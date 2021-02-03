Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar Inc.    CAT

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/03 04:10:00 pm
191.45 USD   -0.55%
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -10-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -6-

02/03/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                       Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                                       Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
Sales and revenues:                                       Consolidated Energy &       Products  Adjustments 
                                                                       Transportation 
 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation               USD 10,570 USD 10,570           USD - USD - 
Revenues of Financial Products                            665          -              760       (95) 1 
Total sales and revenues                                  11,235       10,570         760       (95) 
Operating costs: 
Cost of goods sold                                        7,784        7,786          -         (2) 2 
Selling, general and administrative expenses              1,216        1,048          174       (6) 2 
Research and development expenses                         374          374            -         - 
Interest expense of Financial Products                    128          -              129       (1) 3 
Other operating (income) expenses                         353          56             309       (12) 2 
Total operating costs                                     9,855        9,264          612       (21) 
Operating profit                                          1,380        1,306          148       (74) 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products             130          130            -         - 
Other income (expense)                                    (309)        (122)          39        (226) 4 
Consolidated profit before taxes                          941          1,054          187       (300) 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes                      167          133            34        - 
Profit of consolidated companies                          774          921            153       (300) 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated      6            11             -         (5) 5 
companies 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies           780          932            153       (305) 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling        -            3              2         (5) 6 
interests 
Profit 7                                                  USD 780 USD      929            USD 151     USD (300) 
 
1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from 
ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

(more)

20

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                       Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                                       Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
Sales and revenues:                                       Consolidated Energy &       Products  Adjustments 
                                                                       Transportation 
 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation               USD 12,386 USD 12,386           USD - USD - 
Revenues of Financial Products                            758          -              887       (129) 1 
Total sales and revenues                                  13,144       12,386         887       (129) 
Operating costs: 
Cost of goods sold                                        9,117        9,119          -         (2) 2 
Selling, general and administrative expenses              1,283        1,120          173       (10) 2 
Research and development expenses                         386          386            -         - 
Interest expense of Financial Products                    183          -              187       (4) 3 
Other operating (income) expenses                         325          12             323       (10) 2 
Total operating costs                                     11,294       10,637         683       (26) 
Operating profit                                          1,850        1,749          204       (103) 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products             112          111            -         1 3 
Other income (expense)                                    (373)        (464)          12        79 4 
Consolidated profit before taxes                          1,365        1,174          216       (25) 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes                      276          218            58        - 
Profit of consolidated companies                          1,089        956            158       (25) 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated      8            13             -         (5) 5 
companies 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies           1,097        969            158       (30) 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling        (1)          (1)            5         (5) 6 
interests 
Profit 7                                                  USD 1,098 USD    970            USD 153     USD (25) 
 
1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from 
ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

(more)

21

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                       Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                                       Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
Sales and revenues:                                       Consolidated Energy &       Products  Adjustments 
                                                                       Transportation 
 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation               USD 39,022 USD 39,022           USD - USD - 
Revenues of Financial Products                            2,726        -              3,110     (384) 1 
Total sales and revenues                                  41,748       39,022         3,110     (384) 
Operating costs: 
Cost of goods sold                                        29,082       29,088         -         (6) 2 
Selling, general and administrative expenses              4,642        3,915          746       (19) 2 
Research and development expenses                         1,415        1,415          -         - 
Interest expense of Financial Products                    589          -              591       (2) 3 
Other operating (income) expenses                         1,467        283            1,236     (52) 2 
Total operating costs                                     37,195       34,701         2,573     (79) 
Operating profit                                          4,553        4,321          537       (305) 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products             514          513            -         1 3 
Other income (expense)                                    (44)         (62)           32        14. 4 
Consolidated profit before taxes                          3,995        3,746          569       (320) 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes                      1,006        853            153       - 
Profit of consolidated companies                          2,989        2,893          416       (320) 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated      14           29             -          1.   5 
companies 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies           3,003        2,922          416       (335) 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling        5            5              15        (15) 6 
interests 
Profit 7                                                  USD 2,998 USD    2,917          USD 401     USD (320) 
 
1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from 
ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

(more)

22

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:49 ET (22:49 GMT)

All news about CATERPILLAR INC.
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -10-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -7-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -6-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -5-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -4-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -3-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -2-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 Earnings Release
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 749 M - -
Net income 2020 2 959 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 102 300
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 201,33 $
Last Close Price 192,50 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.1.48%104 577
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.24.19%54 976
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.39%15 119
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.10.96%2 829
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.12.77%1 836
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD-16.92%1 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ