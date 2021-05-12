Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -18

Resource Industries' profit was USD328 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of USD24 million, or 8 percent, compared with USD304 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to favorable manufacturing costs and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs reflected favorable cost absorption, lower warranty expense and favorable variable labor and burden. Cost absorption was favorable as company inventory increased more in the first quarter of 2021 than in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, partially offset by other cost-reduction actions.

Resource Industries' profit as a percent of total sales was 14.8 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 14.6 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

Energy & Transportation

First First USD Sales by Application Quarter Quarter % (Millions of dollars) Change Change 2021 2020 Oil and Gas................................................ USD 915 USD 861 USD 54 6% Power Generation............................................ 963 854 109 13% Industrial................................................. 813 801 12 1% Transportation.............................................. 967 1,102 (135) (12%) External Sales.............................................. 3,658 3,618 40 1% Inter-segment............................................... 849 731 118 16% Total Sales................................................ USD 4,507 USD 4,349 USD 158 4%

Energy & Transportation's total sales were USD4.507 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of USD158 million, or 4 percent, compared with USD4.349 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Sales growth was driven by Power Generation and Oil and Gas, partially offset by a decrease in Transportation. Inter-segment sales also increased. ? Oil and Gas - Sales increased mainly due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts primarily driven

by North America and EAME. ? Power Generation - Sales increased due to turbines, turbine-related services and large reciprocating engine

applications, including data centers. ? Industrial - Sales were about flat. ? Transportation - Sales declined in rail due to lower deliveries of locomotives and related services, primarily in

North America, and in marine.

Energy & Transportation's profit was USD666 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of USD64 million, or 11 percent, compared with USD602 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume including inter-segment sales and favorable variable manufacturing costs, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable variable manufacturing costs reflected lower material costs and variable labor and burden. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term compensation expense, partially offset by other cost reduction actions.

Energy & Transportation's profit as a percent of total sales was 14.8 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 13.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

Financial Products Segment

Financial Products' segment revenues were USD761 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of USD53 million, or 7 percent, from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily because of lower average financing rates and lower average earning assets in North America.

Financial Products' segment profit was USD244 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with USD105 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher incentive compensation. The impact of lower average financing rates was offset by lower interest expense.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.90 percent, compared with 4.13 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were USD24 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with USD30 million for the first quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled USD441 million, or 1.64 percent of finance receivables, compared with USD479 million, or 1.77 percent of finance receivables at December 31, 2020.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was USD387 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of USD222 million from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and segment reporting methodology differences.

RESTRUCTURING COSTS

We expect to incur about USD400 million of restructuring costs in 2021. We expect that prior restructuring actions will result in an incremental benefit to operating costs, primarily Cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses of about USD150 million in 2021 compared with 2020.

Additional information related to restructuring costs is included in Note 20 - "Restructuring Costs" of Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements".

GLOSSARY OF TERMS 1. Adjusted Operating Profit Margin - Operating profit excluding restructuring costs as a percent of sales and

revenues. 2. Adjusted Profit Per Share - Profit per share excluding a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a

non-U.S. pension obligation in 2020 and restructuring costs. 3. All Other Segment - Primarily includes activities such as: business strategy; product management and development;

manufacturing and sourcing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground-engaging tools, fluid transfer products,

precision seals, rubber sealing and connecting components primarily for Cat(R) products; parts distribution;

integrated logistics solutions; distribution services responsible for dealer development and administration,

including a wholly owned dealer in Japan; dealer portfolio management and ensuring the most efficient and effective

distribution of machines, engines and parts; brand management and marketing strategy; and digital investments for

new customer and dealer solutions that integrate data analytics with state-of-the-art digital technologies while

transforming the buying experience. 4. Consolidating Adjustments - Elimination of transactions between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial

Products. 5. Construction Industries - A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in

infrastructure and building construction applications. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design,

product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product portfolio

includes asphalt pavers; backhoe loaders; compactors; cold planers; compact track and multi-terrain loaders; mini,

small, medium and large track excavators; motor graders; pipelayers; road reclaimers; skid steer loaders;

telehandlers; small and medium track-type tractors; track-type loaders; utility vehicles; wheel excavators;

compact, small and medium wheel loaders; and related parts and work tools. 6. Corporate Items and Eliminations - Includes corporate-level expenses, timing differences (as some expenses are

reported in segment profit on a cash basis), methodology differences between segment and consolidated external

reporting, certain restructuring costs, and inter-segment eliminations.

changes in foreign currency exchange rates versus the U.S. dollar. With respect to operating profit, currency

represents the net translation impact on sales and operating costs resulting from changes in foreign currency

exchange rates versus the U.S. dollar. Currency only includes the impact on sales and operating profit for the

Machinery, Energy & Transportation lines of business; currency impacts on Financial Products revenues and operating

profit are included in the Financial Products portions of the respective analyses. With respect to other income/

expense, currency represents the effects of forward and option contracts entered into by the company to reduce the

risk of fluctuations in exchange rates (hedging) and the net effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates

on our foreign currency assets and liabilities for consolidated results (translation). 1. Dealer Inventories - Represents dealer machine and engine inventories, excluding aftermarket parts. 2. EAME - A geographic region including Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States

(CIS). 3. Earning Assets - Assets consisting primarily of total finance receivables net of unearned income, plus equipment on

operating leases, less accumulated depreciation at Cat Financial. 4. Energy & Transportation - A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using reciprocating engines,

turbines, diesel-electric locomotives and related services across industries serving Oil and Gas, Power Generation,

Industrial and Transportation applications, including marine- and rail-related businesses. Responsibilities include

business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and

product support. The product and services portfolio includes turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and

