Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -14

We have investments in certain debt and equity securities, primarily at Insurance Services, that are recorded at fair value. Fair values for our U.S. treasury bonds and large capitalization value and smaller company growth equity securities are based upon valuations for identical instruments in active markets. Fair values for other government bonds, corporate bonds and mortgage-backed debt securities are based upon models that take into consideration such market-based factors as recent sales, risk-free yield curves and prices of similarly rated bonds.

In addition, Insurance Services has an equity investment in a real estate investment trust (REIT) which is recorded at fair value based on the net asset value (NAV) of the investment and is not classified within the fair value hierarchy.

See Note 8 for additional information on our investments in debt and equity securities.

Derivative financial instruments

The fair value of interest rate contracts is primarily based on a standard industry accepted valuation model that utilizes the appropriate market-based forward swap curves and zero-coupon interest rates to determine discounted cash flows. The fair value of foreign currency and commodity forward, option and cross currency contracts is based on standard industry accepted valuation models that discount cash flows resulting from the differential between the contract price and the market-based forward rate.

Assets and liabilities measured on a recurring basis at fair value, primarily related to Financial Products, included in our Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were as follows:

March 31, 2021 (Millions of dollars) Total Assets Level 1 Level 2 Measured Assets / Liabilities, Debt securities Level 3 at NAV at Fair Value Government debt U.S. treasury bonds................ USD 10 USD - USD - USD - USD 10 Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds - 59 - - 59 Corporate bonds Corporate bonds.................. - 1,032 - - 1,032 Asset-backed securities............. - 152 - - 152 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency........... - 359 - - 359 Residential..................... - 5 - - 5 Commercial..................... 77 - - 77 Total debt securities................... 10 1,684 - - 1,694 Equity securities Large capitalization value............ 218 - - - 218 Smaller company growth............ 63 - - - 63 REIT......................... 149 149 Total equity securities.................. 281 - - 149 430 Derivative financial instruments, net......... - 142 - - 142 Total assets......................... USD 291 USD 1,826 USD - USD 149 USD 2,266

December 31, 2020 (Millions of dollars) Total Assets Measured Assets / Liabilities, Debt securities Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 at NAV at Fair Value Government debt U.S. treasury bonds................ USD 10 USD - USD - USD - USD 10 Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds - 59 - - 59 Corporate bonds Corporate bonds.................. - 1,012 - - 1,012 Asset-backed securities............. - 159 - - 159 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency........... - 374 - - 374 Residential..................... - 5 - - 5 Commercial.................... - 64 - - 64 Total debt securities................... 10 1,673 - - 1,683 Equity securities Large capitalization value........... 199 - - - 199 Smaller company growth............ 58 - - - 58 REIT......................... 148 148 Total equity securities.................. 257 - - 148 405 Total assets......................... USD 267 USD 1,673 USD - USD 148 USD 2,088 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments, net........ USD - USD 17 USD - USD - USD 17 Total liabilities....................... USD - USD 17 USD - USD - USD 17

In addition to the amounts above, certain Cat Financial loans are subject to measurement at fair value on a nonrecurring basis and are classified as Level 3 measurements. A loan is measured at fair value when management determines that collection of contractual amounts due is not probable and the loan is individually evaluated. In these cases, an allowance for credit losses may be established based either on the present value of expected future cash flows discounted at the receivables' effective interest rate, the fair value of the collateral for collateral-dependent receivables, or the observable market price of the receivable. In determining collateral value, Cat Financial estimates the current fair market value of the collateral less selling costs. Cat Financial had loans carried at fair value of USD232 million and USD243 million as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

B. Fair values of financial instruments

In addition to the methods and assumptions we use to record the fair value of financial instruments as discussed in the Fair value measurements section above, we use the following methods and assumptions to estimate the fair value of our financial instruments:

Cash and short-term investments

Carrying amount approximates fair value.

Restricted cash and short-term investments

Carrying amount approximates fair value. We include restricted cash and short-term investments in Prepaid expenses

and other current assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

Finance receivables

We estimate fair value by discounting the future cash flows using current rates, representative of receivables with

similar remaining maturities.

Wholesale inventory receivables

We estimate fair value by discounting the future cash flows using current rates, representative of receivables with

similar remaining maturities.

Short-term borrowings

Carrying amount approximates fair value.

Long-term debt

We estimate fair value for fixed and floating rate debt based on quoted market prices.

Guarantees

The fair value of guarantees is based upon our estimate of the premium a market participant would require to issue the same guarantee in a stand-alone arms-length transaction with an unrelated party. If quoted or observable market prices are not available, fair value is based upon internally developed models that utilize current market-based assumptions.

Fair values of our financial instruments were as follows:

Fair Value of Financial Instruments

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Fair Value Reference (Millions of dollars) Carrying Amount Fair Carrying Amount Fair Levels Assets Value Value Cash and short-term investments............... USD 11,342 USD 11,342 USD 9,352 USD 9,352 1 Restricted cash and short-term investments........ 9 9 14 14 1 Investments in debt and equity securities.......... 2,124 2,124 2,088 2,088 1 & 2 Note 8 Finance receivables - net (excluding finance leases 1) 13,687 13,968 14,028 14,357 3 Note 17 . Wholesale inventory receivables - net (excluding 832 815 929 911 3 finance leases 1).................................. Foreign currency contracts - net............... 70 70 - - 2 Note 5 Interest rate contracts - net................... 31 31 58 58 2 Note 5 Commodity contracts - net................... 41 41 37 37 2 Note 5 Liabilities Short-term borrowings...................... 3,625 3,625 2,015 2,015 1 Long-term debt (including amounts due within one year) Machinery, Energy & Transportation......... 11,052 13,339 11,169 14,549 2 Financial Products...................... 23,503 23,960 23,979 24,614 2 Foreign currency contracts - net............... - - 112 112 2 Note 5 Guarantees............................. 4 4 5 5 3 Note 11

1 Represents finance leases and failed sale leasebacks of USD7,895 million and USD7,961 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

