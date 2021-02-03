Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -33

Corporate costs............................... (122) (122) - Timing..................................... (39) (39) - Restructuring costs............................. (87) (87) - Methodology differences: Inventory/cost of sales......................... (7) (7) - Postretirement benefit expense.................... (32) (32) - Stock-based compensation expense................. (55) (53) (2) Financing costs.............................. (125) (125) - Currency.................................. (22) (22) - Other income/expense methodology differences........ (72) (72) Other methodology differences................... 2 6 (4) Total consolidated profit before taxes................. USD 863 USD 727 USD 136 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Profit from reportable segments: Construction Industries......................... USD 940 USD 940 USD - Resource Industries........................... 311 311 - Energy & Transportation....................... 1,021 1,021 - Financial Products Segment...................... 218 - 218 Total profit from reportable segments................. 2,490 2,272 218 Profit from all other operating segment................ (21) (21) - Cost centers.................................. (9) (9) - Corporate costs............................... (167) (168) 1 Timing..................................... 6 6 - Restructuring costs............................. (20) (20) - Methodology differences: Inventory/cost of sales......................... 25 25 - Postretirement benefit expense.................... 19 19 - Stock-based compensation expense................. 57. (55) (2) Financing costs.............................. 3. (58) - Currency.................................. (62) (62) Other income/expense methodology differences........ (124) (124) Other methodology differences................... (17) (47) 30 Total consolidated profit before taxes................. USD 2,005 USD 1,758 USD 247

Reconciliation of Consolidated profit before taxes:

Machinery, (Millions of dollars) Consolidated Energy & Financial Total Transportation Products Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Profit from reportable segments: Construction Industries......................... USD 1,743 USD 1,743 USD - Resource Industries........................... 623 623 - Energy & Transportation....................... 1,718 1,718 - Financial Products Segment..................... 395 - 395 Total profit from reportable segments................ 4,479 4,084 395 Profit from all other operating segment................ 31 31 Cost centers.................................. 18 18 Corporate costs............................... (409) (403) (6) Timing.................................... (90) (90) - Restructuring costs............................ (211) (210) (1) Methodology differences: Inventory/cost of sales........................ (25) (25) - Postretirement benefit expense.................... 253 253 - Stock-based compensation expense................. (169) (163) (6) Financing costs............................. (324) (324) - Currency................................. (230) (230) - Other income/expense methodology differences........ (244) (224) - Other methodology differences................... (25) (25) - Total consolidated profit before taxes................ USD 3,054 USD 2,692 USD 382 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Profit from reportable segments: Construction Industries......................... USD 3,272 USD 3,272 USD - Resource Industries........................... 1,368 1,368 - Energy & Transportation....................... 2,745 2,745 - Financial Products Segment..................... 622 - 622 Total profit from reportable segments................ 8,007 7,385 622 Profit from all other operating segment................ 15 15 Cost centers.................................. 32 32 Corporate costs............................... (492) (487) (5) Timing.................................... (118) (118) - Restructuring costs............................ (162) (131) (31) Methodology differences: Inventory/cost of sales........................ 24 24 - Postretirement benefit expense.................... 4 4 - Stock-based compensation expense................. (170) (164) (6) Financing costs............................. (173) (173) - Currency................................. (110) (110) - Other income/expense methodology differences........ (374) (374) - Other methodology differences................... (36) (71) 35 Total consolidated profit before taxes................ USD 6,447 USD 5,832 USD 615

Reconciliation of Assets: Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating (Millions of dollars) Total Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation September 30, 2020 Assets from reportable segments: Construction Industries 4,507 USD 4,507 USD - USD ........................USD Resource Industries......................... 6,188 6,188 - Energy & Transportation...................... 8,752 8,752 - Financial Products Segment.................... 34,014 - 34,014 Total assets from reportable segments 53,461 19,447 34,014 - ............... Assets from All Other operating segment 1,610 1,610 - - ............. Items not included in segment assets: Cash and short-term investments................ 8,512 8,512 - - Intercompany receivables...................... - 108 - (108) Deferred income taxes........................ 1,339 1,979 (640) Goodwill and intangible assets 4,737 4,737 - - .................. Property, plant and equipment - net and other 2,608 3,704 - (1,096) assets... Inventory methodology differences (2,560) (2,560) - - ................ Liabilities included in segment assets 7,720 7,720 - - ................ Other..................................... (686) (453) 113 (346) Total assets .................................USD 76,741 USD 44,804 USD 34,127 USD (2,190) December 31, 2019 Assets from reportable segments: Construction Industries 4,601 USD 4,601 USD - USD ........................USD Resource Industries......................... 6,505 6,505 - Energy & Transportation...................... 8,548 8,548 - Financial Products Segment.................... 35,813 - 35,813 Total assets from reportable segments 55,467 19,654 35,813 - ............... Assets from All Other operating segment 1,728 1,728 - - ............. Items not included in segment assets:

