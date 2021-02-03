Log in
CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
02/03 04:10:00 pm
191.45 USD   -0.55%
Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -7-

02/03/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                       Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                                       Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
Sales and revenues:                                       Consolidated Energy &       Products  Adjustments 
                                                                       Transportation 
 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation               USD 50,755 USD 50,755           USD - USD - 
Revenues of Financial Products                            3,045        -              3,571     (526) 1 
Total sales and revenues                                  53,800       50,755         3,571     (526) 
Operating costs: 
Cost of goods sold                                        36,630       36,634         -         (4) 2 
Selling, general and administrative expenses              5,162        4,444          737       (19) 2 
Research and development expenses                         1,693        1,693          -         - 
Interest expense of Financial Products                    754          -              786       (32) 3 
Other operating (income) expenses                         1,271        14             1,297     (40) 2 
Total operating costs                                     45,510       42,785         2,820     (95) 
Operating profit                                          8,290        7,970          751       (431) 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products             421          429            -         (8) 3 
Other income (expense)                                    (57)         (535)          80        398 4 
Consolidated profit before taxes                          7,812        7,006          831       (25) 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes                      1,746        1,512          234       - 
Profit of consolidated companies                          6,066        5,494          597       (25) 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated      28           49             -         (21) 5 
companies 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies           6,094        5,543          597       (46) 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling        1            -              22        (21) 6 
interests 
Profit 7                                                  USD 6,093 USD    5,543          USD 575     USD (25)

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

(more)

23

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                               Supplemental Consolidating Data 
Assets                                                         Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
                                                  Consolidated Energy &       Products  Adjustments 
Current assets:                                                Transportation 
 
Cash and short-term investments                   USD 9,352 USD    8,822          USD 530     USD - 
Receivables - trade and other                     7,317        3,846          397       3,074 1,2 
Receivables - finance                             9,463        -              13,681    (4,218) 2 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets         1,930        1,376          624       (70) 3 
Inventories                                       11,402       11,402         -         - 
Total current assets                              39,464       25,446         15,232    (1,214) 
Property, plant and equipment - net               12,401       8,309          4,092     - 
Long-term receivables - trade and other           1,185        363            164       658 1,2 
Long-term receivables - finance                   12,222       -              12,895    (673) 2 
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes   1,523        2,058          110       (645) 4 
Intangible assets                                 1,308        1,308          -         - 
Goodwill                                          6,394        6,394          -         - 
Other assets                                      3,827        3,158          1,871     (1,202) 5 
Total assets                                      USD 78,324 USD   47,036         USD 34,364  USD (3,076) 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities: 
Short-term borrowings                             USD 2,015 USD    10             USD 2,005   USD - 
Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies -            -              1,000     (1,000) 6 
Accounts payable                                  6,128        6,060          212       (144) 7 
Accrued expenses                                  3,642        3,099          543       - 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits     1,096        1,081          15        - 
Customer advances                                 1,108        1,108          -         - 
Dividends payable                                 562          562            -         - 
Other current liabilities                         2,017        1,530          580       (93) 4,8 
Long-term debt due within one year                9,149        1,420          7,729     - 
Total current liabilities                         25,717       14,870         12,084    (1,237) 
Long-term debt due after one year                 25,999       9,764          16,250    (15) 6 
Liability for postemployment benefits             6,872        6,872          -         - 
Other liabilities                                 4,358        3,691          1,385     (718) 4 
Total liabilities                                 62,946       35,197         29,719    (1,970) 
Shareholders' equity 
Common stock                                      6,230        6,230          919       (919) 9 
Treasury stock                                    (25,178)     (25,178)       -         - 
Profit employed in the business                   35,167       31,091         4,065     11 9 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (888)        (352)          (536)     - 
Noncontrolling interests                          47           48             197       (198) 9 
Total shareholders' equity                        15,378       11,839         4,645     (1,106) 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity        USD 78,324 USD   47,036         USD 34,364  USD (3,076)

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

(more)

24

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                               Supplemental Consolidating Data 
Assets                                            Consolidated Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
                                                               Energy &       Products  Adjustments 
Current assets:                                                Transportation 
 
Cash and short-term investments                   USD 8,284      USD 7,299        USD 985     USD - 
Receivables - trade and other                     8,568        3,737          451       4,380 1,2 
Receivables - finance                             9,336        -              14,489    (5,153) 2 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets         1,739        1,290          529       (80) 3 
Inventories                                       11,266       11,266         -         - 
Total current assets                              39,193       23,592         16,454    (853) 
Property, plant and equipment - net               12,904       8,606          4,298     - 
Long-term receivables - trade and other           1,193        348            152       693 1,2 
Long-term receivables - finance                   12,651       -              13,354    (703) 2 
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes   1,411        2,002          117       (708) 4 
Intangible assets                                 1,565        1,565          -         - 
Goodwill                                          6,196        6,196          -         - 
Other assets                                      3,340        2,953          1,572     (1,185) 5 
Total assets                                      USD 78,453     USD 45,262       USD 35,947  USD (2,756) 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities: 
Short-term borrowings                             USD 5,166      USD 5            USD 5,161   USD - 
Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies -            -              600       (600) 6

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:49 ET (22:49 GMT)

