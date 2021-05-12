Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -20

As of March 31, 2021, we had three global credit facilities with a syndicate of banks totaling USD10.50 billion (Credit Facility) available in the aggregate to both Caterpillar and Cat Financial for general liquidity purposes. Based on management's allocation decision, which can be revised from time to time, the portion of the Credit Facility available to ME&T as of March 31, 2021 was USD2.75 billion. Information on our Credit Facility is as follows: ? The 364-day facility of USD3.15 billion (of which USD0.82 billion is available to ME&T) expires in September 2021. ? The three-year facility, as amended and restated in September of 2019, of USD2.73 billion (of which USD0.72 billion is

available to ME&T) expires in September 2022. ? The five-year facility, as amended and restated in September of 2019, of USD4.62 billion (of which USD1.21 billion is

available to ME&T) expires in September 2024.

At March 31, 2021, Caterpillar's consolidated net worth was USD16.66 billion, which was above the USD9.00 billion required under the Credit Facility. The consolidated net worth is defined in the Credit Facility as the consolidated shareholders' equity including preferred stock but excluding the pension and other postretirement benefits balance within Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

At March 31, 2021, Cat Financial's covenant interest coverage ratio was 1.93 to 1. This was above the 1.15 to 1 minimum ratio calculated as (1) profit excluding income taxes, interest expense and net gain/(loss) from interest rate derivatives to (2) interest expense calculated at the end of each calendar quarter for the rolling four quarter period then most recently ended, required by the Credit Facility.

In addition, at March 31, 2021, Cat Financial's six-month covenant leverage ratio was 6.80 to 1. This was below the maximum ratio of debt to net worth of 10 to 1, calculated (1) on a monthly basis as the average of the leverage ratios determined on the last day of each of the six preceding calendar months and (2) at each December 31, required by the Credit Facility.

In the event Caterpillar or Cat Financial does not meet one or more of their respective financial covenants under the Credit Facility in the future (and are unable to obtain a consent or waiver), the syndicate of banks may terminate the commitments allocated to the party that does not meet its covenants. Additionally, in such event, certain of Cat Financial's other lenders under other loan agreements where similar financial covenants or cross default provisions are applicable may, at their election, choose to pursue remedies under those loan agreements, including accelerating the repayment of outstanding borrowings. At March 31, 2021, there were no borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Our total credit commitments and available credit as of March 31, 2021 were:

March 31, 2021

Machinery,

(Millions of dollars) Energy & Financial

Consolidated Transportation Products

Credit lines available:

Global credit facilities...................................... USD 10,500 USD 2,750 USD 7,750

Other external 3,143 183 2,960

Total credit lines available 13,643 2,933 10,710

Less: Commercial paper outstanding (2,895) - (2,895)

Less: Utilized credit..................................................(757) - (757)

Available credit............................................ USD 9,991 USD 2,933 USD 7,058

The other external consolidated credit lines with banks as of March 31, 2021 totaled USD3.14 billion. These committed and uncommitted credit lines, which may be eligible for renewal at various future dates or have no specified expiration date, are used primarily by our subsidiaries for local funding requirements. Caterpillar or Cat Financial may guarantee subsidiary borrowings under these lines.

We receive debt ratings from the major credit rating agencies. In April 2021, Moody's upgraded our debt rating to "mid-A", while Fitch and S&P maintain a "mid-A" debt rating. A downgrade of our credit ratings by any of the major credit rating agencies would result in increased borrowing costs and could make access to certain credit markets more difficult. In the event economic conditions deteriorate such that access to debt markets becomes unavailable, ME&T's operations would rely on cash flow from operations, use of existing cash balances, borrowings from Cat Financial and access to our committed credit facilities. Our Financial Products' operations would rely on cash flow from its existing portfolio, existing cash balances, access to our committed credit facilities and other credit line facilities of Cat Financial, and potential borrowings from Caterpillar. In addition, we maintain a support agreement with Cat Financial, which requires Caterpillar to remain the sole owner of Cat Financial and may, under certain circumstances, require Caterpillar to make payments to Cat Financial should Cat Financial fail to maintain certain financial ratios.

We facilitate voluntary supply chain finance programs (the "Programs") through participating financial institutions. The Programs are available to a wide range of suppliers and allows them the option to manage their cash flow. We are not a party to the agreements between the participating financial institutions and the suppliers in connection with the Programs. The range of payment terms we negotiate with our suppliers is consistent, irrespective of whether a supplier participates in the Programs. The amounts payable to participating financial institutions for suppliers who voluntarily participate in the Programs and included in Accounts payable in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position were USD640 million and USD533 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The amounts settled through the Programs and paid to participating financial institutions were USD845 million and USD859 million during the first three months of 2021 and 2020, respectively. We account for payments made under the Programs, the same as our other Accounts payable, as a reduction to our cash flows from operations. We do not believe that changes in the availability of supply chain financing will have a significant impact on our liquidity.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Net cash provided by operating activities was USD1.92 billion in the first three months of 2021, compared with USD318 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to lower payments for short-term incentive compensation as well as higher profit adjusted for non-cash items, including higher accruals for short-term incentive compensation. In addition, reduced working capital requirements favorably impacted operating cash flow during the first three months of 2021 compared with the same period last year. Within working capital, changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses favorably impacted cash flow, but were partially offset by unfavorable changes in accounts receivable, inventories and customer advances.

Net cash provided by investing activities in the first three months of 2021 was USD427 million, compared with net cash provided of USD324 million in the first three months of 2020. The change was primarily due to increased activity related to intercompany lending with Financial Products partially offset by increased investment activity. In February 2021, we acquired the Oil & Gas division of the Weir Group PLC for USD356 million, net of cash acquired.

Net cash used for financing activities during the first three months of 2021 was USD659 million, compared with net cash used of USD1.63 billion in the same period of 2020. The change was primarily due to the absence of share repurchases in the first quarter of 2021 that was partially offset by the repayment of USD120 million of maturing debt.

While our short-term priorities for the use of cash may vary from time to time as business needs and conditions dictate, our long-term cash deployment strategy is focused on the following priorities. Our top priority is to maintain a strong financial position in support of a mid-A rating. Next, we intend to fund operational requirements and commitments. Then, we intend to fund priorities that profitably grow the company and return capital to shareholders through dividend growth and share repurchases. Additional information on cash deployment is as follows:

Strong financial position - Our top priority is to maintain a strong financial position in support of a mid-A rating. We track a diverse group of financial metrics that focus on liquidity, leverage, cash flow and margins which align with our cash deployment actions and the various methodologies used by the major credit rating agencies.

Operational excellence and commitments - Capital expenditures were USD255 million during the first three months of 2021, compared to USD302 million for the same period in 2020. We expect ME&T's capital expenditures in 2021 to be about USD1.2 billion. We made USD106 million of contributions to our pension and other postretirement benefit plans during the first three months of 2021. We currently anticipate full-year 2021 contributions of approximately USD310 million. In comparison, we made USD98 million of contributions to our pension and other postretirement benefit plans during the first three months of 2020.

Fund strategic growth initiatives and return capital to shareholders - We intend to utilize our liquidity and debt capacity to fund targeted investments that drive long-term profitable growth focused in the areas of expanded offerings and services, including acquisitions.

