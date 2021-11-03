Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -83

SECTION 5.04 No Responsibility for Advances, Creditworthiness, Collateral, Recitals, Etc. [Intentionally Omitted. See Sections 7.03 and 7.04 of the Credit Agreement for these provisions.]

SECTION 5.05 Action on Instructions of Local Currency Banks. The Local Currency Agent shall in all cases be fully protected in acting, or in refraining from acting, hereunder and under the Credit Agreement in accordance with written instructions signed by Majority Local Currency Banks (except with respect to actions that require the consent of all of the Banks as provided in the Credit Agreement, including, without limitation, Section 8.01 thereof), and such instructions and any action taken or failure to act pursuant thereto shall be binding on all of the Local Currency Banks. The Local Currency Agent shall be fully justified in failing or refusing to take any action hereunder and under the Credit Agreement unless it shall first be indemnified to its satisfaction by the Local Currency Banks pro rata against any and all liability, cost and expense that it may incur by reason of taking or continuing to take any such action.

SECTION 5.06 Employment of Agents and Counsel. The Local Currency Agent may execute any of its duties hereunder and under the Credit Agreement by or through employees, agents, and attorneys-in-fact, and shall not be answerable to the Banks or the Local Currency Banks, except as to money or securities received by it or its authorized agents, for the default or misconduct of any such agents or attorneys-in-fact selected by it with reasonable care. The Local Currency Agent shall be entitled to advice of counsel concerning the contractual arrangement among the Local Currency Agent and the Local Currency Banks, as the case may be, and all matters pertaining to its duties hereunder and under the Credit Agreement.

SECTION 5.07 Reliance on Documents; Counsel. [Intentionally Omitted. See Section 7.03 of the Credit Agreement for these provisions.]

SECTION 5.08 Other Transactions. The Local Currency Agent may accept deposits from, lend money to, and generally engage in any kind of trust, debt, equity or other transaction, in addition to those contemplated by this Addendum or the Credit Agreement, with CFSC, CIF or any of their respective Subsidiaries in which the Local Currency Agent is not prohibited hereby from engaging with any other Person.

SECTION 5.09 Bank Credit Decision. [Intentionally Omitted. See Section 7.07 of the Credit Agreement for these provisions.]

SECTION 5.10 Successor Local Currency Agent. The Local Currency Agent (i) may resign at any time by giving written notice thereof to the Agent, the Local Currency Banks and the Borrowers, and may appoint one of its affiliates as successor Local Currency Agent and (ii) may be removed at any time with or without cause by the Majority Local Currency Banks. Upon any such resignation or removal, the Majority Local Currency Banks, with the consent of the Agent, shall have the right to appoint (unless, in the case of the resignation of the Local Currency Agent, the resigning Local Currency Agent has appointed one of its affiliates as successor Local Currency Agent), on behalf of the Borrowers and the Local Currency Banks, a successor Local Currency Agent. If no successor Local Currency Agent shall have been so appointed and shall have accepted such appointment within thirty days after the retiring Local Currency Agent's giving notice of resignation or the Majority Local Currency Banks' removal of the retiring Local Currency Agent, then the retiring Local Currency Agent may appoint, on behalf of the Borrowers and the Local Currency Banks, a successor Local Currency Agent, which need not be one of its affiliates. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, so long

as no Event of Default, or event which would constitute an Event of Default but for the requirement that notice be given, time elapse or both, has occurred and is continuing, each such successor Local Currency Agent shall be subject to written approval by CFSC and CIF, which approval shall not be unreasonably withheld. Such successor Local Currency Agent shall be a commercial bank having capital and retained earnings of at least USD500,000,000. Upon the acceptance of any appointment as the Local Currency Agent hereunder by a successor Local Currency Agent, such successor Local Currency Agent shall thereupon succeed to and become vested with all the rights, powers, privileges and duties of the retiring Local Currency Agent, and the retiring Local Currency Agent shall be discharged from its duties and obligations hereunder and under the Credit Agreement. After any retiring Local Currency Agent's resignation hereunder as Local Currency Agent, the provisions of this Article V shall continue in effect for its benefit in respect of any actions taken or omitted to be taken by it while it was acting as the Local Currency Agent hereunder and under the Credit Agreement.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Addendum to be duly executed as a deed by their duly authorized officers, all as of the date and year first above written.

[SIGNATURE PAGES ON FILE WITH AGENT]

Signature Page to

Local Currency Addendum (Three-Year Facility)

SCHEDULE I

to Local Currency Addendum

Local Currency Banks

Local Currency Commitments

Total Local Currency Commitment37 Applicable Lending Office Same Day Local Currency Commitment Local Currency Bank Name Local Currency Commitment Citibank, N.A. USD181,000,000 USD27,000,000 JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. USD170,000,000 USD27,000,000 Barclays Bank PLC USD160,000,000 USD26,000,000 Bank of America, N.A., London Branch (formerly Bank of America Merrill Lynch International USD160,000,000 USD24,500,000 Designated Activity Company) Société Générale USD160,000,000 USD23,000,000 BNP Paribas London Branch USD21,250,000 USD3,750,000 Commerzbank AG, New York Branch USD54,750,000 USD8,250,000 Lloyds Bank plc USD67,500,000 USD10,500,000 KBC Bank N.V. USD25,000,000 USD0

Total Local Currency Total Same

Commitment: US USD1,000,000,000 Day Local US USD150,000,000

Currency Sub-

Facility:

Local Currency Bank Name Applicable Local Currency Lending Office

Citibank, N.A. Citibank, N.A.

1615 Brett Rd., Building No. 3

New Castle, Delaware 19720

Attention of: Bank Loan Syndications

Telecopier No.: 212-994-0961

37 Local Currency and Same Day Local Currency Commitments as of the Amendment No. 1 Effective Date.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Platina Block 3

Floor 4

Bengaluru, India 560103

Attention: Vithal Giri

(+91-80) 67905186 ext.75186

Bank of America, N.A., London Branch, (formerly Bank of America, N.A., London Branch

Merrill Lynch International Designated Activity (formerly Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Company) International Designated Activity

Company)

26 Elmfield Road,

Bromley, Kent, BR1 1LR,

United Kingdom

+44-208-313-2655 / 44 208 695 3389

+44 208 313 2140

emealoanoperations@baml.com

Barclays Bank PLC Barclays Bank PLC

745 7th Avenue

New York, NY 10019

Société Générale Société Générale

29 Boulevard Haussmann

75009 Paris

France

BNP Paribas London Branch BNP Paribas London Branch

10 Harewood Avenue

London NW1 6AA

Attention: Gary Mobley

Tel: +44 (0)20 7595 6422

Attention: Loans and Agency Desk

Tel: +44 (0)20 7595 6887

Commerzbank AG, New York Branch Commerzbank AG, New York Branch

225 Liberty Street

New York, NY 10281-1050 Attention: Patrick Hartweger

Lloyds Bank plc Lloyds Bank plc

Wholesale Loans Servicing, Bank House,

Wine Street,

Bristol BS1 2AN

Attention: Mike Wilson

KBC Bank N.V. KBC Bank N.V. 1177 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10036 Attention: Joanne Gatto Phone: (212) 541-0720 Fax: (212) 956-5581

SCHEDULE II

to Local Currency Addendum

MODIFICATIONS 29. Business Day Definition:

"Business Day": Same as Credit Agreement. 30. Interest Payment Dates: Same as Credit Agreement. (See Section 2.07 of Credit Agreement). 31. Interest Periods: Same as Credit Agreement. (See definition of "Interest Period", Section 1.01, and Section 2.07(d) of Credit Agreement). 32. Interest Rates:

Each Local Currency Advance (other than those also constituting RFR Advances) shall bear interest from and including the first day of the Interest Period applicable thereto to (but not including) the last day of such Interest Period at a rate per annum equal to the sum of the Eurocurrency Rate for such Interest Period plus the Applicable Margin as in effect from time to time during such Interest Period; provided, however, after the occurrence and during the continuance of an Event of Default or an event that would constitute an Event of Default but for the requirement that notice be given or time elapse or both, the provisions of Section 2.07(d) of the Credit Agreement shall be applicable. Local Currency Advances constituting RFR Advances shall be governed by the provisions set forth in the Credit Agreement that govern RFR Advances. 33. Other:

Additional Conditions Precedent: None

Current Termination Date for Addendum: The "Current Termination Date" under the Credit Agreement.

Extended Termination Date for Addendum: The "Extended Termination Date" under the Credit Agreement.

