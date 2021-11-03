Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -86

SECTION 5.10 Successor Japan Local Currency Agent. The Japan Local Currency Agent (i) may resign at any time by giving written notice thereof to the Agent, the Japan Local Currency Banks and the Borrowers, and may appoint one of its Affiliates as successor Japan Local Currency Agent and (ii) may be removed at any time with or without cause by the Majority Japan Local Currency Banks. Upon any such resignation or removal, the Majority Japan Local Currency Banks, with the consent of the Agent, shall have the right to appoint (unless, in the case of the resignation of the Japan Local Currency Agent, the resigning Japan Local Currency Agent has appointed one of its Affiliates as successor Japan Local Currency Agent), on behalf of the Borrowers and the Japan Local Currency Banks, a successor Japan Local Currency Agent. If no successor Japan Local Currency Agent shall have been so appointed and shall have accepted such appointment within thirty days after the retiring Japan Local Currency Agent's giving notice of resignation or the Majority Japan Local Currency Banks' removal of the retiring Japan Local Currency Agent, then the retiring Japan Local Currency Agent may appoint, on behalf of the Borrowers and the Japan Local Currency Banks, a successor Japan Local Currency Agent, which need not be one of its Affiliates. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, so long as no Event of Default, or event which would constitute an Event of Default but for the requirement that notice be given, time elapse or both, has occurred and is continuing, each such successor Japan Local Currency Agent shall be subject to written approval by CFSC and CFKK, which approval shall not be unreasonably withheld. Such successor Japan Local Currency Agent shall be a commercial bank having capital and retained earnings of at least USD500,000,000. Upon the acceptance of any appointment as the Japan Local Currency Agent hereunder by a successor Japan Local Currency Agent, such successor Japan Local Currency Agent shall thereupon succeed to and become vested with all the rights, powers, privileges and duties of the retiring Japan Local Currency Agent, and the retiring Japan Local Currency Agent shall be discharged from its duties and obligations hereunder and under the Credit Agreement. After any retiring Japan Local Currency Agent's resignation hereunder as Japan Local Currency Agent, the provisions of this Article V shall continue in effect for its benefit in respect of any actions taken or omitted to be taken by it while it was acting as the Japan Local Currency Agent hereunder and under the Credit Agreement.

SCHEDULE I

to Japan Local Currency Addendum

Japan Local Currency Banks Japan Local Currency Commitments Total Japan Local Currency Commitment Applicable Lending Office

Japan Local Currency Bank Name Japan Local Currency Commitment

MUFG Bank, Ltd. US USD75,000,000

Total Japan Local Currency

Commitment: US USD75,000,000

Japan Local Currency Bank Name Applicable Japan Local Currency Lending Office

MUFG Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd.,

Osaka Corporate Banking Group

Osaka Corporate Banking Division No. 3

Corporate Banking Department No. 3

3-5-6, Fushimimachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka

541-8530, Japan

Attention: Mr. Kazuki Takehara

(Telephone No.: 06-6206-9036 / 81-06-6206-9036)

(Facsimile No.: 06-6206-9039 / 81-06-6206-9039)

SCHEDULE II

to Japan Local Currency Addendum

MODIFICATIONS 34. Business Day Definition:

"Business Day": Same as Credit Agreement. 35. Interest Payment Dates: Same as Credit Agreement. (See Section 2.07 of Credit Agreement). 36. Interest Periods: Same as Credit Agreement. (See definition of "Interest Period", Section 1.01, and Section 2.07(d) of Credit Agreement). 37. Interest Rates:

Each Japan Local Currency Advance that is a TONAR Advance shall bear interest at a rate per annum equal to the sum of (i) TONAR for such Japan Local Currency Advance plus (ii) the Applicable Margin as in effect from time to time during such Interest Period; provided, however, after the occurrence and during the continuance of an Event of Default or an event that would constitute an Event of Default but for the requirement that notice be given or time elapse or both, the provisions of Section 2.07(d) of the Credit Agreement shall be applicable. Each Japan Local Currency Advance that is a Japan Base Rate Advance shall bear interest during any Interest Period at a per annum rate equal to the sum of (i) the Japan Base Rate plus (ii) the Applicable Margin in effect from time to time during such Interest Period. The terms of Section 2.07 and the other provisions of the Credit Agreement shall otherwise govern the accrual and payment of interest on Japan Local Currency Advances. 38. Other:

Additional Conditions Precedent: None

Current Termination Date for Addendum: The "Current Termination Date" under the Credit Agreement.

Extended Termination Date for Addendum: The "Extended Termination Date" under the Credit Agreement.

Prepayment Notices: CFKK shall be permitted to prepay a Japan Local Currency Advance subject to the provisions of Section 8.04(b) of the Credit Agreement, on any Business Day, provided, in the case of any prepayment, notice thereof is given to the Japan Local Currency Agent (with a copy to the Agent) not later than 10:00 a.m. (Tokyo time) at least three (3) Business Days prior to the date of such prepayment.

SCHEDULE III

to Japan Local Currency Addendum

OTHER PROVISIONS

1. Borrowing Procedures: bt. Notice of Japan Local Currency Borrowing shall be given by CFKK to the Japan Local CurrencyAgent (with a copy to the Agent) not later than 10:00 a.m. (Tokyo time) on the third Business Day prior to the dateof the proposed Japan Local Currency Borrowing (or not later than 10:00 a.m. (Tokyo time) on the Business Day ofthe proposed Japan Local Currency Borrowing if such proposed Japan Local Currency Borrowing is requested on asame-day basis), and the Japan Local Currency Agent shall give each Japan Local Currency Bank prompt notice thereofin accordance with Section 4.03. bu. Each Notice of Japan Local Currency Borrowing shall be addressed to the Japan Local Currency Agent atits address set forth in Section 4.03 and shall specify the bank account to which the Japan Local Currency Advancesare to be made.

2. Funding Arrangements:

Minimum amounts/increments for Japan Local Currency Borrowings, repayments and prepayments:

Same as Credit Agreement.

3. Promissory Notes: None required.

EXHIBIT 31.1

SECTION 302 CERTIFICATION

I, D. James Umpleby III, certify that:

1. I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Caterpillar Inc.;

2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;

3. Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the registrant as of, and for, the periods presented in this report;

4. The registrant's other certifying officer and I are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e)) and internal control over financial reporting (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f)) for the registrant and have: a. designed such disclosure controls and procedures, or caused such disclosure controls and procedures to bedesigned under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the registrant, including itsconsolidated subsidiaries, is made known to us by others within those entities, particularly during the period inwhich this report is being prepared; b. designed such internal control over financial reporting, or caused such internal control over financialreporting to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability offinancial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles; c. evaluated the effectiveness of the registrant's disclosure controls and procedures and presented in thisreport our conclusions about the effectiveness of the disclosure controls and procedures, as of the end of theperiod covered by this report based on such evaluation; and d. disclosed in this report any change in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting thatoccurred during the registrant's most recent fiscal quarter (the registrant's fourth fiscal quarter in the case ofan annual report) that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the registrant'sinternal control over financial reporting; and

5. The registrant's other certifying officer and I have disclosed, based on our most recent evaluation of internal control over financial reporting, to the registrant's auditors and the audit committee of the registrant's board of directors (or persons performing the equivalent function): e. all significant deficiencies and material weaknesses in the design or operation of internal control overfinancial reporting which are reasonably likely to adversely affect the registrant's ability to record, process,summarize and report financial information; and f. any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have a significantrole in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting.

