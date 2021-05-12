Log in
CATERPILLAR INC.

05/12 04:10:00 pm
237.32 USD   -0.83%
Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -14-

05/12/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
We have investments in certain debt and equity securities, primarily at Insurance Services, that are recorded at fair value. Fair values for our U.S. treasury bonds and large capitalization value and smaller company growth equity securities are based upon valuations for identical instruments in active markets. Fair values for other government bonds, corporate bonds and mortgage-backed debt securities are based upon models that take into consideration such market-based factors as recent sales, risk-free yield curves and prices of similarly rated bonds.

In addition, Insurance Services has an equity investment in a real estate investment trust (REIT) which is recorded at fair value based on the net asset value (NAV) of the investment and is not classified within the fair value hierarchy.

See Note 8 for additional information on our investments in debt and equity securities.

Derivative financial instruments

The fair value of interest rate contracts is primarily based on a standard industry accepted valuation model that utilizes the appropriate market-based forward swap curves and zero-coupon interest rates to determine discounted cash flows. The fair value of foreign currency and commodity forward, option and cross currency contracts is based on standard industry accepted valuation models that discount cash flows resulting from the differential between the contract price and the market-based forward rate.

Assets and liabilities measured on a recurring basis at fair value, primarily related to Financial Products, included in our Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were as follows: 

                                                               March 31, 2021 
(Millions of dollars) 
                                                               Total 
Assets 
                                               Level 1 Level 2 Measured Assets / Liabilities, 
Debt securities 
                                                               Level 3 at NAV at Fair Value 
Government debt 
 
U.S. treasury bonds................            USD 10    USD - USD - USD - USD                  10 
Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds       -       59      - -                    59 
Corporate bonds 
Corporate bonds..................              -       1,032   - -                    1,032 
Asset-backed securities.............           -       152     - -                    152 
Mortgage-backed debt securities 
U.S. governmental agency...........            -       359     - -                    359 
Residential.....................               -       5       - -                    5 
Commercial.....................                        77      - -                    77 
Total debt securities...................       10      1,684   - -                    1,694 
Equity securities 
Large capitalization value............         218     -       - -                    218 
Smaller company growth............             63      -       - -                    63 
REIT.........................                                  149                    149 
Total equity securities..................      281     -       - 149                  430 
Derivative financial instruments, net......... -       142     - -                    142 
Total assets.........................          USD 291   USD 1,826 USD - USD 149 USD            2,266

37

Table of Contents 

                                              December 31, 2020 
(Millions of dollars) 
                                              Total 
Assets 
                                              Measured Assets / Liabilities, 
Debt securities 
                                              Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 at NAV at Fair Value 
Government debt 
 
U.S. treasury bonds................           USD 10 USD - USD - USD - USD                   10 
Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds      - 59 - -                             59 
Corporate bonds 
Corporate bonds..................             - 1,012 - -                          1,012 
Asset-backed securities.............          - 159 - -                            159 
Mortgage-backed debt securities 
U.S. governmental agency...........           - 374 - -                            374 
Residential.....................              - 5 - -                              5 
Commercial....................                - 64 - -                             64 
Total debt securities...................      10 1,673 - -                         1,683 
Equity securities 
Large capitalization value...........         199 - - -                            199 
Smaller company growth............            58 - - -                             58 
REIT.........................                 148                                  148 
Total equity securities..................     257 - - 148                          405 
Total assets.........................         USD 267 USD 1,673 USD - USD 148 USD            2,088 
Liabilities 
Derivative financial instruments, net........ USD - USD 17 USD - USD - USD                   17 
Total liabilities.......................      USD - USD 17 USD - USD - USD                   17

In addition to the amounts above, certain Cat Financial loans are subject to measurement at fair value on a nonrecurring basis and are classified as Level 3 measurements. A loan is measured at fair value when management determines that collection of contractual amounts due is not probable and the loan is individually evaluated. In these cases, an allowance for credit losses may be established based either on the present value of expected future cash flows discounted at the receivables' effective interest rate, the fair value of the collateral for collateral-dependent receivables, or the observable market price of the receivable. In determining collateral value, Cat Financial estimates the current fair market value of the collateral less selling costs. Cat Financial had loans carried at fair value of USD232 million and USD243 million as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

B. Fair values of financial instruments

In addition to the methods and assumptions we use to record the fair value of financial instruments as discussed in the Fair value measurements section above, we use the following methods and assumptions to estimate the fair value of our financial instruments:

Cash and short-term investments

Carrying amount approximates fair value.

Restricted cash and short-term investments

Carrying amount approximates fair value. We include restricted cash and short-term investments in Prepaid expenses

and other current assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

Finance receivables

We estimate fair value by discounting the future cash flows using current rates, representative of receivables with

similar remaining maturities.

38

Table of Contents

Wholesale inventory receivables

We estimate fair value by discounting the future cash flows using current rates, representative of receivables with

similar remaining maturities.

Short-term borrowings

Carrying amount approximates fair value.

Long-term debt

We estimate fair value for fixed and floating rate debt based on quoted market prices.

Guarantees

The fair value of guarantees is based upon our estimate of the premium a market participant would require to issue the same guarantee in a stand-alone arms-length transaction with an unrelated party. If quoted or observable market prices are not available, fair value is based upon internally developed models that utilize current market-based assumptions.

Fair values of our financial instruments were as follows:

Fair Value of Financial Instruments 

                                                       March 31, 2021           December 31, 2020       Fair 
                                                                                                        Value  Reference 
(Millions of dollars)                                  Carrying Amount Fair     Carrying Amount Fair    Levels 
Assets                                                                 Value                    Value 
 
Cash and short-term investments...............         USD 11,342        USD 11,342 USD 9,352         USD 9,352   1 
Restricted cash and short-term investments........     9               9        14              14        1 
Investments in debt and equity securities..........    2,124           2,124    2,088           2,088   1 & 2  Note 8 
Finance receivables - net (excluding finance leases 1) 13,687          13,968   14,028          14,357    3    Note 17 
. 
Wholesale inventory receivables - net (excluding 
                                                       832             815      929             911       3 
finance leases 1).................................. 
Foreign currency contracts - net...............        70              70       -               -         2    Note 5 
Interest rate contracts - net...................       31              31       58              58        2    Note 5 
Commodity contracts - net...................           41              41       37              37        2    Note 5 
Liabilities 
Short-term borrowings......................            3,625           3,625    2,015           2,015     1 
Long-term debt (including amounts due within one year) 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation.........            11,052          13,339   11,169          14,549    2 
Financial Products......................               23,503          23,960   23,979          24,614    2 
Foreign currency contracts - net...............        -               -        112             112       2    Note 5 
Guarantees.............................                4               4        5               5         3    Note 11

1 Represents finance leases and failed sale leasebacks of USD7,895 million and USD7,961 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

39

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 19:45 ET (23:45 GMT)

