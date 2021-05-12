Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caterpillar Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/12 04:10:00 pm
237.32 USD   -0.83%
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -9-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -18-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -10-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -13-

05/12/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
61-90 days past due........ -       -       -       -       -     -     -           - 
91+ days past due.......... -       11      8       2       -     -     1           22 
Latin America 
Current................     561     348     151     48      13    34    -           1,155 
31-60 days past due........ 3       6       4       3       -     -     -           16 
61-90 days past due........ 1       7       6       3       2     -     -           19 
91+ days past due.......... 2       14      11      24      5     4     -           60 
Caterpillar Power Finance 
Current................     217     172     111     273     99    117   119         1,108 
31-60 days past due........ -       -       6       -       -     -     -           6 
61-90 days past due........ -       -       -       -       -     9     -           9 
91+ days past due.......... 2       -       20      3       25    79    -           129 
Total Customer              USD 8,162 USD 5,403 USD 2,901 USD 1,357 USD 575 USD 492 USD 348       USD 19,238

Finance receivables in the Customer portfolio segment are substantially secured by collateral, primarily in the form of Caterpillar and other machinery. For those contracts where the borrower is experiencing financial difficulty, repayment of the outstanding amounts is generally expected to be provided through the operation or repossession and sale of the machinery.

Dealer

As of March 31, 2021, Cat Financial's total amortized cost of finance receivables within the Dealer portfolio segment was current, with the exception of USD78 million that was 91+ days past due in Latin America, all of which was originated in 2017. As of December 31, 2020, Cat Financial's total amortized cost of finance receivables within the Dealer portfolio segment was current, with the exception of USD81 million that was 91+ days past due in Latin America. Of these past due receivables, USD78 million were originated in 2017 and USD3 million were originated prior to 2016.

34

Table of Contents

Non-accrual finance receivables

Recognition of income is suspended and the finance receivable is placed on non-accrual status when management determines that collection of future income is not probable. Contracts on non-accrual status are generally more than 120 days past due or have been restructured in a troubled debt restructuring (TDR). Recognition is resumed and previously suspended income is recognized when the finance receivable becomes current and collection of remaining amounts is considered probable. Payments received while the finance receivable is on non-accrual status are applied to interest and principal in accordance with the contractual terms. Interest earned but uncollected prior to the receivable being placed on non-accrual status is written off through Provision for credit losses when, in the judgment of management, it is considered uncollectible.

In Cat Financial's Customer portfolio segment, finance receivables which were on non-accrual status and finance receivables over 90 days past due and still accruing income were as follows:

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Amortized Cost Amortized Cost 

                           Non-accrual        Non-accrual 91+ Still Non-accrual      Non-accrual 91+ Still 
(Millions of dollars)      With an            Without an  Accruing  With an          Without an  Accruing 
                           Allowance          Allowance             Allowance        Allowance 
North America......... USD 
                                                          USD 27 
EAME............. 
                                                          3 
Asia/Pacific.........                           2 - - 1 1           USD 86               1 1 - 1 - USD 34 
                           76 109 20 7 57 147 USD           14                         USD 
Mining.............                             11                  113 13 21 63 170   17        1 13 - 1 
                                                          1 
Latin America........ 
                                                          2 
Caterpillar Power Finance 
Total ................USD    416                USD 15        USD 47      USD 466            USD 20        USD 49

There was USD3 million and less than USD1 million of interest income recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, for customer finance receivables on non-accrual status.

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, finance receivables in Cat Financial's Dealer portfolio segment on non-accrual status were USD78 million and USD81 million, respectively, all of which was in Latin America. There were no finance receivables in Cat Financial's Dealer portfolio segment more than 90 days past due and still accruing income as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and no interest income was recognized on dealer finance receivables on non-accrual status during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

Troubled debt restructurings

A restructuring of a finance receivable constitutes a TDR when the lender grants a concession it would not otherwise consider to a borrower experiencing financial difficulties. Concessions granted may include extended contract maturities, inclusion of interest only periods, below market interest rates, payment deferrals and reduction of principal and/or accrued interest. We individually evaluate TDR contracts and establish an allowance based on the present value of expected future cash flows discounted at the receivable's effective interest rate, the fair value of the collateral for collateral-dependent receivables or the observable market price of the receivable.

35

Table of Contents

There were no finance receivables modified as TDRs during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 for the Dealer portfolio segment. Cat Financial's finance receivables in the Customer portfolio segment modified as TDRs were as follows: 

(Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
                                          March 31, 2020 
March 31, 2021

Pre-TDR Post-TDR Pre-TDR Post-TDR Amortized Amortized Amortized Amortized

Cost Cost Cost Cost 

Mining...................................    USD 11 USD 5 USD - USD 
Latin America..............................             2   2 
Total.....................................   USD 11 USD 5 USD 2 USD 2

TDRs in the Customer portfolio segment with a payment default (defined as 91+ days past due) which had been modified within twelve months prior to the default date, were as follows: 

(Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended    Three Months Ended 
                                            March 31, 2020 
March 31, 2021 
 
Post-TDR         Post-TDR 
                 Amortized Cost 
Amortized Cost 
 
North America................................       USD 1  USD - 
EAME......................................            -    10 
Asia Pacific..................................        4    - 
Latin America.................................        -    1 
Caterpillar Power Finance.........................    5    - 
Total.......................................        USD 10 USD 11

18. Fair value disclosures

A. Fair value measurements

The guidance on fair value measurements defines fair value as the exchange price that would be received for an asset or paid to transfer a liability (an exit price) in the principal or most advantageous market for the asset or liability in an orderly transaction between market participants. This guidance also specifies a fair value hierarchy based upon the observability of inputs used in valuation techniques. Observable inputs (highest level) reflect market data obtained from independent sources, while unobservable inputs (lowest level) reflect internally developed market assumptions. In accordance with this guidance, fair value measurements are classified under the following hierarchy: ? Level 1 - Quoted prices for identical instruments in active markets. ? Level 2 - Quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets; quoted prices for identical or similar

instruments in markets that are not active; and model-derived valuations in which all significant inputs or

significant value-drivers are observable in active markets. ? Level 3 - Model-derived valuations in which one or more significant inputs or significant value-drivers are

unobservable.

When available, we use quoted market prices to determine fair value, and we classify such measurements within Level 1. In some cases where market prices are not available, we make use of observable market based inputs to calculate fair value, in which case the measurements are classified within Level 2. If quoted or observable market prices are not available, fair value is based upon valuations in which one or more significant inputs are unobservable, including internally developed models that use, where possible, current market-based parameters such as interest rates, yield curves and currency rates. These measurements are classified within Level 3.

36

Table of Contents

We classify fair value measurements according to the lowest level input or value-driver that is significant to the valuation. We may therefore classify a measurement within Level 3 even though there may be significant inputs that are readily observable.

Fair value measurement includes the consideration of nonperformance risk. Nonperformance risk refers to the risk that an obligation (either by a counterparty or Caterpillar) will not be fulfilled. For financial assets traded in an active market (Level 1 and certain Level 2), the nonperformance risk is included in the market price. For certain other financial assets and liabilities (certain Level 2 and Level 3), our fair value calculations have been adjusted accordingly.

Investments in debt and equity securities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 19:45 ET (23:45 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR INC. -0.83% 237.32 Delayed Quote.33.29%
CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.83% 806 End-of-day quote.4.54%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.99% 33587.66 Delayed Quote.13.51%
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED -1.50% 115.25 Delayed Quote.2.36%
All news about CATERPILLAR INC.
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -28-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -17-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -10-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -11-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -12-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -13-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -14-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -15-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -16-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -18-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 776 M - -
Net income 2021 5 104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 97 300
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 238,79 $
Last Close Price 237,32 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
Eric A. Braun Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.33.29%131 085
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-17.10%38 021
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.42%14 240
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.74.03%4 618
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.21.74%2 056
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-4.29%1 778