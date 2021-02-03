Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar Inc.    CAT

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/03 04:10:00 pm
191.45 USD   -0.55%
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -10-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-

02/03/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Accrued expenses                                    172          187               (13)           (2)               2 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits       (757)        (772)             15             - 
Customer advances                                   (10)         (8)               -              (2)               2 
Other assets - net                                  (93)         (166)             38             35                2 
Other liabilities - net                             (1,662)      (1,815)           169            (16)              2 
Net cash provided by (used for) operating           6,912        4,871             1,503          538 
activities 
Cash flow from investing activities: 
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased   (1,056)      (1,036)           (20)           - 
to others 
Expenditures for equipment leased to others         (1,613)      (38)              (1,616)        41                2 
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and        1,153        164               1,092          (103)             2 
property, plant and equipment 
Additions to finance receivables                    (12,777)     -                 (14,270)       1,493             3 
Collections of finance receivables                  12,183       -                 13,537         (1,354)           3 
Net intercompany purchased receivables              -            -                 640            (640)             3 
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables           235          -                 235            - 
Net intercompany borrowings                         -            900               3              (903)             4 
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (47)         47.               -              - 
 
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments    41           3                 38             - 
(net of cash sold) 
Proceeds from sale of securities                    529          32                497            - 
Investments in securities                           (552)        (27)              (525)          - 
Other - net                                         (24)         1                 (25)           - 
Net cash provided by (used for) investing           (1,928)       1.               (414)          (1,466) 
activities 
Cash flow from financing activities: 
Dividends paid                                      (2,132)      (2,132)           (25)           25                5 
Common stock issued, including treasury shares      238          238               -              - 
reissued 
Common shares repurchased                           (4,047)      (4,047)           -              - 
Net intercompany borrowings                         -            (3)               (900)          903               4 
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days                 9,841        1,479             8,362          - 
Payments on debt > 90 days                          (8,297)      (12)              (8,285)        - 
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days               (138)        5                 (143)          - 
Other - net                                         (3)          (3)               -              - 
Net cash provided by (used for) financing           (4,538)      (4,475)           (991)          928 
activities 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash             (44)         (40)              (4)            - 
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term          402          308               94             - 
investments and restricted cash 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 7,890        6,994             896            - 
at beginning of period 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash USD 8,292      USD 7,302         USD 990          USD - 
at end of period

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

#

Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar", "we" or "our") is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii) retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). Caterpillar sells the majority of its machinery and power systems to independently owned and operated dealers and OEMs to meet the demands of their customers, the end users. Caterpillar believes that this supplemental information may help readers better understand Caterpillar's business and the industries it serves, particularly in light of the time delay between Caterpillar's sales to dealers and dealers' sales to end users.

In this report, we are providing information by geographic region for retail sales of machines in each of our Resource Industries and Construction Industries reportable segments, as well as information regarding total retail sales of our machines globally. For our Energy & Transportation reportable segment, we are providing retail sales information by major end use.

The information presented in this report is primarily based on unaudited reports that are voluntarily provided to Caterpillar by its independent dealers and which are not subject to Caterpillar's internal controls over financial reporting. Accordingly, the data collected from such third parties may not be accurate and/or complete. As such, the information presented in this report is intended solely to convey an approximate indication of the trends, direction and magnitude of retail sales and is not intended to be an estimate, approximation or prediction of, or substitute for, Caterpillar's audited financial statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This information is furnished under this report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Caterpillar does not undertake to update or adjust prior period information.

Exhibit 99.2

Caterpillar Inc.

Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics 

Total Machines           December 2020 November 2020 October 2020 
Asia/Pacific             Up 7%         Up 2%         Up 3% 
EAME                     Down 5%       Down 10%      Down 15% 
Latin America            Up 31%        Up 8%         Down 7% 
North America            Down 9%       Down 20%      Down 28% 
World                    Down 2%       Down 11%      Down 17% 
Resource Industries      December 2020 November 2020 October 2020 
Asia/Pacific             Down 18%      Down 17%      Down 14% 
EAME                     Up 1%         Unchanged     Down 20% 
Latin America            Up 77%        Up 2%         Down 29% 
North America            Down 13%      Down 25%      Down 44% 
World                    Down 3%       Down 13%      Down 29% 
Construction Industries  December 2020 November 2020 October 2020 
Asia/Pacific             Up 16%        Up 8%         Up 9% 
EAME                     Down 7%       Down 13%      Down 13% 
Latin America            Up 11%        Up 10%        Up 6% 
North America            Down 8%       Down 19%      Down 24% 
World                    Down 1%       Down 9%       Down 13%

Reported in constant dollars and based on unit sales as reported primarily by dealers.

Glossary of Terms

Construction Industries: Our Construction Industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction. The majority of sales in this segment are made in the heavy and general construction, rental, quarry and aggregates markets and mining. The Construction Industries product portfolio primarily includes the following machines: ? asphalt pavers ·

forestry excavators · small and medium ? backhoe loaders ·

motorgraders track-type tractors ? compactors · pipelayers

· track-type loaders ? cold planers · road

reclaimers · wheel excavators ? compact track and ·

site prep tractors · compact, small and

multi-terrain loaders · skid steer loaders medium wheel loaders ? mini, small, medium ·

telehandlers · utility vehicles

and large excavators

Effective September 2019, Caterpillar has divested its Forestry product segment. Those products have been removed from the Construction Industries product portfolio where any remaining product Dealer Inventory will be reported in Total Machines as they are depleted.

EAME: Europe, Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States and Middle East

Energy & Transportation: Our Energy & Transportation segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using reciprocating engines, turbines, diesel-electric locomotives, integrated systems and solutions, and related parts across industries serving oil and gas, power generation, industrial and marine applications as well as rail-related businesses.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 17:49 ET (22:49 GMT)

All news about CATERPILLAR INC.
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -10-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -8-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -7-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -6-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -5-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -4-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -3-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -2-
DJ
05:50pCATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 Earnings Release
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 749 M - -
Net income 2020 2 959 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 102 300
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 201,33 $
Last Close Price 192,50 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.1.48%104 577
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.24.19%54 976
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.39%15 119
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.10.96%2 829
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.12.77%1 836
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD-16.92%1 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ