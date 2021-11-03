Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -80

SECTION 4.05. Sharing of Payments, Etc. If any Japan Local Currency Bank shall obtain any payment (whether voluntary, involuntary, through the exercise of any right of set-off, or otherwise) on account of the Japan Local Currency Advances made by it (other than pursuant to Section 2.02(c), 2.05(d), 2.10, 2.12 or 8.04 of the Credit Agreement) in excess of its ratable share of payments on account of the Japan Local Currency Advances obtained by all the Japan Local Currency Banks, such Japan Local Currency Bank shall forthwith purchase from the other Japan Local Currency Banks such participations in the Japan Local Currency Advances made by them as shall be necessary to cause such purchasing Japan Local Currency Bank to share the excess payment ratably with each of them, provided, however, that if all or any portion of such excess payment is thereafter recovered from such purchasing Japan Local Currency Bank, such purchase from each other Japan Local Currency Bank shall be rescinded and each such other Japan Local Currency Bank shall repay to the purchasing Japan Local Currency Bank the purchase price to the extent of such recovery together with an amount equal to such other Japan Local Currency Bank's ratable share (according to the proportion of (i) the amount of such other Japan Local Currency Bank's required repayment to (ii) the total amount so recovered from the purchasing Japan Local Currency Bank) of any interest or other amount paid or payable by

4

the purchasing Japan Local Currency Bank in respect of the total amount so recovered. CFKK agrees that any Japan Local Currency Bank so purchasing a participation from another Japan Local Currency Bank pursuant to this Section 4.05 may, to the fullest extent permitted by law, exercise all its rights of payment (including the right of set-off) with respect to such participation as fully as if such Japan Local Currency Bank were the direct creditor of CFKK in the amount of such participation.

SECTION 4.06. Applicable Law. THIS ADDENDUM SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND INTERPRETED AND ENFORCED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK (WITHOUT REGARD FOR CONFLICT OF LAW PRINCIPLES THAT WOULD RESULT IN THE APPLICATION OF ANY LAW OTHER THAN THE INTERNAL LAW OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK).

SECTION 4.07 Execution in Counterparts. This Addendum may be executed in any number of counterparts and by different parties hereto in separate counterparts, each of which when so executed shall be deemed to be an original and all of which taken together shall constitute one and the same agreement.

ARTICLE V

The Japan Local Currency Agent

SECTION 5.01 Appointment; Nature of Relationship. MUFG Bank, Ltd. is appointed by the Japan Local Currency Banks as the Japan Local Currency Agent hereunder and under the Credit Agreement, and each of the Japan Local Currency Banks irrevocably authorizes the Japan Local Currency Agent to act as the contractual representative of such Japan Local Currency Bank with the rights and duties expressly set forth herein and in the Credit Agreement applicable to the Japan Local Currency Agent. The Japan Local Currency Agent agrees to act as such contractual representative upon the express conditions contained in this Article V. Notwithstanding the use of the defined term "Japan Local Currency Agent," it is expressly understood and agreed that the Japan Local Currency Agent shall not have any fiduciary responsibilities to any Japan Local Currency Bank or other Bank by reason of this Addendum and that the Japan Local Currency Agent is merely acting as the representative of the Japan Local Currency Banks with only those duties as are expressly set forth in this Addendum and the Credit Agreement. In its capacity as the Japan Local Currency Banks' contractual representative, the Japan Local Currency Agent (i) does not assume any fiduciary duties to any of the Banks, (ii) is a "representative" of the Japan Local Currency Banks within the meaning of Section 9-102 of the Uniform Commercial Code and (iii) is acting as an independent contractor, the rights and duties of which are limited to those expressly set forth in this Addendum and the Credit Agreement. Each of the Japan Local Currency Banks agrees to assert no claim against the Japan Local Currency Agent on any agency theory or any other theory of liability for breach of fiduciary duty, all of which claims each Bank waives.

SECTION 5.02 Powers. The Japan Local Currency Agent shall have and may exercise such powers under this Addendum and the Credit Agreement as are specifically delegated to the Japan Local Currency Agent by the terms of each thereof, together with such powers as are reasonably incidental thereto. The Japan Local Currency Agent shall have neither

5

any implied duties or fiduciary duties to the Japan Local Currency Banks or the Banks, nor any obligation to the Japan Local Currency Banks or the Banks to take any action hereunder or under the Credit Agreement except any action specifically provided by this Addendum or the Credit Agreement required to be taken by the Japan Local Currency Agent.

SECTION 5.03 General Immunity. Neither the Japan Local Currency Agent nor any of its respective directors, officers, agents or employees shall be liable to any of the Borrowers or any Bank for any action taken or omitted to be taken by it or them hereunder or under the Credit Agreement or in connection herewith or therewith except to the extent such action or inaction is found in a final non-appealable judgment by a court of competent jurisdiction to have arisen from the gross negligence or willful misconduct of such Person.

SECTION 5.04 No Responsibility for Advances, Creditworthiness, Collateral, Recitals, Etc. [Intentionally Omitted. See Sections 7.03 and 7.04 of the Credit Agreement for these provisions.]

SECTION 5.05 Action on Instructions of Japan Local Currency Banks. The Japan Local Currency Agent shall in all cases be fully protected in acting, or in refraining from acting, hereunder and under the Credit Agreement in accordance with written instructions signed by Majority Japan Local Currency Banks (except with respect to actions that require the consent of all of the Banks as provided in the Credit Agreement, including, without limitation, Section 8.01 thereof), and such instructions and any action taken or failure to act pursuant thereto shall be binding on all of the Japan Local Currency Banks. The Japan Local Currency Agent shall be fully justified in failing or refusing to take any action hereunder and under the Credit Agreement unless it shall first be indemnified to its satisfaction by the Japan Local Currency Banks pro rata against any and all liability, cost and expense that it may incur by reason of taking or continuing to take any such action.

SECTION 5.06 Employment of Agents and Counsel. The Japan Local Currency Agent may execute any of its duties hereunder and under the Credit Agreement by or through employees, agents, and attorneys-in-fact, and shall not be answerable to the Banks or the Japan Local Currency Banks, except as to money or securities received by it or its authorized agents, for the default or misconduct of any such agents or attorneys-in-fact selected by it with reasonable care. The Japan Local Currency Agent shall be entitled to advice of counsel concerning the contractual arrangement among the Japan Local Currency Agent and the Japan Local Currency Banks, as the case may be, and all matters pertaining to its duties hereunder and under the Credit Agreement.

SECTION 5.07 Reliance on Documents; Counsel. [Intentionally Omitted. See Section 7.03 of the Credit Agreement for these provisions.]

SECTION 5.08 Other Transactions. The Japan Local Currency Agent may accept deposits from, lend money to, and generally engage in any kind of trust, debt, equity or other transaction, in addition to those contemplated by this Addendum or the Credit Agreement, with CFSC, CFKK or any of their respective Subsidiaries in which the Japan Local Currency Agent is not prohibited hereby from engaging with any other Person.

6

SECTION 5.09 Bank Credit Decision. [Intentionally Omitted. See Section 7.07 of the Credit Agreement for these provisions.]

SECTION 5.10 Successor Japan Local Currency Agent. The Japan Local Currency Agent (i) may resign at any time by giving written notice thereof to the Agent, the Japan Local Currency Banks and the Borrowers, and may appoint one of its Affiliates as successor Japan Local Currency Agent and (ii) may be removed at any time with or without cause by the Majority Japan Local Currency Banks. Upon any such resignation or removal, the Majority Japan Local Currency Banks, with the consent of the Agent, shall have the right to appoint (unless, in the case of the resignation of the Japan Local Currency Agent, the resigning Japan Local Currency Agent has appointed one of its Affiliates as successor Japan Local Currency Agent), on behalf of the Borrowers and the Japan Local Currency Banks, a successor Japan Local Currency Agent. If no successor Japan Local Currency Agent shall have been so appointed and shall have accepted such appointment within thirty days after the retiring Japan Local Currency Agent's giving notice of resignation or the Majority Japan Local Currency Banks' removal of the retiring Japan Local Currency Agent, then the retiring Japan Local Currency Agent may appoint, on behalf of the Borrowers and the Japan Local Currency Banks, a successor Japan Local Currency Agent, which need not be one of its Affiliates. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, so long as no Event of Default, or event which would constitute an Event of Default but for the requirement that notice be given, time elapse or both, has occurred and is continuing, each such successor Japan Local Currency Agent shall be subject to written approval by CFSC and CFKK, which approval shall not be unreasonably withheld. Such successor Japan Local Currency Agent shall be a commercial bank having capital and retained earnings of at least USD500,000,000. Upon the acceptance of any appointment as the Japan Local Currency Agent

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 18:02 ET (22:02 GMT)