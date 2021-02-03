Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -6

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery, Financial Consolidating Sales and revenues: Consolidated Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 10,570 USD 10,570 USD - USD - Revenues of Financial Products 665 - 760 (95) 1 Total sales and revenues 11,235 10,570 760 (95) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 7,784 7,786 - (2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,216 1,048 174 (6) 2 Research and development expenses 374 374 - - Interest expense of Financial Products 128 - 129 (1) 3 Other operating (income) expenses 353 56 309 (12) 2 Total operating costs 9,855 9,264 612 (21) Operating profit 1,380 1,306 148 (74) Interest expense excluding Financial Products 130 130 - - Other income (expense) (309) (122) 39 (226) 4 Consolidated profit before taxes 941 1,054 187 (300) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 167 133 34 - Profit of consolidated companies 774 921 153 (300) Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated 6 11 - (5) 5 companies Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 780 932 153 (305) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling - 3 2 (5) 6 interests Profit 7 USD 780 USD 929 USD 151 USD (300) 1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery, Financial Consolidating Sales and revenues: Consolidated Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 12,386 USD 12,386 USD - USD - Revenues of Financial Products 758 - 887 (129) 1 Total sales and revenues 13,144 12,386 887 (129) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 9,117 9,119 - (2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,283 1,120 173 (10) 2 Research and development expenses 386 386 - - Interest expense of Financial Products 183 - 187 (4) 3 Other operating (income) expenses 325 12 323 (10) 2 Total operating costs 11,294 10,637 683 (26) Operating profit 1,850 1,749 204 (103) Interest expense excluding Financial Products 112 111 - 1 3 Other income (expense) (373) (464) 12 79 4 Consolidated profit before taxes 1,365 1,174 216 (25) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 276 218 58 - Profit of consolidated companies 1,089 956 158 (25) Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated 8 13 - (5) 5 companies Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,097 969 158 (30) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling (1) (1) 5 (5) 6 interests Profit 7 USD 1,098 USD 970 USD 153 USD (25) 1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery, Financial Consolidating Sales and revenues: Consolidated Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 39,022 USD 39,022 USD - USD - Revenues of Financial Products 2,726 - 3,110 (384) 1 Total sales and revenues 41,748 39,022 3,110 (384) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 29,082 29,088 - (6) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,642 3,915 746 (19) 2 Research and development expenses 1,415 1,415 - - Interest expense of Financial Products 589 - 591 (2) 3 Other operating (income) expenses 1,467 283 1,236 (52) 2 Total operating costs 37,195 34,701 2,573 (79) Operating profit 4,553 4,321 537 (305) Interest expense excluding Financial Products 514 513 - 1 3 Other income (expense) (44) (62) 32 14. 4 Consolidated profit before taxes 3,995 3,746 569 (320) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,006 853 153 - Profit of consolidated companies 2,989 2,893 416 (320) Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated 14 29 - 1. 5 companies Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 3,003 2,922 416 (335) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling 5 5 15 (15) 6 interests Profit 7 USD 2,998 USD 2,917 USD 401 USD (320) 1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:49 ET (22:49 GMT)