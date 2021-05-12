Log in
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/12 04:10:00 pm
237.32 USD   -0.83%
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -9-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -18-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -10-
DJ
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -12-

05/12/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
Cat Financial further evaluates portfolio segments by the class of finance receivables, which is defined as a level of information (below a portfolio segment) in which the finance receivables have the same initial measurement attribute and a similar method for assessing and monitoring credit risk. Typically, Cat Financial's finance receivables within a geographic area have similar credit risk profiles and methods for assessing and monitoring credit risk. Cat Financial's classes, which align with management reporting for credit losses, are as follows: ? North America - Finance receivables originated in the United States and Canada. ? EAME - Finance receivables originated in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent

States. ? Asia/Pacific - Finance receivables originated in Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. ? Mining - Finance receivables related to large mining customers worldwide. ? Latin America - Finance receivables originated in Mexico and Central and South American countries. ? Caterpillar Power Finance - Finance receivables originated worldwide related to marine vessels with Caterpillar

engines and Caterpillar electrical power generation, gas compression and co-generation systems and non-Caterpillar

equipment that is powered by these systems.

Receivable balances, including accrued interest, are written off against the allowance for credit losses when, in the judgment of management, they are considered uncollectible (generally upon repossession of the collateral). The amount of the write-off is determined by comparing the fair value of the collateral, less cost to sell, to the amortized cost. Subsequent recoveries, if any, are credited to the allowance for credit losses when received.

31 

Table of Contents 
 
An analysis of the allowance for credit losses was as follows: 
(Millions of dollars)                                                     March 31, 2021 
Allowance for Credit Losses:                                     Customer Dealer           Total 
Balance at beginning of year........................           USD 431 USD    44             USD 475 
Receivables written off...........................               (34)     -                (34) 
Recoveries on receivables previously written off..........       10       -                10 
Provision for credit losses.........................             (10)     -                (10) 
Other.......................................                     (4)                       (4) 
Balance at end of period...........................            USD 393 USD    44             USD 437 
Individually evaluated............................             USD 185 USD    39             USD 224 
Collectively evaluated............................               208      5                213 
Ending Balance.................................                USD 393 USD    44             USD 437 
Finance Receivables: 
Individually evaluated............................             USD 579 USD    78             USD 657 
Collectively evaluated............................               18,524   2,555            21,079 
Ending Balance.................................                USD 19,103 USD 2,633          USD 21,736 
 
 
(Millions of dollars)                                            December 31, 2020 
Allowance for Credit Losses:                                     Customer Dealer           Total 
Balance at beginning of year........................           USD 375 USD    45             USD 420 
Adjustment to adopt new accounting guidance 1                    12       -                12 
Receivables written off...........................               (263)    -                (263) 
Recoveries on receivables previously written off..........       41       -                41 
Provision for credit losses.........................             262      (1)              261 
Other.......................................                     4        -                4 
Balance at end of year............................             USD 431 USD    44             USD 475 
Individually evaluated............................             USD 187 USD    39             USD 226 
Collectively evaluated............................               244      5                249 
Ending Balance.................................                USD 431 USD    44             USD 475 
Finance Receivables: 
Individually evaluated............................             USD 594 USD    78             USD 672 
Collectively evaluated............................               18,644   2,844            21,488 
Ending Balance.................................                USD 19,238 USD 2,922          USD 22,160

1 Adjustment to adopt new accounting guidance related to credit losses.

Credit quality of finance receivables

At origination, Cat Financial evaluates credit risk based on a variety of credit quality factors including prior payment experience, customer financial information, credit ratings, loan-to-value ratios, probabilities of default, industry trends, macroeconomic factors and other internal metrics. On an ongoing basis, Cat Financial monitors credit quality based on past-due status as there is a meaningful correlation between the past-due status of customers and the risk of loss. In determining past-due status, Cat Financial considers the entire finance receivable past due when any installment is over 30 days past due.

Customer

The tables below summarize the aging category of Cat Financial's amortized cost of finance receivables in the

Customer portfolio segment by origination year:

32

Table of Contents 

                                                   March 31, 2021 
(Millions of dollars)                                                    Revolving   Total 
                           2021    2020    2019    2018    2017    Prior Finance     Finance 
North America                                                            Receivables Receivables 
 
Current...............     USD 1,149 USD 3,551 USD 2,192 USD 1,156 USD 425   USD 166 USD 61        USD 8,700 
31-60 days past due....... 5       34      30      18      7       8     1           103 
61-90 days past due....... -       14      9       7       4       1     -           35 
91+ days past due......... -       18      35      22      16      10    1           102 
EAME 
Current...............     459     1,307   811     419     164     56    -           3,216 
31-60 days past due....... 1       8       5       3       1       -     -           18 
61-90 days past due....... -       3       3       1       1       -     -           8 
91+ days past due......... -       9       5       12      5       81    -           112 
Asia/Pacific 
Current...............     399     1,246   616     222     42      10    -           2,535 
31-60 days past due....... -       15      15      10      1       -     -           41 
61-90 days past due....... -       7       8       7       4       -     -           26 
91+ days past due......... -       8       12      12      2       -     -           34 
Mining 
Current...............     169     462     539     313     109     206   86          1,884 
31-60 days past due....... 5       -       -       -       -       -     -           5 
61-90 days past due....... -       -       -       1       -       -     -           1 
91+ days past due......... -       1       2       4       2       -     -           9 
Latin America 
Current...............     124     490     264     106     35      23    -           1,042 
31-60 days past due....... -       6       6       6       3       -     -           21 
61-90 days past due....... -       3       4       6       1       13    -           27 
91+ days past due......... -       3       9       10      22      10    -           54 
Caterpillar Power Finance 
Current...............     5       216     149     102     214     207   112         1,005 
31-60 days past due....... -       -       -       -       -       -     -           - 
61-90 days past due....... -       -       -       -       1       1     -           2 
91+ days past due......... -       2       -       25      3       93    -           123 
Total Customer             USD 2,316 USD 7,403 USD 4,714 USD 2,462 USD 1,062 USD 885 USD 261       USD 19,103

33

Table of Contents 

                                                    December 31, 2020 
(Millions of dollars)                                                   Revolving   Total 
                            2020    2019    2018    2017    2016  Prior Finance     Finance 
North America                                                           Receivables Receivables 
 
Current................     USD 3,777 USD 2,423 USD 1,344 USD 522   USD 212 USD 27  USD 89        USD 8,394 
31-60 days past due........ 52      49      33      16      7     2     -           159 
61-90 days past due........ 22      25      16      9       2     1     -           75 
91+ days past due.......... 14      35      31      20      9     4     2           115 
EAME 
Current................     1,605   931     501     203     60    18    -           3,318 
31-60 days past due........ 5       15      3       2       -     -     -           25 
61-90 days past due........ 1       1       2       1       -     -     -           5 
91+ days past due.......... 7       7       12      4       39    43    -           112 
Asia/Pacific 
Current................     1,375   745     321     61      10    3     -           2,515 
31-60 days past due........ 12      22      13      6       -     -     -           53 
61-90 days past due........ 7       11      7       1       -     -     -           26 
91+ days past due.......... 4       10      9       3       -     -     -           26 
Mining 
Current................     490     571     287     152     92    151   137         1,880 
31-60 days past due........ 5       -       5       1       -     -     -           11

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 19:45 ET (23:45 GMT)

