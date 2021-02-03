Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -2

Financial Products Revenues 758 - - - (93) 665 (93) (12%) Consolidated Sales and Revenues USD 13,144 USD (1,921) USD 17 USD 88 USD (93) USD 11,235 USD (1,909) (15%)

Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

External Sales Total Sales

North America Latin America EAME Asia/Pacific and Revenues Inter-Segment and Revenues

(Millions of dollars) USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg

Fourth Quarter 2020

Construction Industries USD 1,895 (16%) USD 324 (21%) USD 848 -% USD 1,417 (4%) USD 4,484 (10%) USD 24 (35%) USD 4,508 (10%)

Resource Industries 596 (29%) 394 26% 412 (22%) 651 8% 2,053 (10%) 127 7% 2,180 (9%)

Energy & Transportation 1,705 (25%) 265 (25%) 1,353 (14%) 707 (25%) 4,030 (22%) 781 -% 4,811 (19%)

All Other Segment 5 150% - -% 9 80% 18 (18%) 32 10% 105 (8%) 137 (4%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations (27) 1 (2) (1) (29) (1,037)

(1,066)

Machinery, Energy & Transportation 4,174 (22%) 984 (9%) 2,620 (11%) 2,792 (8%) 10,570 (15%) - -% 10,570 (15%)

Financial Products Segment 464 (16%) 64 (14%) 94 (8%) 121 4% 743 (12%) - -% 743 (12%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations (41) (10) (10) (17) (78) - (78)

Financial Products Revenues 423 (16%) 54 (10%) 84 (10%) 104 3% 665 (12%) - -% 665 (12%)

Consolidated Sales and Revenues USD 4,597 (21%) USD 1,038 (9%) USD 2,704 (11%) USD 2,896 (8%) USD 11,235 (15%) USD - -% USD 11,235 (15%)

Fourth Quarter 2019

Construction Industries USD 2,249 USD 409 USD 850 USD 1,475 USD 4,983 USD 37 USD 5,020

Resource Industries 834 313 526 603 2,276 119 2,395

Energy & Transportation 2,287 354 1,578 947 5,166 783 5,949

All Other Segment 2 - 5 22 29 114 143

Corporate Items and Eliminations (50) - (5) (13) (68) (1,053) (1,121)

Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,322 1,076 2,954 3,034 12,386 - 12,386

Financial Products Segment 554 74 102 116 846 - 846

Corporate Items and Eliminations (50) (14) (9) (15) (88) - (88)

Financial Products Revenues 504 60 93 101 758 - 758

Consolidated Sales and Revenues USD 5,826 USD 1,136 USD 3,047 USD 3,135 USD 13,144 USD - USD 13,144

Consolidated Operating Profit

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2019 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2020 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was USD1.380 billion, a decrease of USD470 million, or 25%, compared with USD1.850 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily the result of lower sales volume partially offset by lower manufacturing costs and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. In addition, operating profit declined due to lower profit from Financial Products.

Manufacturing costs were lower due to favorable impact from cost absorption, lower material and period manufacturing costs, partially offset by higher warranty expense. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory decreased more in the fourth quarter of 2019 than in the fourth quarter of 2020.

SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs benefited from reduced short-term incentive compensation expense and other cost reductions related to lower sales volumes, partially offset by higher labor and benefits costs.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter USD % (Millions of dollars) Change 2020 2019 Change Construction Industries USD 630 USD 659 USD (29) (4%) Resource Industries 273 261 12 5% Energy & Transportation 687 1,165 (478) (41%) All Other Segment (3) (11) 8 73% Corporate Items and Eliminations (281) (325) 44 Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,306 1,749 (443) (25%) Financial Products Segment 195 210 (15) (7%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (47) (6) (41) Financial Products 148 204 (56) (27%) Consolidating Adjustments (74) (103) 29 Consolidated Operating Profit USD 1,380 USD 1,850 USD (470) (25%)

Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items ? Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2020 was an expense of USD309 million, compared with an expense of

USD373 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The change was primarily driven by lower pension and OPEB costs

including lower mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans and impacts from gains (losses)

on marketable securities at Insurance Services, partially offset by unfavorable impacts from foreign currency

exchange gains (losses). The favorable impact of gains (losses) on marketable securities reflected unrealized gains

in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with unrealized losses in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the absence of

realized gains that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2019. ? The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected an annual effective tax rate of

approximately 28%, compared with 25% for the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the discrete items discussed below.

The increase from 2019 was primarily related to changes in the geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company recorded a USD96 million tax benefit due to the change from the third quarter estimated annual tax rate of 31%, compared to a USD64 million tax benefit for the reduction in the annual effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, the company recorded a tax benefit of USD92 million related to USD438 million of pension and OPEB mark-to-market losses in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a USD105 million tax benefit related to USD468 million of mark-to-market losses in the fourth quarter of 2019. Finally, the company recorded a tax benefit of USD28 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to USD13 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

Segment Sales

Fourth Sales Price Inter- Fourth USD %

Quarter 2019 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2020 Change Change

USD 5,020 USD (3) USD 30 USD (13) USD 4,508 USD (512) (10%) Total Sales USD (526) Region USD % Sales by Geographic Fourth Quarter 2019 Change Fourth Quarter 2020 Change North America USD 1,895 USD 2,249 USD (354) (16%) Latin America 324 409 (85) (21%) EAME 848 850 (2) -% Asia/Pacific 1,417 1,475 (58) (4%) External Sales 4,484 4,983 (499) (10%) Inter-segment 24 37 (13) (35%) Total Sales USD 4,508 USD 5,020 USD (512) (10%) Segment Profit Fourth Fourth % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit USD 630 USD 659 USD (29) (4%) Segment Profit Margin 14.0 % 13.1 % 0.9 pts

Construction Industries' total sales were USD4.508 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of USD512 million, or 10%, compared with USD5.020 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and slightly lower end-user demand. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2019. ? In North America, sales decreased mostly due to lower sales volume driven by the impact from changes in dealer

inventories and lower end-user demand. The lower end-user demand was primarily the result of weaker pipeline and

road construction. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth

quarter of 2019. ? Sales declined in Latin America primarily due to the unfavorable currency impacts from a weaker Brazilian real and

lower sales volume. ? In EAME, sales were about flat as lower sales volume across several countries in the region was offset by favorable

price realization and favorable currency impacts from a stronger euro. Lower sales volume was driven by lower

end-user demand, partially offset by the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories

more during the fourth quarter of 2019 than during the fourth quarter of 2020. ? Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization, partially

offset by favorable currency impacts from both a stronger Chinese yuan and Australian dollar. The decrease in sales

