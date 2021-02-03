Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -34

Cash and short-term investments................ 7,299 7,299 - -
Intercompany receivables...................... - 758 - (758)
Deferred income taxes........................ 1,294 2,002 - (708)
Goodwill and intangible assets 4,435 4,435 - -
..................
Property, plant and equipment - net and other 2,529 3,614 - (1,085)
assets...
Inventory methodology differences (2,426) (2,426) - -
................
Liabilities included in segment assets 8,541 8,541 - -
................
Other..................................... (414) (343) 134 (205)
Total assets .................................USD 78,453 USD 45,262 USD 35,947 USD (2,756)
88
Reconciliation of Depreciation and amortization: Machinery,
Consolidated Total Energy & Financial
(Millions of dollars) Transportation Products
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments:
Construction Industries.............................. USD 61 USD 61 USD -
Resource Industries................................. 105 105 -
Energy & Transportation............................. 147 147 -
Financial Products Segment........................... 174 - 174
Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments....... 487 313 174
Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization:
All Other operating segment............................ 71 71 -
Cost centers....................................... 31 31 -
Other........................................... 4 (3) 7
Total depreciation and amortization......................... USD 593 USD 412 USD 181
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments:
Construction Industries.............................. USD 73 USD 73 USD -
Resource Industries................................. 113 113 -
Energy & Transportation............................. 157 157 -
Financial Products Segment........................... 209 - 209
Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments....... 552 343 209
Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization:
All Other operating segment............................ 53 53 -
Cost centers....................................... 35 35 -
Other........................................... 5 (3) 8
Total depreciation and amortization......................... USD 645 USD 428 USD 217
Reconciliation of Depreciation and amortization: Machinery,
Consolidated Total Energy & Financial
(Millions of dollars) Transportation Products
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments:
Construction Industries............................... USD 183 USD 183 USD -
Resource Industries................................. 312 312 -
Energy & Transportation.............................. 442 442 -
Financial Products Segment............................ 577 - 577
Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments........ 1,514 937 577
Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization: 0 0
All Other operating segment............................. 196 196 -
Cost centers....................................... 96 96 -
Other............................................ 9 (12) 21
Total depreciation and amortization......................... USD 1,815 USD 1,217 USD 598
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 0 0
Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments:
Construction Industries............................... USD 220 USD 220 USD -
Resource Industries................................. 337 337 -
Energy & Transportation.............................. 464 464 -
Financial Products Segment............................ 622 - 622
Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments........ 1,643 1,021 622
Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization:
All Other operating segment............................. 158 158 -
Cost centers....................................... 100 100 -
Other............................................ 32 4 28
Total depreciation and amortization......................... USD 1,933 USD 1,283 USD 650
Reconciliation of Capital expenditures: Machinery, Financial Consolidating
Consolidated Energy &
(Millions of dollars) Total Transportation Products Adjustments
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Capital expenditures from reportable segments:
Construction Industries........................ USD 37 USD 37 USD - USD
Resource Industries.......................... 10 10 -
Energy & Transportation....................... 100 100 -
Financial Products Segment..................... 280 - 280
Total capital expenditures from reportable segments...... 427 147 280
Items not included in segment capital expenditures:
All Other operating segment.................... 46 46 -
Cost centers............................... 8 8 -
Timing................................... 1 1 -
Other.................................... 11 19 7 (15)
Total capital expenditures........................ USD 493 USD 221 USD 287 USD (15)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Capital expenditures from reportable segments:
Construction Industries........................ USD 48 USD 48 USD - USD
Resource Industries.......................... 31 31 -
Energy & Transportation....................... 150 150 -
Financial Products Segment..................... 388 - 388
Total capital expenditures from reportable segments...... 617 229 388
Items not included in segment capital expenditures:
All Other operating segment.................... 34 34 -
Cost centers............................... 22 22 -
Timing................................... (21) (21)
Other.................................... (21) (26) 41 (36)
Total capital expenditures........................ USD 631 USD 238 USD 429 USD (36)
Reconciliation of Capital expenditures: Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating
(Millions of dollars) Total Energy & Products Adjustments
Transportation
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Capital expenditures from reportable segments:
Construction Industries ..........................USD 85 USD 85 USD - USD
Resource Industries........................... 63 63 -
Energy & Transportation....................... 331 331 -
Financial Products Segment..................... 783 - 783
Total capital expenditures from reportable segments 1,262 479 783
.......
Items not included in segment capital expenditures:
All Other operating segment..................... 84 84 -
