Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 -9

Accrued expenses 172 187 (13) (2) 2 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (757) (772) 15 - Customer advances (10) (8) - (2) 2 Other assets - net (93) (166) 38 35 2 Other liabilities - net (1,662) (1,815) 169 (16) 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating 6,912 4,871 1,503 538 activities Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased (1,056) (1,036) (20) - to others Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,613) (38) (1,616) 41 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and 1,153 164 1,092 (103) 2 property, plant and equipment Additions to finance receivables (12,777) - (14,270) 1,493 3 Collections of finance receivables 12,183 - 13,537 (1,354) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables - - 640 (640) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 235 - 235 - Net intercompany borrowings - 900 3 (903) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (47) 47. - - Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments 41 3 38 - (net of cash sold) Proceeds from sale of securities 529 32 497 - Investments in securities (552) (27) (525) - Other - net (24) 1 (25) - Net cash provided by (used for) investing (1,928) 1. (414) (1,466) activities Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (2,132) (2,132) (25) 25 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares 238 238 - - reissued Common shares repurchased (4,047) (4,047) - - Net intercompany borrowings - (3) (900) 903 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 9,841 1,479 8,362 - Payments on debt > 90 days (8,297) (12) (8,285) - Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days (138) 5 (143) - Other - net (3) (3) - - Net cash provided by (used for) financing (4,538) (4,475) (991) 928 activities Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (44) (40) (4) - Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term 402 308 94 - investments and restricted cash Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 7,890 6,994 896 - at beginning of period Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash USD 8,292 USD 7,302 USD 990 USD - at end of period

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar", "we" or "our") is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii) retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). Caterpillar sells the majority of its machinery and power systems to independently owned and operated dealers and OEMs to meet the demands of their customers, the end users. Caterpillar believes that this supplemental information may help readers better understand Caterpillar's business and the industries it serves, particularly in light of the time delay between Caterpillar's sales to dealers and dealers' sales to end users.

In this report, we are providing information by geographic region for retail sales of machines in each of our Resource Industries and Construction Industries reportable segments, as well as information regarding total retail sales of our machines globally. For our Energy & Transportation reportable segment, we are providing retail sales information by major end use.

The information presented in this report is primarily based on unaudited reports that are voluntarily provided to Caterpillar by its independent dealers and which are not subject to Caterpillar's internal controls over financial reporting. Accordingly, the data collected from such third parties may not be accurate and/or complete. As such, the information presented in this report is intended solely to convey an approximate indication of the trends, direction and magnitude of retail sales and is not intended to be an estimate, approximation or prediction of, or substitute for, Caterpillar's audited financial statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This information is furnished under this report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Caterpillar does not undertake to update or adjust prior period information.

Exhibit 99.2

Caterpillar Inc.

Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics

Total Machines December 2020 November 2020 October 2020 Asia/Pacific Up 7% Up 2% Up 3% EAME Down 5% Down 10% Down 15% Latin America Up 31% Up 8% Down 7% North America Down 9% Down 20% Down 28% World Down 2% Down 11% Down 17% Resource Industries December 2020 November 2020 October 2020 Asia/Pacific Down 18% Down 17% Down 14% EAME Up 1% Unchanged Down 20% Latin America Up 77% Up 2% Down 29% North America Down 13% Down 25% Down 44% World Down 3% Down 13% Down 29% Construction Industries December 2020 November 2020 October 2020 Asia/Pacific Up 16% Up 8% Up 9% EAME Down 7% Down 13% Down 13% Latin America Up 11% Up 10% Up 6% North America Down 8% Down 19% Down 24% World Down 1% Down 9% Down 13%

Reported in constant dollars and based on unit sales as reported primarily by dealers.

Glossary of Terms

Construction Industries: Our Construction Industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction. The majority of sales in this segment are made in the heavy and general construction, rental, quarry and aggregates markets and mining. The Construction Industries product portfolio primarily includes the following machines: ? asphalt pavers ·

forestry excavators · small and medium ? backhoe loaders ·

motorgraders track-type tractors ? compactors · pipelayers

· track-type loaders ? cold planers · road

reclaimers · wheel excavators ? compact track and ·

site prep tractors · compact, small and

multi-terrain loaders · skid steer loaders medium wheel loaders ? mini, small, medium ·

telehandlers · utility vehicles

and large excavators

Effective September 2019, Caterpillar has divested its Forestry product segment. Those products have been removed from the Construction Industries product portfolio where any remaining product Dealer Inventory will be reported in Total Machines as they are depleted.

EAME: Europe, Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States and Middle East

Energy & Transportation: Our Energy & Transportation segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using reciprocating engines, turbines, diesel-electric locomotives, integrated systems and solutions, and related parts across industries serving oil and gas, power generation, industrial and marine applications as well as rail-related businesses.

