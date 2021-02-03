Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -5

Other income (expense) (309) (373) (44) (57) Consolidated profit before taxes 941 1,365 3,995 7,812 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 167 276 1,006 1,746 Profit of consolidated companies 774 1,089 2,989 6,066 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 6 8 14 28 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 780 1,097 3,003 6,094 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - (1) 5 1 Profit 1 USD 780 USD 1,098 USD 2,998 USD 6,093 Profit per common share USD 1.43 USD 2.00 USD 5.51 USD 10.85 Profit per common share - diluted 2 USD 1.42 USD 1.97 USD 5.46 USD 10.74 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 544.5 550.3 544.1 561.6 - Diluted 2 549.5 556.1 548.6 567.5

1 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

(more)

17

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Assets Current assets: December 31, December 31, Cash and short-term investments 2020 2019 Receivables - trade and other Receivables - finance Prepaid expenses and other current assets USD 9,352 7,317 9,463 1,930 11,402 USD 8,284 8,568 9,336 1,739 11,266 Inventories Total current assets 39,464 39,193 Property, plant and equipment - net 12,401 12,904 Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,185 1,193 Long-term receivables - finance 12,222 12,651 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,523 1,411 Intangible assets 1,308 1,565 Goodwill 6,394 6,196 Other assets 3,827 3,340 Total assets USD 78,324 USD 78,453 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: =- Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 10 USD 5 =- Financial Products 2,005 5,161 Accounts payable 6,128 5,957 Accrued expenses 3,642 3,750 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,096 1,629 Customer advances 1,108 1,187 Dividends payable 562 567 Other current liabilities 2,017 2,155 Long-term debt due within one year: =- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,420 16 =- Financial Products 7,729 6,194 Total current liabilities 25,717 26,621 Long-term debt due after one year: =- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,749 9,141 =- Financial Products 16,250 17,140 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,872 6,599 Other liabilities 4,358 4,323 Total liabilities 62,946 63,824 Shareholders' equity Common stock 6,230 5,935 Treasury stock (25,178) (24,217) Profit employed in the business 35,167 34,437 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (888) (1,567) Noncontrolling interests 47 41 Total shareholders' equity 15,378 14,629 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 78,324 USD 78,453

(more)

18

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Cash flow from operating activities: 2020 2019 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 3,003 USD 6,094 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 2,432 2,577 Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits 384 468 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (74) 28 Other 1,000 675 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other 1,442 171 Inventories (34) 274 Accounts payable 98 (1,025) Accrued expenses (366) 172 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (544) (757) Customer advances (126) (10) Other assets - net (201) (93) Other liabilities - net (687) (1,662) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 6,327 6,912 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (978) (1,056) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,137) (1,613) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 772 1,153 Additions to finance receivables (12,385) (12,777) Collections of finance receivables 12,646 12,183 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 42 235 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (111) (47) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 25 41 Proceeds from sale of securities 345 529 Investments in securities (638) (552) Other - net (66) (24) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,485) (1,928) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (2,243) (2,132) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 229 238 Common shares repurchased (1,130) (4,047) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 10,431 9,841 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (8,237) (8,297) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (2,804) (138) Other - net (1) (3) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,755) (4,538) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (13) (44) Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 1,074 402 Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,292 7,890 Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period USD 9,366 USD 8,292

(more)

19

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:49 ET (22:49 GMT)