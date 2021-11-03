Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -81

hereunder by a successor Japan Local Currency Agent, such successor Japan Local Currency Agent shall thereupon succeed to and become vested with all the rights, powers, privileges and duties of the retiring Japan Local Currency Agent, and the retiring Japan Local Currency Agent shall be discharged from its duties and obligations hereunder and under the Credit Agreement. After any retiring Japan Local Currency Agent's resignation hereunder as Japan Local Currency Agent, the provisions of this Article V shall continue in effect for its benefit in respect of any actions taken or omitted to be taken by it while it was acting as the Japan Local Currency Agent hereunder and under the Credit Agreement.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Addendum to be duly executed as a deed by their duly authorized officers, all as of the date and year first above written.

[SIGNATURE PAGES ON FILE WITH AGENT]

Signature Page to

Japan Local Currency Addendum

(Three-Year Facility)

SCHEDULE I

to Japan Local Currency Addendum

Japan Local Currency Banks Japan Local Currency Commitments Total Japan Local Currency Commitment Applicable Lending Office

Japan Local Currency Bank Name Japan Local Currency Commitment

MUFG Bank, Ltd. US USD75,000,000

Total Japan Local Currency

Commitment: US USD75,000,000

Japan Local Currency Bank Name Applicable Japan Local Currency Lending Office

MUFG Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd.,

Osaka Corporate Banking Group

Osaka Corporate Banking Division No. 3

Corporate Banking Department No. 3

3-5-6, Fushimimachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka

541-8530, Japan

Attention: Mr. Kazuki Takehara

(Telephone No.: 06-6206-9036 / 81-06-6206-9036)

(Facsimile No.: 06-6206-9039 / 81-06-6206-9039)

SCHEDULE II

to Japan Local Currency Addendum

MODIFICATIONS 24. Business Day Definition:

"Business Day": Same as Credit Agreement. 25. Interest Payment Dates: Same as Credit Agreement. (See Section 2.07 of Credit Agreement). 26. Interest Periods: Same as Credit Agreement. (See definition of "Interest Period", Section 1.01, and Section 2.07(d) of Credit Agreement). 27. Interest Rates:

Each Japan Local Currency Advance that is a TONAR Advance shall bear interest at a rate per annum equal to the sum of (i) TONAR for such Japan Local Currency Advance plus (ii) the Applicable Margin as in effect from time to time during such Interest Period; provided, however, after the occurrence and during the continuance of an Event of Default or an event that would constitute an Event of Default but for the requirement that notice be given or time elapse or both, the provisions of Section 2.07(d) of the Credit Agreement shall be applicable. Each Japan Local Currency Advance that is a Japan Base Rate Advance shall bear interest during any Interest Period at a per annum rate equal to the sum of (i) the Japan Base Rate plus (ii) the Applicable Margin in effect from time to time during such Interest Period. The terms of Section 2.07 and the other provisions of the Credit Agreement shall otherwise govern the accrual and payment of interest on Japan Local Currency Advances. 28. Other:

Additional Conditions Precedent: None

Current Termination Date for Addendum: The "Current Termination Date" under the Credit Agreement.

Extended Termination Date for Addendum: The "Extended Termination Date" under the Credit Agreement.

Prepayment Notices: CFKK shall be permitted to prepay a Japan Local Currency Advance subject to the provisions of Section 8.04(b) of the Credit Agreement, on any Business Day, provided, in the case of any prepayment, notice thereof is given to the Japan Local Currency Agent (with a copy to the Agent) not later than 10:00 a.m. (Tokyo time) at least three (3) Business Days prior to the date of such prepayment.

SCHEDULE III

to Japan Local Currency Addendum

OTHER PROVISIONS

1. Borrowing Procedures: bi. Notice of Japan Local Currency Borrowing shall be given by CFKK to the Japan Local CurrencyAgent (with a copy to the Agent) not later than 10:00 a.m. (Tokyo time) on the third Business Day prior to the dateof the proposed Japan Local Currency Borrowing (or not later than 10:00 a.m. (Tokyo time) on the Business Day ofthe proposed Japan Local Currency Borrowing if such proposed Japan Local Currency Borrowing is requested on asame-day basis), and the Japan Local Currency Agent shall give each Japan Local Currency Bank prompt notice thereofin accordance with Section 4.03. bj. Each Notice of Japan Local Currency Borrowing shall be addressed to the Japan Local CurrencyAgent at its address set forth in Section 4.03 and shall specify the bank account to which the Japan Local CurrencyAdvances are to be made.

2. Funding Arrangements:

Minimum amounts/increments for Japan Local Currency Borrowings, repayments and prepayments:

Same as Credit Agreement.

3. Promissory Notes: None required.

Annex II

Existing Local Currency Addendum, as modified

Attached

LOCAL CURRENCY ADDENDUM (THREE-YEAR FACILITY)

LOCAL CURRENCY ADDENDUM, dated as of September 5, 2019, to the Credit Agreement (as defined below), among Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, Caterpillar International Finance Designated Activity Company, the Local Currency Banks (as defined below), Citibank, N.A., as Agent, and Citibank Europe plc, UK Branch, as Local Currency Agent.

ARTICLE I Definitions

SECTION 1.01. Defined Terms. As used in this Addendum, the following terms shall have the meanings specified below:

"Credit Agreement" means the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Three-Year Facility) dated as of September 5, 2019, among Caterpillar Inc., Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, Caterpillar International Finance Designated Activity Company, Caterpillar Finance Kabushiki Kaisha, the financial institutions from time to time party thereto as Banks, Citibank, N.A., as Agent, MUFG Bank, Ltd., as Japan Local Currency Agent, and Citibank Europe plc, UK Branch, as Local Currency Agent, as the same may be amended, waived, modified or restated from time to time.

"Local Currency Advance" means any Advance, denominated in Pounds Sterling, Euro, or any other Agreed Currency which CIF requests the Local Currency Banks to include as a Local Currency and which is reasonably acceptable to the Local Currency Banks, made to CIF pursuant to Sections 2.03A and 2.03B of the Credit Agreement and this Addendum. A Local Currency Advance shall bear interest at the rate specified in Schedule II.

"Local Currency Bank" means each Bank listed on the signature pages of this Addendum or which becomes a party hereto pursuant to an Assignment and Acceptance or an Assumption and Acceptance.

SECTION 1.02. Terms Generally. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms defined in the Credit Agreement shall have the same meanings in this Addendum. Wherever the context may require, any pronoun shall include the corresponding masculine, feminine and neuter forms. The words "include", "includes" and "including" shall be deemed to be followed by the phrase "without limitation". All references herein to Sections and Schedules shall be deemed references to Sections of and Schedules to this Addendum unless the context shall otherwise require.

ARTICLE II The Credits

SECTION 2.01. Local Currency Advances. (a) This Addendum (as the same may be amended, waived, modified or restated from time to time) is the "Local Currency Addendum" as defined in the Credit Agreement and is, together with the borrowings made

hereunder, subject in all respects to the terms and provisions of the Credit Agreement except to the extent that the terms and provisions of the Credit Agreement are modified by or are inconsistent with this Addendum, in which case this Addendum shall control. c. Any modifications to the interest payment dates, Interest Periods, interest rates and any otherspecial provisions applicable to Local Currency Advances under this Addendum are set forth on Schedule II. If Schedule II states "None" or "Same as Credit Agreement" with respect to any item listed thereon, then thecorresponding provisions of the Credit Agreement, without modification, shall govern this Addendum and the LocalCurrency Advances made pursuant to this Addendum. b. Any special borrowing procedures or funding arrangements for Local Currency Advances under thisAddendum, any provisions for the issuance of promissory notes to evidence the Local Currency Advances madehereunder and any additional information requirements applicable to Local Currency Advances under this Addendum areset forth on Schedule III. If no such special procedures, funding arrangements, provisions or additionalrequirements are set forth on Schedule III, then the corresponding procedures, funding arrangements, provisions andinformation requirements set forth in the Credit Agreement shall govern this Addendum.

SECTION 2.02. Maximum Borrowing Amounts. (a) The Total Local Currency Commitment, and the Local Currency Commitment and the Same Day Local Currency Commitment for each Local Currency Bank party to this Addendum as of the date hereof, are set forth on Schedule I.

(b) Upon at least five (5) Business Days prior irrevocable written notice to the Agent, the Local Currency Agent and the Local Currency Banks, CIF may from time to time permanently reduce the Total Local Currency Commitment under this Addendum in whole, or in part ratably among the Local Currency Banks, in an aggregate minimum Dollar Amount of USD10,000,000, and integral multiples of USD1,000,000 in excess thereof; provided, however, that the amount of the Total Local Currency Commitment may not be reduced below the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Local Currency Advances with respect thereto. Any such reduction shall be allocated pro rata among all the Local Currency Banks party to this Addendum by reference to their Local Currency Commitments.

ARTICLE III

Representations and Warranties

