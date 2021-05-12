Log in
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/12 04:10:00 pm
237.32 USD   -0.83%
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -9-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -18-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -10-
DJ
Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -11-

05/12/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
1 Includes revenues from Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy & Transportation and All Other operating segment of USD84 million and USD105 million in the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, Energy & Transportation segment sales by end user application were as follows:

Energy & Transportation External Sales

Three Months Ended March 31

(Millions of dollars) 2021 2020

Oil and gas............................................................ USD 915 USD 861

Power generation ................................................................963 854

Industrial ......................................................................813 801

Transportation ..................................................................967 1,102

Energy & Transportation External Sales......................................USD 3,658 USD 3,618

28

Table of Contents

Reconciliation of Consolidated profit before taxes:

(Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended March 31

2021 2020

Profit from reportable segments:

Construction Industries.................................................. USD 1,035 USD 640

Resource Industries ..............................................................328 304

Energy & Transportation ..........................................................666 602

Financial Products Segment ........................................................244 105

Total profit from reportable segments ...................................................2,273 1,651

Profit from All Other operating segment ....................................................3 7

Cost centers ......................................................................21 32

Corporate costs .................................................................(185) (167)

Timing ........................................................................(66) (27)

Restructuring costs ................................................................(64) (28)

Methodology differences: Inventory/cost of sales

Total consolidated profit before taxes.......................................... USD 1,997 USD 1,513

Reconciliation of Assets:

(Millions of dollars) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Assets from reportable segments:

Construction Industries.............................................. USD 4,099 USD 4,259

Resource Industries 6,043 6,035

Energy & Transportation 9,123 8,582

Financial Products Segment 34,423 34,278

Total assets from reportable segments ...............................................53,688 53,154

Assets from All Other operating segment ..............................................1,633 1,717

Items not included in segment assets:

Cash and short-term investments ................................................10,4928,822

Deferred income taxes ........................................................1,2881,413

Goodwill and intangible assets ...................................................4,9044,847

Property, plant and equipment - net and other assets ....................................2,7832,833

Inventory methodology differences .................................................(2,694) (2,536)

Liabilities included in segment assets ................................................9,113 8,466

Other .....................................................................(478) (392)

Total assets....................................................... USD 80,729 USD 78,324

29

Table of Contents 

Reconciliation of Depreciation and amortization: 
(Millions of dollars) 
                                                                                        Three Months Ended March 31 
                                                                                           2021 2020 
Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries..................................................               USD  59 USD               61 
Resource Industries.....................................................                   99                 103 
Energy & Transportation.................................................                   142                146 
Financial Products Segment...............................................                  196                205 
Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments...........................    496                515 
Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization: 
All Other operating segment................................................                62                 62 
Cost centers...........................................................                    26                 33 
Other...............................................................                       2                  4 
Total depreciation and amortization.............................................        USD  586 USD              614 
Reconciliation of Capital expenditures: 
(Millions of dollars) 
                                                                                     Three Months Ended March 31 
                                                                                        2021 2020 
Capital expenditures from reportable segments: 
Construction Industries...................................................           USD  28 USD               20 
Resource Industries.....................................................                23                 17 
Energy & Transportation.................................................                81                 87 
Financial Products Segment................................................              228                247 
Total capital expenditures from reportable segments.................................    360                371 
Items not included in segment capital expenditures: 
All Other operating segment...............................................              15                 15 
Cost centers..........................................................                  19                 9 
Timing.............................................................                     124                160 
Other..............................................................                     (14)               (7) 
Total capital expenditures...................................................        USD  504 USD              548

17. Cat Financial financing activities Allowance for credit losses

Portfolio segments

A portfolio segment is the level at which Cat Financial develops a systematic methodology for determining its allowance for credit losses. Cat Financial's portfolio segments and related methods for estimating expected credit losses are as follows:

Customer

Cat Financial provides loans and finance leases to end-user customers primarily for the purpose of financing new and used Caterpillar machinery, engines and equipment for commercial use, the majority of which operate in construction-related industries. Cat Financial also provides financing for vehicles, power generation facilities and marine vessels that, in most cases, incorporate Caterpillar products. The average original term of Cat Financial's customer finance receivable portfolio was approximately 48 months with an average remaining term of approximately 26 months as of March 31, 2021.

30

Table of Contents

Cat Financial typically maintains a security interest in financed equipment and requires physical damage insurance coverage on the financed equipment, both of which provide Cat Financial with certain rights and protections. If Cat Financial's collection efforts fail to bring a defaulted account current, Cat Financial generally can repossess the financed equipment, after satisfying local legal requirements, and sell it within the Caterpillar dealer network or through third-party auctions.

Cat Financial estimates the allowance for credit losses related to its customer finance receivables based on loss forecast models utilizing probabilities of default and the estimated loss given default based on past loss experience adjusted for current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts capturing country and industry-specific economic factors.

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Cat Financial's forecasts for the markets in which it operates reflected an overall rebound in economic conditions, which had deteriorated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting from a growing economy, improved unemployment rates and a decrease in delinquencies. The company believes the economic forecasts employed represent reasonable and supportable forecasts, followed by a reversion to long-term trends.

Dealer

Cat Financial provides financing to Caterpillar dealers in the form of wholesale financing plans. Cat Financial's wholesale financing plans provide assistance to dealers by financing their mostly new Caterpillar equipment inventory and rental fleets on a secured and unsecured basis. In addition, Cat Financial provides a variety of secured and unsecured loans to Caterpillar dealers.

Cat Financial estimates the allowance for credit losses for dealer finance receivables based on historical loss rates with consideration of current economic conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts.

In general, Cat Financial's Dealer portfolio segment has not historically experienced large increases or decreases in credit losses based on changes in economic conditions due to its close working relationships with the dealers and their financial strength. Therefore, we made no adjustments to historical loss rates during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Classes of finance receivables

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 19:45 ET (23:45 GMT)

