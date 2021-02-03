Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar Inc.    CAT

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/03 04:10:00 pm
191.45 USD   -0.55%
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -10-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -34-

02/03/2021 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Cash and short-term investments................ 7,299              7,299          -                - 
Intercompany receivables......................  -                  758            -                (758) 
Deferred income taxes........................   1,294              2,002          -                (708) 
Goodwill and intangible assets                  4,435              4,435          -                - 
.................. 
Property, plant and equipment - net and other   2,529              3,614          -                (1,085) 
assets... 
Inventory methodology differences               (2,426)            (2,426)        -                - 
................ 
Liabilities included in segment assets          8,541              8,541          -                - 
................ 
Other.....................................      (414)              (343)          134              (205) 
Total assets .................................USD 78,453           USD 45,262       USD 35,947 USD         (2,756)

88

Table of Contents 

Reconciliation of Depreciation and amortization:                                           Machinery, 
                                                                      Consolidated Total   Energy &         Financial 
(Millions of dollars)                                                                      Transportation   Products 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 
 
Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries..............................               USD 61                 USD 61             USD - 
Resource Industries.................................                  105                  105              - 
Energy & Transportation.............................                  147                  147              - 
Financial Products Segment...........................                 174                  -                174 
Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments.......   487                  313              174 
Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization: 
All Other operating segment............................               71                   71               - 
Cost centers.......................................                   31                   31               - 
Other...........................................                      4                    (3)              7 
Total depreciation and amortization.........................        USD 593                USD 412            USD 181 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 
Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries..............................               USD 73                 USD 73             USD - 
Resource Industries.................................                  113                  113              - 
Energy & Transportation.............................                  157                  157              - 
Financial Products Segment...........................                 209                  -                209 
Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments.......   552                  343              209 
Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization: 
All Other operating segment............................               53                   53               - 
Cost centers.......................................                   35                   35               - 
Other...........................................                      5                    (3)              8 
Total depreciation and amortization.........................        USD 645                USD 428            USD 217

89

Table of Contents 

Reconciliation of Depreciation and amortization:                                            Machinery, 
                                                                       Consolidated Total   Energy &         Financial 
(Millions of dollars)                                                                       Transportation   Products 
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 
 
Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries...............................               USD 183                USD 183            USD - 
Resource Industries.................................                   312                  312              - 
Energy & Transportation..............................                  442                  442              - 
Financial Products Segment............................                 577                  -                577 
Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments........   1,514                937              577 
Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization:                                0                0 
All Other operating segment.............................               196                  196              - 
Cost centers.......................................                    96                   96               - 
Other............................................                      9                    (12)             21 
Total depreciation and amortization.........................         USD 1,815              USD 1,217          USD 598 
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019                                                        0                0 
Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries...............................               USD 220                USD 220            USD - 
Resource Industries.................................                   337                  337              - 
Energy & Transportation..............................                  464                  464              - 
Financial Products Segment............................                 622                  -                622 
Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments........   1,643                1,021            622 
Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization: 
All Other operating segment.............................               158                  158              - 
Cost centers.......................................                    100                  100              - 
Other............................................                      32                   4                28 
Total depreciation and amortization.........................         USD 1,933              USD 1,283          USD 650

90

Table of Contents 

Reconciliation of Capital expenditures:                                  Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
                                                            Consolidated Energy & 
(Millions of dollars)                                       Total        Transportation Products Adjustments 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 
 
Capital expenditures from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries........................           USD 37 USD         37             USD - USD 
Resource Industries..........................               10           10             - 
Energy & Transportation.......................              100          100            - 
Financial Products Segment.....................             280          -              280 
Total capital expenditures from reportable segments......   427          147            280 
Items not included in segment capital expenditures: 
All Other operating segment....................             46           46             - 
Cost centers...............................                 8            8              - 
Timing...................................                   1            1              - 
Other....................................                   11           19             7              (15) 
Total capital expenditures........................        USD 493 USD        221            USD 287 USD        (15) 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 
Capital expenditures from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries........................           USD 48 USD         48             USD - USD 
Resource Industries..........................               31           31             - 
Energy & Transportation.......................              150          150            - 
Financial Products Segment.....................             388          -              388 
Total capital expenditures from reportable segments......   617          229            388 
Items not included in segment capital expenditures: 
All Other operating segment....................             34           34             - 
Cost centers...............................                 22           22             - 
Timing...................................                   (21)         (21) 
Other....................................                   (21)         (26)           41             (36) 
Total capital expenditures........................        USD 631 USD        238            USD 429 USD        (36)

91

Table of Contents 

Reconciliation of Capital expenditures:               Consolidated     Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
(Millions of dollars)                                 Total            Energy &       Products  Adjustments 
                                                                       Transportation 
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 
 
Capital expenditures from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries ..........................USD   85               USD 85           USD - USD 
Resource Industries...........................        63                 63           - 
Energy & Transportation.......................        331                331          - 
Financial Products Segment.....................       783                -            783 
Total capital expenditures from reportable segments   1,262              479          783 
....... 
Items not included in segment capital expenditures: 
All Other operating segment.....................      84                 84           -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:38 ET (22:38 GMT)

All news about CATERPILLAR INC.
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -10-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -7-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -6-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -5-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -4-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -3-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -2-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 Earnings Release
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 749 M - -
Net income 2020 2 959 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 102 300
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 201,33 $
Last Close Price 192,50 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.1.48%104 577
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.24.19%54 976
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.39%15 119
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.10.96%2 829
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.12.77%1 836
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD-16.92%1 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ