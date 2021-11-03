Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -87

November 3, 2021 /s/ D. James Umpley III Chief Executive Officer

EXHIBIT 31.2

SECTION 302 CERTIFICATION

I, Andrew R.J. Bonfield, certify that:

1. I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Caterpillar Inc.;

2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;

3. Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the registrant as of, and for, the periods presented in this report;

4. The registrant's other certifying officer and I are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e)) and internal control over financial reporting (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f)) for the registrant and have: g. designed such disclosure controls and procedures, or caused such disclosure controls and procedures to bedesigned under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the registrant, including itsconsolidated subsidiaries, is made known to us by others within those entities, particularly during the period inwhich this report is being prepared; h. designed such internal control over financial reporting, or caused such internal control over financialreporting to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability offinancial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles; i. evaluated the effectiveness of the registrant's disclosure controls and procedures and presented in thisreport our conclusions about the effectiveness of the disclosure controls and procedures, as of the end of theperiod covered by this report based on such evaluation; and j. disclosed in this report any change in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting thatoccurred during the registrant's most recent fiscal quarter (the registrant's fourth fiscal quarter in the case ofan annual report) that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the registrant'sinternal control over financial reporting; and

5. The registrant's other certifying officer and I have disclosed, based on our most recent evaluation of internal control over financial reporting, to the registrant's auditors and the audit committee of the registrant's board of directors (or persons performing the equivalent function): k. all significant deficiencies and material weaknesses in the design or operation of internal control overfinancial reporting which are reasonably likely to adversely affect the registrant's ability to record, process,summarize and report financial information; and l. any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have a significantrole in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting.

November 3, 2021 /s/ Andrew R.J. Bonfield Chief Financial Officer

EXHIBIT 32

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO 18 U.S.C. SECTION 1350 AS ADOPTED PURSUANT TO SECTION 906 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002

In connection with the quarterly report of Caterpillar Inc. (the "Company") on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date hereof (the "Report"), the undersigned hereby certify pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, that to the best of our knowledge: 1. The Report fully complies with the requirements of section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Actof 1934; and 2. The information contained in the Report fairly presents, in all material respects, the financialcondition and results of operations of the Company.

November 3, 2021 /s/ D. James Umpleby III Chief Executive Officer

November 3, 2021 /s/ Andrew R.J. Bonfield Chief Financial Officer

A signed original of this written statement required by Section 906 has been provided to Caterpillar Inc. and will be retained by Caterpillar Inc. and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission or its staff upon request.

