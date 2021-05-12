Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -12

Cat Financial further evaluates portfolio segments by the class of finance receivables, which is defined as a level of information (below a portfolio segment) in which the finance receivables have the same initial measurement attribute and a similar method for assessing and monitoring credit risk. Typically, Cat Financial's finance receivables within a geographic area have similar credit risk profiles and methods for assessing and monitoring credit risk. Cat Financial's classes, which align with management reporting for credit losses, are as follows: ? North America - Finance receivables originated in the United States and Canada. ? EAME - Finance receivables originated in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent

States. ? Asia/Pacific - Finance receivables originated in Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. ? Mining - Finance receivables related to large mining customers worldwide. ? Latin America - Finance receivables originated in Mexico and Central and South American countries. ? Caterpillar Power Finance - Finance receivables originated worldwide related to marine vessels with Caterpillar

engines and Caterpillar electrical power generation, gas compression and co-generation systems and non-Caterpillar

equipment that is powered by these systems.

Receivable balances, including accrued interest, are written off against the allowance for credit losses when, in the judgment of management, they are considered uncollectible (generally upon repossession of the collateral). The amount of the write-off is determined by comparing the fair value of the collateral, less cost to sell, to the amortized cost. Subsequent recoveries, if any, are credited to the allowance for credit losses when received.

Table of Contents An analysis of the allowance for credit losses was as follows: (Millions of dollars) March 31, 2021 Allowance for Credit Losses: Customer Dealer Total Balance at beginning of year........................ USD 431 USD 44 USD 475 Receivables written off........................... (34) - (34) Recoveries on receivables previously written off.......... 10 - 10 Provision for credit losses......................... (10) - (10) Other....................................... (4) (4) Balance at end of period........................... USD 393 USD 44 USD 437 Individually evaluated............................ USD 185 USD 39 USD 224 Collectively evaluated............................ 208 5 213 Ending Balance................................. USD 393 USD 44 USD 437 Finance Receivables: Individually evaluated............................ USD 579 USD 78 USD 657 Collectively evaluated............................ 18,524 2,555 21,079 Ending Balance................................. USD 19,103 USD 2,633 USD 21,736 (Millions of dollars) December 31, 2020 Allowance for Credit Losses: Customer Dealer Total Balance at beginning of year........................ USD 375 USD 45 USD 420 Adjustment to adopt new accounting guidance 1 12 - 12 Receivables written off........................... (263) - (263) Recoveries on receivables previously written off.......... 41 - 41 Provision for credit losses......................... 262 (1) 261 Other....................................... 4 - 4 Balance at end of year............................ USD 431 USD 44 USD 475 Individually evaluated............................ USD 187 USD 39 USD 226 Collectively evaluated............................ 244 5 249 Ending Balance................................. USD 431 USD 44 USD 475 Finance Receivables: Individually evaluated............................ USD 594 USD 78 USD 672 Collectively evaluated............................ 18,644 2,844 21,488 Ending Balance................................. USD 19,238 USD 2,922 USD 22,160

1 Adjustment to adopt new accounting guidance related to credit losses.

Credit quality of finance receivables

At origination, Cat Financial evaluates credit risk based on a variety of credit quality factors including prior payment experience, customer financial information, credit ratings, loan-to-value ratios, probabilities of default, industry trends, macroeconomic factors and other internal metrics. On an ongoing basis, Cat Financial monitors credit quality based on past-due status as there is a meaningful correlation between the past-due status of customers and the risk of loss. In determining past-due status, Cat Financial considers the entire finance receivable past due when any installment is over 30 days past due.

Customer

The tables below summarize the aging category of Cat Financial's amortized cost of finance receivables in the

Customer portfolio segment by origination year:

March 31, 2021 (Millions of dollars) Revolving Total 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Prior Finance Finance North America Receivables Receivables Current............... USD 1,149 USD 3,551 USD 2,192 USD 1,156 USD 425 USD 166 USD 61 USD 8,700 31-60 days past due....... 5 34 30 18 7 8 1 103 61-90 days past due....... - 14 9 7 4 1 - 35 91+ days past due......... - 18 35 22 16 10 1 102 EAME Current............... 459 1,307 811 419 164 56 - 3,216 31-60 days past due....... 1 8 5 3 1 - - 18 61-90 days past due....... - 3 3 1 1 - - 8 91+ days past due......... - 9 5 12 5 81 - 112 Asia/Pacific Current............... 399 1,246 616 222 42 10 - 2,535 31-60 days past due....... - 15 15 10 1 - - 41 61-90 days past due....... - 7 8 7 4 - - 26 91+ days past due......... - 8 12 12 2 - - 34 Mining Current............... 169 462 539 313 109 206 86 1,884 31-60 days past due....... 5 - - - - - - 5 61-90 days past due....... - - - 1 - - - 1 91+ days past due......... - 1 2 4 2 - - 9 Latin America Current............... 124 490 264 106 35 23 - 1,042 31-60 days past due....... - 6 6 6 3 - - 21 61-90 days past due....... - 3 4 6 1 13 - 27 91+ days past due......... - 3 9 10 22 10 - 54 Caterpillar Power Finance Current............... 5 216 149 102 214 207 112 1,005 31-60 days past due....... - - - - - - - - 61-90 days past due....... - - - - 1 1 - 2 91+ days past due......... - 2 - 25 3 93 - 123 Total Customer USD 2,316 USD 7,403 USD 4,714 USD 2,462 USD 1,062 USD 885 USD 261 USD 19,103

December 31, 2020 (Millions of dollars) Revolving Total 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Prior Finance Finance North America Receivables Receivables Current................ USD 3,777 USD 2,423 USD 1,344 USD 522 USD 212 USD 27 USD 89 USD 8,394 31-60 days past due........ 52 49 33 16 7 2 - 159 61-90 days past due........ 22 25 16 9 2 1 - 75 91+ days past due.......... 14 35 31 20 9 4 2 115 EAME Current................ 1,605 931 501 203 60 18 - 3,318 31-60 days past due........ 5 15 3 2 - - - 25 61-90 days past due........ 1 1 2 1 - - - 5 91+ days past due.......... 7 7 12 4 39 43 - 112 Asia/Pacific Current................ 1,375 745 321 61 10 3 - 2,515 31-60 days past due........ 12 22 13 6 - - - 53 61-90 days past due........ 7 11 7 1 - - - 26 91+ days past due.......... 4 10 9 3 - - - 26 Mining Current................ 490 571 287 152 92 151 137 1,880 31-60 days past due........ 5 - 5 1 - - - 11

