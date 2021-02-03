Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -7

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery, Financial Consolidating Sales and revenues: Consolidated Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 50,755 USD 50,755 USD - USD - Revenues of Financial Products 3,045 - 3,571 (526) 1 Total sales and revenues 53,800 50,755 3,571 (526) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 36,630 36,634 - (4) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,162 4,444 737 (19) 2 Research and development expenses 1,693 1,693 - - Interest expense of Financial Products 754 - 786 (32) 3 Other operating (income) expenses 1,271 14 1,297 (40) 2 Total operating costs 45,510 42,785 2,820 (95) Operating profit 8,290 7,970 751 (431) Interest expense excluding Financial Products 421 429 - (8) 3 Other income (expense) (57) (535) 80 398 4 Consolidated profit before taxes 7,812 7,006 831 (25) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,746 1,512 234 - Profit of consolidated companies 6,066 5,494 597 (25) Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated 28 49 - (21) 5 companies Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 6,094 5,543 597 (46) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling 1 - 22 (21) 6 interests Profit 7 USD 6,093 USD 5,543 USD 575 USD (25)

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Assets Machinery, Financial Consolidating Consolidated Energy & Products Adjustments Current assets: Transportation Cash and short-term investments USD 9,352 USD 8,822 USD 530 USD - Receivables - trade and other 7,317 3,846 397 3,074 1,2 Receivables - finance 9,463 - 13,681 (4,218) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,930 1,376 624 (70) 3 Inventories 11,402 11,402 - - Total current assets 39,464 25,446 15,232 (1,214) Property, plant and equipment - net 12,401 8,309 4,092 - Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,185 363 164 658 1,2 Long-term receivables - finance 12,222 - 12,895 (673) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,523 2,058 110 (645) 4 Intangible assets 1,308 1,308 - - Goodwill 6,394 6,394 - - Other assets 3,827 3,158 1,871 (1,202) 5 Total assets USD 78,324 USD 47,036 USD 34,364 USD (3,076) Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings USD 2,015 USD 10 USD 2,005 USD - Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies - - 1,000 (1,000) 6 Accounts payable 6,128 6,060 212 (144) 7 Accrued expenses 3,642 3,099 543 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,096 1,081 15 - Customer advances 1,108 1,108 - - Dividends payable 562 562 - - Other current liabilities 2,017 1,530 580 (93) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 9,149 1,420 7,729 - Total current liabilities 25,717 14,870 12,084 (1,237) Long-term debt due after one year 25,999 9,764 16,250 (15) 6 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,872 6,872 - - Other liabilities 4,358 3,691 1,385 (718) 4 Total liabilities 62,946 35,197 29,719 (1,970) Shareholders' equity Common stock 6,230 6,230 919 (919) 9 Treasury stock (25,178) (25,178) - - Profit employed in the business 35,167 31,091 4,065 11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (888) (352) (536) - Noncontrolling interests 47 48 197 (198) 9 Total shareholders' equity 15,378 11,839 4,645 (1,106) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 78,324 USD 47,036 USD 34,364 USD (3,076)

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Assets Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Current assets: Transportation Cash and short-term investments USD 8,284 USD 7,299 USD 985 USD - Receivables - trade and other 8,568 3,737 451 4,380 1,2 Receivables - finance 9,336 - 14,489 (5,153) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,739 1,290 529 (80) 3 Inventories 11,266 11,266 - - Total current assets 39,193 23,592 16,454 (853) Property, plant and equipment - net 12,904 8,606 4,298 - Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,193 348 152 693 1,2 Long-term receivables - finance 12,651 - 13,354 (703) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,411 2,002 117 (708) 4 Intangible assets 1,565 1,565 - - Goodwill 6,196 6,196 - - Other assets 3,340 2,953 1,572 (1,185) 5 Total assets USD 78,453 USD 45,262 USD 35,947 USD (2,756) Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings USD 5,166 USD 5 USD 5,161 USD - Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies - - 600 (600) 6

