           615

87

Table of Contents 

Reconciliation of Assets:                       Consolidated     Machinery,       Financial        Consolidating 
(Millions of dollars)                           Total            Energy &         Products         Adjustments 
                                                                 Transportation 
September 30, 2020 
 
Assets from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries                         4,507            USD 4,507        USD - USD 
........................USD 
Resource Industries.........................    6,188              6,188          - 
Energy & Transportation......................   8,752              8,752          - 
Financial Products Segment....................  34,014             -              34,014 
Total assets from reportable segments           53,461             19,447         34,014           - 
............... 
Assets from All Other operating segment         1,610              1,610          -                - 
............. 
Items not included in segment assets: 
Cash and short-term investments................ 8,512              8,512          -                - 
Intercompany receivables......................  -                  108            -                (108) 
Deferred income taxes........................   1,339              1,979                           (640) 
Goodwill and intangible assets                  4,737              4,737          -                - 
.................. 
Property, plant and equipment - net and other   2,608              3,704          -                (1,096) 
assets... 
Inventory methodology differences               (2,560)            (2,560)        -                - 
................ 
Liabilities included in segment assets          7,720              7,720          -                - 
................ 
Other.....................................      (686)              (453)          113              (346) 
Total assets .................................USD 76,741           USD 44,804       USD 34,127 USD         (2,190) 
December 31, 2019 
Assets from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries                         4,601            USD 4,601        USD - USD 
........................USD 
Resource Industries.........................    6,505              6,505          - 
Energy & Transportation......................   8,548              8,548          - 
Financial Products Segment....................  35,813             -              35,813 
Total assets from reportable segments           55,467             19,654         35,813           - 
............... 
Assets from All Other operating segment         1,728              1,728          -                - 
............. 
Items not included in segment assets:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:38 ET (22:38 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 749 M - -
Net income 2020 2 959 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 102 300
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 201,33 $
Last Close Price 192,50 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.1.48%104 577
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.24.19%54 976
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.39%15 119
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.10.96%2 829
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.12.77%1 836
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD-16.92%1 648
