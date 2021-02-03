Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -5

Other income (expense) (309) (373) (44) (57)
Consolidated profit before taxes 941 1,365 3,995 7,812
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 167 276 1,006 1,746
Profit of consolidated companies 774 1,089 2,989 6,066
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 6 8 14 28
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 780 1,097 3,003 6,094
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - (1) 5 1
Profit 1 USD 780 USD 1,098 USD 2,998 USD 6,093
Profit per common share USD 1.43 USD 2.00 USD 5.51 USD 10.85
Profit per common share - diluted 2 USD 1.42 USD 1.97 USD 5.46 USD 10.74
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
- Basic 544.5 550.3 544.1 561.6
- Diluted 2 549.5 556.1 548.6 567.5
1 Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Assets
Current assets: December 31, December 31,
Cash and short-term investments 2020 2019
Receivables - trade and other
Receivables - finance
Prepaid expenses and other current assets USD 9,352 7,317 9,463 1,930 11,402 USD 8,284 8,568 9,336 1,739 11,266
Inventories
Total current assets 39,464 39,193
Property, plant and equipment - net 12,401 12,904
Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,185 1,193
Long-term receivables - finance 12,222 12,651
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,523 1,411
Intangible assets 1,308 1,565
Goodwill 6,394 6,196
Other assets 3,827 3,340
Total assets USD 78,324 USD 78,453
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
=- Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 10 USD 5
=- Financial Products 2,005 5,161
Accounts payable 6,128 5,957
Accrued expenses 3,642 3,750
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,096 1,629
Customer advances 1,108 1,187
Dividends payable 562 567
Other current liabilities 2,017 2,155
Long-term debt due within one year:
=- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,420 16
=- Financial Products 7,729 6,194
Total current liabilities 25,717 26,621
Long-term debt due after one year:
=- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,749 9,141
=- Financial Products 16,250 17,140
Liability for postemployment benefits 6,872 6,599
Other liabilities 4,358 4,323
Total liabilities 62,946 63,824
Shareholders' equity
Common stock 6,230 5,935
Treasury stock (25,178) (24,217)
Profit employed in the business 35,167 34,437
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (888) (1,567)
Noncontrolling interests 47 41
Total shareholders' equity 15,378 14,629
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 78,324 USD 78,453
Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Cash flow from operating activities: 2020 2019
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 3,003 USD 6,094
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization 2,432 2,577
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits 384 468
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (74) 28
Other 1,000 675
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other 1,442 171
Inventories (34) 274
Accounts payable 98 (1,025)
Accrued expenses (366) 172
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (544) (757)
Customer advances (126) (10)
Other assets - net (201) (93)
Other liabilities - net (687) (1,662)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 6,327 6,912
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (978) (1,056)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,137) (1,613)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 772 1,153
Additions to finance receivables (12,385) (12,777)
Collections of finance receivables 12,646 12,183
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 42 235
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (111) (47)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 25 41
Proceeds from sale of securities 345 529
Investments in securities (638) (552)
Other - net (66) (24)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,485) (1,928)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid (2,243) (2,132)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 229 238
Common shares repurchased (1,130) (4,047)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 10,431 9,841
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (8,237) (8,297)
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (2,804) (138)
Other - net (1) (3)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,755) (4,538)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (13) (44)
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 1,074 402
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,292 7,890
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period USD 9,366 USD 8,292
