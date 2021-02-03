Log in
Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-

02/03/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Accounts payable                                  5,957        5,918          212       (173) 7 
Accrued expenses                                  3,750        3,415          335       - 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits     1,629        1,580          49        - 
Customer advances                                 1,187        1,187          -         - 
Dividends payable                                 567          567            -         - 
Other current liabilities                         2,155        1,689          566       (100) 4,8 
Long-term debt due within one year                6,210        16             6,194     - 
Total current liabilities                         26,621       14,377         13,117    (873) 
Long-term debt due after one year                 26,281       9,151          17,140    (10) 6 
Liability for postemployment benefits             6,599        6,599          -         - 
Other liabilities                                 4,323        3,681          1,430     (788) 4 
Total liabilities                                 63,824       33,808         31,687    (1,671) 
Shareholders' equity 
Common stock                                      5,935        5,935          919       (919) 9 
Treasury stock                                    (24,217)     (24,217)       -         - 
Profit employed in the business                   34,437       30,434         3,997     6 9 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (1,567)      (739)          (828)     - 
Noncontrolling interests                          41           41             172       (172) 9 
Total shareholders' equity                        14,629       11,454         4,260     (1,085) 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity        USD 78,453     USD 45,262       USD 35,947  USD (2,756)

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

(more)

25

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                   Consolidated Machinery,       Financial      Consolidating 
Cash flow from operating activities:                            Energy &         Products       Adjustments 
                                                                Transportation 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies    USD 3,003      USD 2,922        USD 416          USD (335)              1. 5 
Adjustments for non-cash items: 
Depreciation and amortization                      2,432        1,630            802            - 
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and               384          384              -              - 
postretirement benefits 
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes      (74)         (85)             11             - 
Other                                              1,000        613              98             289               2 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of 
acquisitions and divestitures: 
Receivables - trade and other                      1,442        395              50             997                1. 3 
Inventories                                        (34)         (29)             -              (5)               2 
Accounts payable                                   98           51               18             29                2 
Accrued expenses                                   (366)        (364)            (2)            - 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits      (544)        (510)            (34)           - 
Customer advances                                  (126)        (126)            -              - 
Other assets - net                                 (201)        (133)            (71)           3                 2 
Other liabilities - net                            (687)        (694)            (23)           30                2 
Net cash provided by (used for) operating          6,327        4,054            1,265          1,008 
activities 
Cash flow from investing activities: 
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased  (978)        (976)            (14)           12                2 
to others 
Expenditures for equipment leased to others        (1,137)      (18)             (1,139)        20                2 
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and       772          147              651            (26)              2 
property, plant and equipment 
Additions to finance receivables                   (12,385)     -                (13,525)       1,140             3 
Collections of finance receivables                 12,646       -                14,077         (1,431)           3 
Net intercompany purchased receivables             -            -                1,043          (1,043)           3 
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables          42           -                42             - 
Net intercompany borrowings                        -            (401)            7              394               4 
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash          (111)        (111)            -              - 
acquired) 
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments   25           25               -              - 
(net of cash sold) 
Proceeds from sale of securities                   345          24               321            - 
Investments in securities                          (638)        (21)             (617)          - 
Other - net                                        (66)         (11)             (55)           - 
Net cash provided by (used for) investing          (1,485)      (1,342)          791            (934) 
activities 
Cash flow from financing activities: 
Dividends paid                                     (2,243)      (2,243)          (320)          320               5 
Common stock issued, including treasury shares     229          229              -              - 
reissued 
Common shares repurchased                          (1,130)      (1,130)          -              - 
Net intercompany borrowings                        -            (7)              401            (394)             4 
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days                10,431       1,991            8,440          - 
Payments on debt > 90 days                         (8,237)      (26)             (8,211)        - 
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days              (2,804)      5                (2,809)        - 
Other - net                                        (1)          (1)              -              - 
Net cash provided by (used for) financing          (3,755)      (1,182)          (2,499)        (74) 
activities 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash            (13)         (10)             (3)            - 
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term         1,074        1,520            (446)          - 
investments and restricted cash 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted     8,292        7,302            990            - 
cash at beginning of period 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted     USD 9,366      USD 8,822        USD 544          USD - 
cash at end of period

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

(more)

26

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                 Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                    Consolidated Machinery,        Financial      Consolidating 
Cash flow from operating activities:                             Energy &          Products       Adjustments 
                                                                 Transportation 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies     USD 6,094      USD 5,543         USD 597          USD (46)              1,5 
Adjustments for non-cash items: 
Depreciation and amortization                       2,577        1,713             864            - 
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement 468          468               -              - 
benefits 
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes       28           15                13             - 
Other                                               675          435               (215)          455               2 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of 
acquisitions and divestitures: 
Receivables - trade and other                       171          4                 15             152               2, 
                                                                                                                    3 
Inventories                                         274          250               -              24                2 
Accounts payable                                    (1,025)      (983)             20             (62)              2

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:49 ET (22:49 GMT)

