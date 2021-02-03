Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -34

Cash and short-term investments................ 7,299 7,299 - - Intercompany receivables...................... - 758 - (758) Deferred income taxes........................ 1,294 2,002 - (708) Goodwill and intangible assets 4,435 4,435 - - .................. Property, plant and equipment - net and other 2,529 3,614 - (1,085) assets... Inventory methodology differences (2,426) (2,426) - - ................ Liabilities included in segment assets 8,541 8,541 - - ................ Other..................................... (414) (343) 134 (205) Total assets .................................USD 78,453 USD 45,262 USD 35,947 USD (2,756)

88

Table of Contents

Reconciliation of Depreciation and amortization: Machinery, Consolidated Total Energy & Financial (Millions of dollars) Transportation Products Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments: Construction Industries.............................. USD 61 USD 61 USD - Resource Industries................................. 105 105 - Energy & Transportation............................. 147 147 - Financial Products Segment........................... 174 - 174 Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments....... 487 313 174 Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization: All Other operating segment............................ 71 71 - Cost centers....................................... 31 31 - Other........................................... 4 (3) 7 Total depreciation and amortization......................... USD 593 USD 412 USD 181 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments: Construction Industries.............................. USD 73 USD 73 USD - Resource Industries................................. 113 113 - Energy & Transportation............................. 157 157 - Financial Products Segment........................... 209 - 209 Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments....... 552 343 209 Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization: All Other operating segment............................ 53 53 - Cost centers....................................... 35 35 - Other........................................... 5 (3) 8 Total depreciation and amortization......................... USD 645 USD 428 USD 217

89

Table of Contents

Reconciliation of Depreciation and amortization: Machinery, Consolidated Total Energy & Financial (Millions of dollars) Transportation Products Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments: Construction Industries............................... USD 183 USD 183 USD - Resource Industries................................. 312 312 - Energy & Transportation.............................. 442 442 - Financial Products Segment............................ 577 - 577 Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments........ 1,514 937 577 Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization: 0 0 All Other operating segment............................. 196 196 - Cost centers....................................... 96 96 - Other............................................ 9 (12) 21 Total depreciation and amortization......................... USD 1,815 USD 1,217 USD 598 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 0 0 Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments: Construction Industries............................... USD 220 USD 220 USD - Resource Industries................................. 337 337 - Energy & Transportation.............................. 464 464 - Financial Products Segment............................ 622 - 622 Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments........ 1,643 1,021 622 Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization: All Other operating segment............................. 158 158 - Cost centers....................................... 100 100 - Other............................................ 32 4 28 Total depreciation and amortization......................... USD 1,933 USD 1,283 USD 650

90

Table of Contents

Reconciliation of Capital expenditures: Machinery, Financial Consolidating Consolidated Energy & (Millions of dollars) Total Transportation Products Adjustments Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Capital expenditures from reportable segments: Construction Industries........................ USD 37 USD 37 USD - USD Resource Industries.......................... 10 10 - Energy & Transportation....................... 100 100 - Financial Products Segment..................... 280 - 280 Total capital expenditures from reportable segments...... 427 147 280 Items not included in segment capital expenditures: All Other operating segment.................... 46 46 - Cost centers............................... 8 8 - Timing................................... 1 1 - Other.................................... 11 19 7 (15) Total capital expenditures........................ USD 493 USD 221 USD 287 USD (15) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Capital expenditures from reportable segments: Construction Industries........................ USD 48 USD 48 USD - USD Resource Industries.......................... 31 31 - Energy & Transportation....................... 150 150 - Financial Products Segment..................... 388 - 388 Total capital expenditures from reportable segments...... 617 229 388 Items not included in segment capital expenditures: All Other operating segment.................... 34 34 - Cost centers............................... 22 22 - Timing................................... (21) (21) Other.................................... (21) (26) 41 (36) Total capital expenditures........................ USD 631 USD 238 USD 429 USD (36)

91

Table of Contents

Reconciliation of Capital expenditures: Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating (Millions of dollars) Total Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Capital expenditures from reportable segments: Construction Industries ..........................USD 85 USD 85 USD - USD Resource Industries........................... 63 63 - Energy & Transportation....................... 331 331 - Financial Products Segment..................... 783 - 783 Total capital expenditures from reportable segments 1,262 479 783 ....... Items not included in segment capital expenditures: All Other operating segment..................... 84 84 -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:38 ET (22:38 GMT)