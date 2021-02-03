Log in
Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -35-

02/03/2021

02/03/2021 | 05:39pm EST
Cost centers................................          23                 23           - 
Timing...................................             147                147          - 
Other....................................             (25)               (48)         51        (28) 
Total capital expenditures .......................... 1,491            USD 685          USD 834 USD   (28) 
USD 
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 
Capital expenditures from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries ..........................USD   117              USD 117          USD - USD 
Resource Industries...........................        91                 91           - 
Energy & Transportation.......................        366                366          - 
Financial Products Segment.....................       1,093              -            1,093 
Total capital expenditures from reportable segments   1,667              574          1,093 
....... 
Items not included in segment capital expenditures: 
All Other operating segment.....................      69                 69           - 
Cost centers................................          71                 71           - 
Timing...................................             108                108          - 
Other....................................             (59)               (92)         72        (39) 
Total capital expenditures .......................... 1,856            USD 730          USD 1,165 USD (39) 
USD

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this Form 10-Q relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

92

Table of Contents

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

The information required by this Item is incorporated by reference from Note 5 - "Derivative financial instruments and risk management" included in Part I, Item 1 and Management's Discussion and Analysis included in Part I, Item 2 of this Form 10­Q.

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

Evaluation of disclosure controls and procedures

An evaluation was performed under the supervision and with the participation of the company's management, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), of the effectiveness of the design and operation of the company's disclosure controls and procedures, as that term is defined in Rule 13a-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as of the end of the period covered by this quarterly report. Based on that evaluation, the CEO and CFO concluded that the company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective as of the end of the period covered by this quarterly report.

Changes in internal control over financial reporting

During the third quarter of 2020, there has been no change in the company's internal control over financial reporting that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the company's internal control over financial reporting.

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings

The information required by this Item is incorporated by reference from Note 14 - "Environmental and legal matters" included in Part I, Item 1 of this Form 10-Q.

93

Table of Contents Item 1A. Risk Factors

There have been no material changes to the risk factors we previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, other than as updated in Part II, "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10­Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities

No shares were repurchased during the third quarter of 2020.

Non-U.S. Employee Stock Purchase Plans

As of September 30, 2020, we had 27 employee stock purchase plans (the "EIP Plans") that are administered outside the United States for our non-U.S. employees, which had approximately 13,000 active participants in the aggregate. During the third quarter of 2020, approximately 96,000 shares of Caterpillar common stock were purchased by the EIP Plans pursuant to the terms of such plans.

94

Table of Contents

Item 6. Exhibits

10.1 Credit Agreement (2020 364-Day Facility), dated September 3, 2020, by and among Caterpillar Inc., Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, Caterpillar International Finance Designated Activity Company, and Caterpillar Finance Kabushiki Kaisha, certain financial institutions named therein, Citibank, N.A., BofA Securities, Inc. and JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (incorporated by reference from Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 8, 2020)

10.2 Local Currency Addendum, dated as of September3, 2020, to the Credit Agreement (2020 364-Day Facility) (incorporated by reference from Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed September 8, 2020)

10.3 Japan Local Currency Addendum, dated as of September 3, 2020, to the Credit Agreement (2020 364-Day Facility) (incorporated by reference from Exhibit 10.3 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed September 8, 2020)

31.1 Certification of Chief Executive Officer of Caterpillar Inc., as required pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

31.2 Certification of Chief Financial Officer of Caterpillar Inc., as required pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

32 Certification of Chief Executive Officer of Caterpillar Inc. and Chief Financial Officer of Caterpillar Inc., as required pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

101.INS Inline XBRL Instance Document (the instance document does not appear in the Interactive Data File because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document

101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document

104 Cover Page Interactive File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document and included in Exhibit 101)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 749 M - -
Net income 2020 2 959 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 102 300
Free-Float 66,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.1.48%104 577
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.24.19%54 976
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.39%15 119
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.10.96%2 829
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.12.77%1 836
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD-16.92%1 648
