Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -4

With 2020 sales and revenues of USD41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Adjusted Profit

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of three significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (ii) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits, and (iii) U.S. tax reform impact in 2019. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 - US GAAP USD 1,850 14.1 % USD 1,365 USD 276 20.2 % USD 1,098 USD 1.97

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

Restructuring costs

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 - Adjusted

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 - US GAAP USD 8,290 15.4 % USD 7,812 USD 1,746 22.4 % USD 6,093 USD 10.74

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

Restructuring costs

U.S. tax reform impact

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 - Adjusted

Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 16 to 26 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Sales and revenues: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 10,570 USD 12,386 USD 39,022 USD 50,755 Revenues of Financial Products 665 758 2,726 3,045 Total sales and revenues 11,235 13,144 41,748 53,800 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 7,784 9,117 29,082 36,630 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,216 1,283 4,642 5,162 Research and development expenses 374 386 1,415 1,693 Interest expense of Financial Products 128 183 589 754 Other operating (income) expenses 353 325 1,467 1,271 Total operating costs 9,855 11,294 37,195 45,510 Operating profit 1,380 1,850 4,553 8,290 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 130 112 514 421

