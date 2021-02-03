Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar Inc.    CAT

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/03 04:10:00 pm
191.45 USD   -0.55%
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -10-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -5-

02/03/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Other income (expense)                                         (309)           (373)           (44)      (57) 
Consolidated profit before taxes                               941             1,365           3,995     7,812 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes                           167             276             1,006     1,746 
Profit of consolidated companies                               774             1,089           2,989     6,066 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 6               8               14        28 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies                780             1,097           3,003     6,094 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   -               (1)             5         1 
Profit 1                                                       USD 780           USD 1,098         USD 2,998   USD 6,093 
 
Profit per common share                                        USD 1.43          USD 2.00          USD 5.51    USD 10.85 
Profit per common share - diluted 2                            USD 1.42          USD 1.97          USD 5.46    USD 10.74 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) 
- Basic                                                        544.5           550.3           544.1     561.6 
- Diluted 2                                                    549.5           556.1           548.6     567.5

1 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

(more)

17

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

Assets 
Current assets:                                   December 31,                     December 31, 
 
Cash and short-term investments                   2020                             2019 
Receivables - trade and other 
Receivables - finance 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets       USD 9,352 7,317 9,463 1,930 11,402 USD 8,284 8,568 9,336 1,739 11,266 
Inventories 
Total current assets                              39,464                           39,193 
Property, plant and equipment - net               12,401                           12,904 
Long-term receivables - trade and other           1,185                            1,193 
Long-term receivables - finance                   12,222                           12,651 
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes   1,523                            1,411 
Intangible assets                                 1,308                            1,565 
Goodwill                                          6,394                            6,196 
Other assets                                      3,827                            3,340 
Total assets                                    USD 78,324                         USD 78,453 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities: 
Short-term borrowings: 
=- Machinery, Energy & Transportation           USD 10                             USD 5 
=- Financial Products                             2,005                            5,161 
Accounts payable                                  6,128                            5,957 
Accrued expenses                                  3,642                            3,750 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits     1,096                            1,629 
Customer advances                                 1,108                            1,187 
Dividends payable                                 562                              567 
Other current liabilities                         2,017                            2,155 
Long-term debt due within one year: 
=- Machinery, Energy & Transportation             1,420                            16 
=- Financial Products                             7,729                            6,194 
Total current liabilities                         25,717                           26,621 
Long-term debt due after one year: 
=- Machinery, Energy & Transportation             9,749                            9,141 
=- Financial Products                             16,250                           17,140 
Liability for postemployment benefits             6,872                            6,599 
Other liabilities                                 4,358                            4,323 
Total liabilities                                 62,946                           63,824 
Shareholders' equity 
Common stock                                      6,230                            5,935 
Treasury stock                                    (25,178)                         (24,217) 
Profit employed in the business                   35,167                           34,437 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (888)                            (1,567) 
Noncontrolling interests                          47                               41 
Total shareholders' equity                        15,378                           14,629 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity      USD 78,324                         USD 78,453

(more)

18

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                           Twelve Months Ended December 31, 
Cash flow from operating activities:                                       2020 2019 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies                            USD 3,003          USD 6,094 
Adjustments for non-cash items: 
Depreciation and amortization                                              2,432            2,577 
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits               384              468 
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes                              (74)             28 
Other                                                                      1,000            675 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: 
Receivables - trade and other                                              1,442            171 
Inventories                                                                (34)             274 
Accounts payable                                                           98               (1,025) 
Accrued expenses                                                           (366)            172 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits                              (544)            (757) 
Customer advances                                                          (126)            (10) 
Other assets - net                                                         (201)            (93) 
Other liabilities - net                                                    (687)            (1,662) 
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities                       6,327            6,912 
Cash flow from investing activities: 
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others                (978)            (1,056) 
Expenditures for equipment leased to others                                (1,137)          (1,613) 
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 772              1,153 
Additions to finance receivables                                           (12,385)         (12,777) 
Collections of finance receivables                                         12,646           12,183 
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables                                  42               235 
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)                        (111)            (47) 
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)        25               41 
Proceeds from sale of securities                                           345              529 
Investments in securities                                                  (638)            (552) 
Other - net                                                                (66)             (24) 
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities                       (1,485)          (1,928) 
Cash flow from financing activities: 
Dividends paid                                                             (2,243)          (2,132) 
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued                    229              238 
Common shares repurchased                                                  (1,130)          (4,047) 
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)  10,431           9,841 
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)           (8,237)          (8,297) 
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)     (2,804)          (138) 
Other - net                                                                (1)              (3) 
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities                       (3,755)          (4,538) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash                                    (13)             (44) 
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 1,074            402 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,292            7,890 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period       USD 9,366          USD 8,292

(more)

19

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:49 ET (22:49 GMT)

All news about CATERPILLAR INC.
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -10-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -7-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -6-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -5-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -4-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -3-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -2-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 Earnings Release
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 749 M - -
Net income 2020 2 959 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 102 300
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 201,33 $
Last Close Price 192,50 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.1.48%104 577
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.24.19%54 976
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.39%15 119
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.10.96%2 829
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.12.77%1 836
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD-16.92%1 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ