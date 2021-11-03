Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -77

SECTION 4.03. Notices, Etc. Except as otherwise provided herein, all notices, demands, requests, consents and other communications provided for hereunder shall be given in writing or by any telecommunication device capable of creating a written record (including electronic mail), and addressed to the party to be notified as follows: ba. if to CIF, at Caterpillar International Finance Designated Activity Company, 2120 West End Avenue,Nashville, Tennessee 37203-0001, Attention Caterpillar International Finance Designated Activity Company c/oTreasurer (Facsimile No. 615-341-8596) with a copy to CFSC at its address and facsimile number or electronic mailaddress referenced in Section 8.02 of the Credit Agreement; bb. if to CFSC, at its address and facsimile number or electronic mail address referenced in Section 8.02of the Credit Agreement; bc. if to the Local Currency Agent, at Citibank Europe plc, UK Branch, Citigroup Centre, 5th Floor,Canary Wharf, London, United Kingdom, E14 5LB, Facsimile No. 44 20 7492 3980 with a copy to the Agent at itsaddress and facsimile number or electronic mail address referenced in Section 8.02 of the Credit Agreement; bd. if to a Local Currency Bank, at its address (and facsimile number or electronic mail address) setforth in Schedule I or in the Assignment and Acceptance or

Assumption and Acceptance pursuant to which such Local Currency Bank became a party hereto; and

(e) if to the Agent, at its address at Bank Loan Syndications, 1615 Brett Rd.,

Building No. 3, New Castle, Delaware 19720, Attention: Bank Loan Syndications, Telecopier No. 646-274-5080 ( glagentofficeops@citi.com), with a copy to Citibank, N.A., 388 Greenwich Street, New York, New York 10013, Attention: Lisa Stevens Harary (E-Mail Address: lisa.stevensharary@citi.com);

or as to each party, at such other address as shall be designated by such party in a written notice to the other parties. All notices, demands, requests, consents and other communications described in this Section 4.03 shall be effective (i) if delivered by hand, including any overnight courier service, upon personal delivery, (ii) if delivered by mail, when deposited in the mails and (iii) if delivered by electronic mail or any other telecommunications device, when transmitted to an electronic mail address (or by another means of electronic delivery) as provided in this Section 4.03; provided, however, that notices and communications to the Local Currency Agent pursuant to Article II or V hereof or Article II of the Credit Agreement shall not be effective until received by the Local Currency Agent.

SECTION 4.04. Ratification of Guaranty. By its execution of this Addendum, CFSC ratifies and confirms its guaranty contained in Article IX of the Credit Agreement with respect to the Local Currency Advances made pursuant to this Addendum which Guaranty remains in full force and effect.

SECTION 4.05. Sharing of Payments, Etc. If any Local Currency Bank shall obtain any payment (whether voluntary, involuntary, through the exercise of any right of set-off, or otherwise) on account of the Local Currency Advances made by it (other than pursuant to Section 2.02(c), 2.05(d), 2.10, 2.12 or 8.04 of the Credit Agreement) in excess of its ratable share of payments on account of the Local Currency Advances obtained by all the Local Currency Banks, such Local Currency Bank shall forthwith purchase from the other Local Currency Banks such participations in the Local Currency Advances made by them as shall be necessary to cause such purchasing Local Currency Bank to share the excess payment ratably with each of them, provided, however, that if all or any portion of such excess payment is thereafter recovered from such purchasing Local Currency Bank, such purchase from each other Local Currency Bank shall be rescinded and each such other Local Currency Bank shall repay to the purchasing Local Currency Bank the purchase price to the extent of such recovery together with an amount equal to such other Local Currency Bank's ratable share (according to the proportion of (i) the amount of such other Local Currency Bank's required repayment to (ii) the total amount so recovered from the purchasing Local Currency Bank) of any interest or other amount paid or payable by the purchasing Local Currency Bank in respect of the total amount so recovered. CIF agrees that any Local Currency Bank so purchasing a participation from another Local Currency Bank pursuant to this Section 4.05 may, to the fullest extent permitted by law, exercise all its rights of payment (including the right of set-off) with respect to such participation as fully as if such Local Currency Bank were the direct creditor of CIF in the amount of such participation.

SECTION 4.06. Applicable Law. THIS ADDENDUM SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND INTERPRETED AND ENFORCED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE

LAW OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK (WITHOUT REGARD FOR CONFLICT OF LAW PRINCIPLES THAT WOULD RESULT IN THE APPLICATION OF ANY LAW OTHER THAN THE INTERNAL LAW OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK).

SECTION 4.07 Execution in Counterparts. This Addendum may be executed in any number of counterparts and by different parties hereto in separate counterparts, each of which when so executed shall be deemed to be an original and all of which taken together shall constitute one and the same agreement.

ARTICLE V

The Local Currency Agent

SECTION 5.01 Appointment; Nature of Relationship. Citibank Europe plc, UK Branch is appointed by the Local Currency Banks as the Local Currency Agent hereunder and under the Credit Agreement, and each of the Local Currency Banks irrevocably authorizes the Local Currency Agent to act as the contractual representative of such Local Currency Bank with the rights and duties expressly set forth herein and in the Credit Agreement applicable to the Local Currency Agent. The Local Currency Agent agrees to act as such contractual representative upon the express conditions contained in this Article V. Notwithstanding the use of the defined term "Local Currency Agent," it is expressly understood and agreed that the Local Currency Agent shall not have any fiduciary responsibilities to any Local Currency Bank or other Bank by reason of this Addendum and that the Local Currency Agent is merely acting as the representative of the Local Currency Banks with only those duties as are expressly set forth in this Addendum and the Credit Agreement. In its capacity as the Local Currency Banks' contractual representative, the Local Currency Agent (i) does not assume any fiduciary duties to any of the Banks, (ii) is a "representative" of the Local Currency Banks within the meaning of Section 9-102 of the Uniform Commercial Code and (iii) is acting as an independent contractor, the rights and duties of which are limited to those expressly set forth in this Addendum and the Credit Agreement. Each of the Local Currency Banks agrees to assert no claim against the Local Currency Agent on any agency theory or any other theory of liability for breach of fiduciary duty, all of which claims each Bank waives.

SECTION 5.02 Powers. The Local Currency Agent shall have and may exercise such powers under this Addendum and the Credit Agreement as are specifically delegated to the Local Currency Agent by the terms of each thereof, together with such powers as are reasonably incidental thereto. The Local Currency Agent shall have neither any implied duties or fiduciary duties to the Local Currency Banks or the Banks, nor any obligation to the Local Currency Banks or the Banks to take any action hereunder or under the Credit Agreement except any action specifically provided by this Addendum or the Credit Agreement required to be taken by the Local Currency Agent.

SECTION 5.03 General Immunity. Neither the Local Currency Agent nor any of its respective directors, officers, agents or employees shall be liable to any of the Borrowers or any Bank for any action taken or omitted to be taken by it or them hereunder or under the Credit Agreement or in connection herewith or therewith except to the extent such action or inaction is

found in a final non-appealable judgment by a court of competent jurisdiction to have arisen from the gross negligence or willful misconduct of such Person.

SECTION 5.04 No Responsibility for Advances, Creditworthiness, Collateral, Recitals, Etc. [Intentionally Omitted. See Sections 7.03 and 7.04 of the Credit Agreement for these provisions.]

SECTION 5.05 Action on Instructions of Local Currency Banks. The Local Currency Agent shall in all cases be fully protected in acting, or in refraining from acting, hereunder and under the Credit Agreement in accordance with written instructions signed by Majority Local Currency Banks (except with respect to actions that require the consent of all of the Banks as provided in the Credit Agreement, including, without limitation, Section 8.01 thereof), and such instructions and any action taken or failure to act pursuant thereto shall be binding on all of the Local Currency Banks. The Local Currency Agent shall be fully justified in failing or refusing to take any action hereunder and under the Credit Agreement unless it shall first be indemnified to its satisfaction by the Local Currency Banks pro rata against any and all liability, cost and expense that it may incur by reason of taking or continuing to take any such action.

