Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -21

As part of our capital allocation strategy, ME&T free cash flow is a liquidity measure we use to determine the cash generated and available for financing activities including debt repayments, dividends and share repurchases. We define ME&T free cash flow as cash from ME&T operations excluding discretionary pension and other postretirement benefit plan contributions less capital expenditures. A goal of our capital allocation strategy is to return substantially all ME&T free cash flow to shareholders through the cycles in the form of dividends and share repurchases, while maintaining our mid-A rating.

Our share repurchase plans are subject to the company's cash deployment priorities and are evaluated on an ongoing basis considering the financial condition of the company and the economic outlook, corporate cash flow, the company's liquidity needs, and the health and stability of global credit markets. The timing and amount of future repurchases may vary depending on market conditions and investing priorities. In July 2018, the Board of Directors approved an authorization to repurchase up to USD10 billion of Caterpillar common stock (the 2018 Authorization) effective January 1, 2019, with no expiration. In the first three months of 2021, we did not repurchase any Caterpillar common stock under the 2018 Authorization, with USD4.82 billion remaining as of March 31, 2021. Our basic shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 were approximately 548 million.

Each quarter, our Board of Directors reviews the company's dividend for the applicable quarter. The Board evaluates the financial condition of the company and considers the economic outlook, corporate cash flow, the company's liquidity needs, and the health and stability of global credit markets to determine whether to maintain or change the quarterly dividend. In April 2021, the Board of Directors approved maintaining our quarterly dividend representing USD1.03 per share and we continue to expect our strong financial position to support the dividend. Dividends paid totaled USD562 million in the first three months of 2021.

Financial Products

Financial Products operating cash flow was USD369 million in the first three months of 2021, compared with USD431 million for the same period a year ago. Net cash used for investing activities was USD261 million for the first three months of 2021, compared with net cash provided of USD444 million for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to net intercompany purchased receivables portfolio activity. Net cash provided by financing activities was USD205 million for the first three months of 2021, compared with net cash used of USD968 million for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to higher portfolio funding requirements related to net intercompany purchased receivables.

RECENT ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS

For a discussion of recent accounting pronouncements, see Part I, Item 1. Note 2 - "New accounting guidance". CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

For a discussion of the company's critical accounting estimates, see Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. There have been no significant changes to our critical accounting estimates since our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

OTHER MATTERS

Information related to legal proceedings appears in Note 14-Environmental and Legal Matters of Part II, Item 8 "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data."

Order Backlog

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, the dollar amount of backlog believed to be firm was approximately USD16.8 billion, about USD2.7 billion higher than the fourth quarter of 2020. The order backlog increased across the three primary segments, with the largest increase in Energy & Transportation. Of the total backlog at March 31, 2021, approximately USD3.8 billion was not expected to be filled in the following twelve months.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We provide the following definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures used in this report. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

We believe it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for our results to be meaningful to our readers. These items consist of (i) a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation in the first quarter of 2020 and (ii) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. We do not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believe the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing our period-over-period results. In addition, we provide a calculation of ME&T free cash flow as we believe it is an important measure for investors to determine the cash generation available for financing activities including debt repayments, dividends and share repurchases.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 - US GAAP USD 1,404 13.2 % USD 1,513 USD 425 28.1 % USD 1,092 USD 1.98

Remeasurement gain of a non-U.S. pension obligation - -% (254) (43) 17.0 % (211) USD (0.38)

Restructuring costs 37 0.3 % 37 7 19.0 % 30 USD 0.05

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 - Adjusted USD 1,441 13.5 % USD 1,296 USD 389 30.0 % USD 911 USD 1.65

Reconciliations of ME&T free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net cash provided by operating activities are as follows:

(Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 ME&T net cash provided by operating activities 1 USD 318 ......................................USD 1,916 ME&T capital expenditures................................................... USD (255) USD (302) ME&T free cash flow...................................................... USD 1,661 USD 16

1 See reconciliation of ME&T net cash provided by operating activities to consolidated net cash provided by operating activities on pages 61 - 62.

Supplemental Consolidating Data

We are providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation - We define ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of our products.

Financial Products - We define Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as our finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. We believe this presentation will assist readers in understanding our business.

Pages 57 to 62 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information. Certain amounts for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Sales and revenues: Energy & Transportation Products Adjustments Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation.......... USD 11,191 USD 11,191 USD - USD Revenues of Financial Products................... 696 - 788 (92) 1 Total sales and revenues........................ 11,887 11,191 788 (92) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold............................ 8,012 8,013 - (1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses........... 1,239 1,114 124 1 2 Research and development expenses................ 374 374 - - Interest expense of Financial Products............... 125 - 125 - Other operating (income) expenses................. 323 26 314 (17) 2 Total operating costs........................... 10,073 9,527 563 (17) Operating profit................................ 1,814 1,664 225 (75)

