Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -3

was mainly driven by China, where higher end-user demand was more than offset by unfavorable impacts from changes

in dealer inventories. This was partially offset by higher demand in several other countries.

Construction Industries' profit was USD630 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of USD29 million, or 4%, compared with USD659 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower sales volume and higher warranty expense, partially offset by favorable impact of cost absorption and lower SG&A/R&D expenses. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with a decrease

(more)

8

during the fourth quarter of 2019. SG&A/R&D expenses benefited from reduced short-term incentive compensation expense and other cost reductions related to lower sales volumes.

(more)

9

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

Segment Sales

Fourth Sales Price Inter- Fourth USD %

Quarter 2019 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2020 Change Change

USD 2,395 USD 7 USD 7 USD 8 USD 2,180 USD (215) (9%) Total Sales USD (237) Region USD % Sales by Geographic Fourth Quarter 2019 Change Fourth Quarter 2020 Change North America USD 596 USD 834 USD (238) (29%) Latin America 394 313 81 26% EAME 412 526 (114) (22%) Asia/Pacific 651 603 48 8% External Sales 2,053 2,276 (223) (10%) Inter-segment 127 119 8 7% Total Sales USD 2,180 USD 2,395 USD (215) (9%) Segment Profit Fourth Fourth % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change

Segment Profit USD 273 USD 261 USD 12 5%

Segment Profit Margin 12.5 % 10.9 % 1.6 pts

Resource Industries' total sales were USD2.180 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of USD215 million, or 9%, compared with USD2.395 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts. End-user demand was lower for heavy construction and quarry and aggregates and was also lower in mining, but to a lesser extent.

Resource Industries' profit was USD273 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of USD12 million, or 5%, compared with USD261 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to favorable manufacturing costs and lower SG&A/R&D expenses which was mostly offset by lower sales volume. Favorable manufacturing costs reflected favorable variable labor and burden, impact of cost absorption, period manufacturing costs and material costs. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory decreased in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with being about flat in the fourth quarter of 2020. SG&A/R&D expenses, along with period manufacturing costs, benefited from lower short-term incentive compensation expense, other cost-reduction actions implemented and benefits from prior restructuring programs.

(more)

10

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)

Segment Sales

Fourth Sales Price Inter- Fourth USD %

Quarter 2019 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2020 Change Change

USD 12 USD 49 USD (2) USD 4,811 USD (1,138) (19%) Total Sales USD 5,949 USD (1,197) USD % Sales by Application Fourth Quarter 2020 Fourth Quarter 2019 Change Change Oil and Gas USD 1,079 USD 1,523 USD (444) (29%) Power Generation 1,180 1,294 (114) (9%) Industrial 736 908 (172) (19%) Transportation 1,035 1,441 (406) (28%) External Sales 4,030 5,166 (1,136) (22%) Inter-segment 781 783 (2) -% Total Sales USD 4,811 USD 5,949 USD (1,138) (19%) Segment Profit Fourth Fourth % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit USD 687 USD 1,165 USD (478) (41%) Segment Profit Margin 14.3 % 19.6 % (5.3 pts)

Energy & Transportation's total sales were USD4.811 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of USD1.138 billion, or 19%, compared with USD5.949 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales declined across all applications. ? Oil and Gas - Sales decreased mainly due to lower demand in North America for reciprocating engines used in gas

compression and well servicing. In addition, sales were lower for turbines and turbine-related services. ? Power Generation - Sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume in small reciprocating engines, turbines and

turbine-related services and engine aftermarket parts. ? Industrial - Sales decreased due to lower demand across all regions. ? Transportation - Sales declined in rail due to lower rail services and locomotives deliveries, primarily in North

America. Marine sales were also lower.

Energy & Transportation's profit was USD687 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of USD478 million, or 41%, compared with USD1.165 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, partially offset by lower SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs. SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs were mostly impacted by a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense and other cost-reduction actions implemented in response to lower sales volumes.

(more)

11

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

Revenues by Geographic Region

USD % Fourth Quarter 2020 Fourth Quarter 2019 Change Change North America USD 464 USD 554 USD (90) (16%) Latin America 64 74 (10) (14%) EAME 94 102 (8) (8%) Asia/Pacific 121 116 5 4% Total Revenues USD 743 USD 846 USD (103) (12%)

Segment Profit

Fourth Fourth %

Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change

Segment Profit USD 195 USD 210 USD (15) (7%)

Financial Products' segment revenues were USD743 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of USD103 million, or 12%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily because of lower average financing rates across all regions and lower average earning assets in North America.

Financial Products' segment profit was USD195 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with USD210 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to higher provision for credit losses, an unfavorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment and lower average earning assets at Cat Financial. These unfavorable impacts were partially offset by a reduction in SG&A expenses primarily due to lower short-term incentive compensation and a favorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services.

At the end of 2020, past dues at Cat Financial were 3.49%, compared with 3.14% at the end of 2019. Past dues increased primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by decreases in the Caterpillar Power Finance, EAME and Latin American portfolios. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were USD222 million for 2020, compared with USD237 million for 2019. As of December 31, 2020, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled USD479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables, compared with USD424 million, or 1.50% of finance receivables at December 31, 2019.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was USD328 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of USD3 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.

(more)

12

Notes i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/

default.aspx. ii. End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on

Friday, January 29, 2021. iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 14. iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add. v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Central Time on Friday, January 29, 2021, to discuss its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year results. The

accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://

investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/ default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:49 ET (22:49 GMT)