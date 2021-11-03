Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -84

Prepayment Notices: CIF shall be permitted to prepay a Local Currency Advance subject to the provisions of Section 8.04(b) of the Credit Agreement, on any Business Day, provided, in the case of any prepayment, notice thereof is given to the Local Currency Agent not later than 10:00 a.m. (London time) at least three (3) Business Days prior to the date of such prepayment.

SCHEDULE III

to Local Currency Addendum

OTHER PROVISIONS

1. Borrowing Procedures: bp. Notice of Local Currency Borrowing shall be given by CIF to the Agent and the Local Currency Agentnot later than 11:00 a.m. (London time) on the third Business Day prior to the date of the proposed Local CurrencyBorrowing (or not later than 10:00 a.m. (London time)) on the Business Day of the proposed Local CurrencyBorrowing, in the case of a Local Currency Borrowing consisting of Same Day Local Currency Advances), and the Agent(or the Local Currency Agent, in the case of a Local Currency Borrowing consisting of Same Day Local CurrencyAdvances) shall give each Local Currency Bank prompt notice thereof in accordance with Section 4.03. bq. Each Notice of Local Currency Borrowing shall be addressed to the Agent and the Local Currency Agentat its address set forth in Section 4.03 and shall specify the bank account to which the Local Currency Advancesare to be made.

2. Funding Arrangements:

Minimum amounts/increments for Local Currency Borrowings, repayments and prepayments: Same as Credit Agreement.

3. Promissory Notes: None required.

Annex III

Existing Japan Local Currency Addendum, as modified

Attached

JAPAN LOCAL CURRENCY ADDENDUM (THREE-YEAR FACILITY)

JAPAN LOCAL CURRENCY ADDENDUM, dated as of September 5, 2019, to the Credit Agreement (as defined below), among Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, Caterpillar Finance Kabushiki Kaisha, the Japan Local Currency Banks (as defined below), Citibank, N.A., as Agent, and MUFG Bank, Ltd., as Japan Local Currency Agent.

ARTICLE I Definitions

SECTION 1.01. Defined Terms. As used in this Addendum, the following terms shall have the meanings specified below:

"Credit Agreement" means the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Three-Year Facility), dated as of September 5, 2019, among Caterpillar Inc., Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, Caterpillar International Finance Designated Activity Company, Caterpillar Finance Kabushiki Kaisha, the financial institutions from time to time party thereto as Banks, Citibank, N.A., as Agent, Citibank Europe plc, UK Branch, as Local Currency Agent, and MUFG Bank, Ltd., as Japan Local Currency Agent, as the same may be amended, waived, modified or restated from time to time.

"Japan Local Currency Advance" means any Advance, denominated in Japanese Yen, made to CFKK pursuant to Sections 2.03C and 2.03D of the Credit Agreement and this Addendum. A Japan Local Currency Advance shall bear interest at the rate specified in Schedule II.

"Japan Local Currency Bank" means each Bank listed on the signature pages of this Addendum or which becomes a party hereto pursuant to an Assignment and Acceptance or an Assumption and Acceptance.

SECTION 1.02. Terms Generally. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms defined in the Credit Agreement shall have the same meanings in this Addendum. Wherever the context may require, any pronoun shall include the corresponding masculine, feminine and neuter forms. The words "include", "includes" and "including" shall be deemed to be followed by the phrase "without limitation". All references herein to Sections and Schedules shall be deemed references to Sections of and Schedules to this Addendum unless the context shall otherwise require.

ARTICLE II The Credits

SECTION 2.01. Japan Local Currency Advances. (a) This Addendum (as the same may be amended, waived, modified or restated from time to time) is the "Japan Local Currency Addendum" as defined in the Credit Agreement and is, together with the borrowings made hereunder, subject in all respects to the terms and provisions of the Credit Agreement except to the extent that the terms and provisions of the Credit Agreement are modified by or are inconsistent with this Addendum, in which case this Addendum shall control. d. Any modifications to the interest payment dates, Interest Periods, interest rates and any other specialprovisions applicable to Japan Local Currency Advances under this Addendum are set forth on Schedule II. If Schedule II states "None" or "Same as Credit Agreement" with respect to any item listed thereon, then thecorresponding provisions of the Credit Agreement, without modification, shall govern this Addendum and the JapanLocal Currency Advances made pursuant to this Addendum. h. Any special borrowing procedures or funding arrangements for Japan Local Currency Advances under thisAddendum, any provisions for the issuance of promissory notes to evidence the Japan Local Currency Advances madehereunder and any additional information requirements applicable to Japan Local Currency Advances under thisAddendum are set forth on Schedule III. If no such special procedures, funding arrangements, provisions oradditional requirements are set forth on Schedule III, then the corresponding procedures, funding arrangements,provisions and information requirements set forth in the Credit Agreement shall govern this Addendum.

SECTION 2.02. Maximum Borrowing Amounts. (a) The Total Japan Local Currency Commitment, and the Japan Local Currency Commitment for each Japan Local Currency Bank party to this Addendum as of the date hereof, are set forth on Schedule I.

(b) Upon at least five (5) Business Days prior irrevocable written notice to the Agent, the Japan Local Currency Agent and the Japan Local Currency Banks, CFKK may from time to time permanently reduce the Total Japan Local Currency Commitment under this Addendum in whole, or in part ratably among the Japan Local Currency Banks, in an aggregate minimum Dollar Amount of USD10,000,000, and integral multiples of USD1,000,000 in excess thereof; provided, however, that the amount of the Total Japan Local Currency Commitment may not be reduced below the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Japan Local Currency Advances with respect thereto. Any such reduction shall be allocated pro rata among all the Japan Local Currency Banks party to this Addendum by reference to their Japan Local Currency Commitments.

ARTICLE III

Representations and Warranties

Each of CFSC and CFKK makes and confirms each representation and warranty applicable to it or any of its Subsidiaries contained in Article IV of the Credit Agreement. Each

of CFSC and CFKK represents and warrants to each of the Japan Local Currency Banks party to this Addendum that no Event of Default, or event which would constitute an Event of Default but for the requirement that notice be given or time elapse or both, has occurred and is continuing, and no Event of Default, or event which would constitute an Event of Default but for the requirement that notice be given or time elapse or both, shall arise as a result of the making of Japan Local Currency Advances hereunder or any other transaction contemplated hereby.

ARTICLE IV

Miscellaneous Provisions

SECTION 4.01. Amendment; Termination. (a) This Addendum (including the Schedules hereto) may not be amended without the prior written consent of the Majority Japan Local Currency Banks hereunder and subject to the provisions of Section 8.01 of the Credit Agreement.

(b) This Addendum may not be terminated without the prior written consent of each Japan Local Currency Bank party hereto, CFSC and CFKK unless there are no Japan Local Currency Advances or any other amounts outstanding hereunder, in which case no such consent of any Japan Local Currency Bank shall be required; provided, however, that this Addendum shall terminate on the date that the Credit Agreement terminates in accordance with its terms.

SECTION 4.02. Assignments. Section 8.07 of the Credit Agreement shall apply to assignments by Japan Local Currency Banks of obligations, Japan Local Currency Commitments and Japan Local Currency Advances hereunder; provided, however, that a Japan Local Currency Bank may not assign any obligations, Japan Local Currency Commitments or rights hereunder to any Person which is not (or does not simultaneously become) a Bank under the Credit Agreement.

SECTION 4.03. Notices, Etc. Except as otherwise provided herein, all notices, demands, requests, consents and other communications provided for hereunder shall be given in writing or by any telecommunication device capable of creating a written record (including electronic mail), and addressed to the party to be notified as follows:

(a) if to CFKK, at Caterpillar Finance Kabushiki Kaisha, SBS Tower 14F, 4-10-1 Yoga, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo 158-0097, Japan, Attention: Managing Director (Facsimile No. 813-5797-4522), with a copy to CFSC at its address and facsimile number or electronic mail address referenced in Section 8.02 of the Credit Agreement; i. if to CFSC, at its address and facsimile number or electronic mail address referenced in Section 8.02 of the Credit Agreement; br. if to the Japan Local Currency Agent, at MUFG Bank, Ltd., Osaka Corporate Banking Group, OsakaCorporate Banking Division No. 3, Corporate Banking Department No. 3, 3-5-6, Fushimimachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka-shi,Osaka 541-8530, Japan, Attention: Mr. Kazuki Takehara (Telecopy No.: 06-6206-9039 / 81-06-6206-9039) (TelephoneNo.: 06-6206-9036 / 81-06-6206-9036) with a copy to the Agent at its

