Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 8-K - 4Q 2020 Earnings Release

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 29, 2021 CATERPILLAR INC. Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On January 29, 2021, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 4Q 2020 Earnings Release January 29, 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results ? Caterpillar reports strong operational performance ? Fourth-quarter 2020 profit per share of USD1.42; adjusted profit per share of USD2.12 ? Full-year operating profit margin percentage of 10.9%; adjusted operating profit margin of 11.8%, within 2019 Investor Day target range ? Returned USD3.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2020 Fourth Quarter Full Year (USD in billions except profit per share) 2020 2020 2019 Sales and Revenues 2019 USD11.2 USD13.1 USD41.7 USD53.8 Profit Per Share USD1.42 USD1.97 USD5.46 USD10.74 Adjusted Profit Per Share USD2.12 USD2.71 USD6.56 USD11.40

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2020.

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were USD11.2 billion, a 15% decrease compared with USD13.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating profit margin was 12.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 14.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 profit per share was USD1.42, compared with USD1.97 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 was USD2.12, compared with fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted profit per share of USD2.71. Fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of USD2.12 reflects strong operational performance and a lower effective tax rate.

Full-year sales and revenues in 2020 were USD41.7 billion, down 22% compared with USD53.8 billion in 2019. The sales decline reflected lower end-user demand and dealers reducing their inventories by USD2.9 billion in 2020. Operating profit margin was 10.9% for 2020, compared with 15.4% for 2019. Full-year profit was USD5.46 per share in 2020, compared with profit of USD10.74 per share in 2019. Adjusted profit per share in 2020 was USD6.56, compared with adjusted profit per share of USD11.40 in 2019.

"I'm proud of our global team's continued resilience in safely navigating COVID-19 while continuing to provide the essential products and services the world needs," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our fourth-quarter and full-year results reflect the team's agility in a challenging environment while executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth. We achieved the adjusted operating profit margin established during our 2019 Investor Day while continuing to invest in products and services. We are well-positioned for the future and will emerge from the pandemic as an even stronger company."

In 2020, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans and restructuring costs. In 2019, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans, restructuring costs and a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform. Please see in the appendix on page 14 a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

For the full year of 2020, enterprise operating cash flow was USD6.3 billion. During the year, the company paid dividends of USD2.2 billion and repurchased USD1.1 billion of Caterpillar common stock. Liquidity remains strong with an enterprise cash balance of USD9.4 billion at the end of 2020.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2019 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2020 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were USD11.235 billion, a decrease of USD1.909 billion, or 15%, compared with USD13.144 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline was mostly due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Sales were lower across the three primary segments, with the largest decline in Energy & Transportation.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

Fourth Inter- Fourth (Millions of dollars) Quarter Sales Price Realization Currency Segment / Quarter USD % Change Volume Other Change 2019 2020 Construction Industries USD 5,020 USD (526) USD (3) USD 30 USD (13) USD 4,508 USD (512) (10%) Resource Industries 2,395 (237) 7 7 8 2,180 (215) (9%) Energy & Transportation 5,949 (1,197) 12 49 (2) 4,811 (1,138) (19%) All Other Segment 143 3 (1) 1 (9) 137 (6) (4%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,121) 36 2 1 16 (1,066) 55 Machinery, Energy & Transportation 12,386 (1,921) 17 88 - 10,570 (1,816) (15%) Financial Products Segment 846 - - - (103) 743 (103) (12%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (88) - - - 10 (78) 10

