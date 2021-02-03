Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8

Accounts payable 5,957 5,918 212 (173) 7 Accrued expenses 3,750 3,415 335 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,629 1,580 49 - Customer advances 1,187 1,187 - - Dividends payable 567 567 - - Other current liabilities 2,155 1,689 566 (100) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 6,210 16 6,194 - Total current liabilities 26,621 14,377 13,117 (873) Long-term debt due after one year 26,281 9,151 17,140 (10) 6 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,599 6,599 - - Other liabilities 4,323 3,681 1,430 (788) 4 Total liabilities 63,824 33,808 31,687 (1,671) Shareholders' equity Common stock 5,935 5,935 919 (919) 9 Treasury stock (24,217) (24,217) - - Profit employed in the business 34,437 30,434 3,997 6 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,567) (739) (828) - Noncontrolling interests 41 41 172 (172) 9 Total shareholders' equity 14,629 11,454 4,260 (1,085) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 78,453 USD 45,262 USD 35,947 USD (2,756)

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Cash flow from operating activities: Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 3,003 USD 2,922 USD 416 USD (335) 1. 5 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 2,432 1,630 802 - Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and 384 384 - - postretirement benefits Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (74) (85) 11 - Other 1,000 613 98 289 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other 1,442 395 50 997 1. 3 Inventories (34) (29) - (5) 2 Accounts payable 98 51 18 29 2 Accrued expenses (366) (364) (2) - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (544) (510) (34) - Customer advances (126) (126) - - Other assets - net (201) (133) (71) 3 2 Other liabilities - net (687) (694) (23) 30 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating 6,327 4,054 1,265 1,008 activities Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased (978) (976) (14) 12 2 to others Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,137) (18) (1,139) 20 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and 772 147 651 (26) 2 property, plant and equipment Additions to finance receivables (12,385) - (13,525) 1,140 3 Collections of finance receivables 12,646 - 14,077 (1,431) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables - - 1,043 (1,043) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 42 - 42 - Net intercompany borrowings - (401) 7 394 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash (111) (111) - - acquired) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments 25 25 - - (net of cash sold) Proceeds from sale of securities 345 24 321 - Investments in securities (638) (21) (617) - Other - net (66) (11) (55) - Net cash provided by (used for) investing (1,485) (1,342) 791 (934) activities Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (2,243) (2,243) (320) 320 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares 229 229 - - reissued Common shares repurchased (1,130) (1,130) - - Net intercompany borrowings - (7) 401 (394) 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 10,431 1,991 8,440 - Payments on debt > 90 days (8,237) (26) (8,211) - Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days (2,804) 5 (2,809) - Other - net (1) (1) - - Net cash provided by (used for) financing (3,755) (1,182) (2,499) (74) activities Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (13) (10) (3) - Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term 1,074 1,520 (446) - investments and restricted cash Cash and short-term investments and restricted 8,292 7,302 990 - cash at beginning of period Cash and short-term investments and restricted USD 9,366 USD 8,822 USD 544 USD - cash at end of period

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Cash flow from operating activities: Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 6,094 USD 5,543 USD 597 USD (46) 1,5 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 2,577 1,713 864 - Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement 468 468 - - benefits Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 28 15 13 - Other 675 435 (215) 455 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other 171 4 15 152 2, 3 Inventories 274 250 - 24 2 Accounts payable (1,025) (983) 20 (62) 2

