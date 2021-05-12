Log in
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/12 04:10:00 pm
237.32 USD   -0.83%
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -9-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -18-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -10-
DJ
Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -22-

05/12/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
Interest expense excluding Financial Products..........            142          142             -                - 
Other income (expense).........................                    325          231             19               75 3 
Consolidated profit before taxes.....................              1,997        1,753           244 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes.................              475          412             63 
Profit of consolidated companies...................                1,522        1,341           181 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies     9            12              -                (3) 4 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies...........         1,531        1,353           181              (3) 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests...... 1            1               3                (3) 5 
Profit 6 
                                                                                USD 1,352         USD 178 USD          - 
 ........................................USD 1,530

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

57

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                                Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                                   Consolidated Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
Sales and revenues:                                                             Energy & 
                                                                                Transportation Products Adjustments 
 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation..........              USD 9,914      USD 9,914        USD - USD 
Revenues of Financial Products....................                 721          -              830        (109) 1 
Total sales and revenues........................                   10,635       9,914          830        (109) 
Operating costs: 
Cost of goods sold.............................                    7,266        7,267                     (1) 2 
Selling, general and administrative expenses...........            1,121        940            182        (1) 2 
Research and development expenses................                  356          356            - 
Interest expense of Financial Products...............              175          -              176        (1) 3 
Other operating (income) expenses.................                 313          10             320        (17) 2 
Total operating costs...........................                   9,231        8,573          678        (20) 
Operating profit................................                   1,404        1,341          152        (89) 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products..........            113          112            -          1 3 
Other income (expense)........................                     222          179            (47)       90 4 
Consolidated profit before taxes.....................              1,513        1,408          105 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes.................              425          397            28 
Profit of consolidated companies...................                1,088        1,011          77 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies     5            9                         (4) 5 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies..........          1,093        1,020          77         (4) 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests...... 1            1              4          (4) 6 
Profit 7 
                                                                                USD 1,019        USD 73 USD     - 
............................................ USD 1,092

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

58

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                       Supplemental Consolidating Data 
Assets                                                    Consolidated Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
                                                                       Energy &       Products  Adjustments 
Current assets:                                                        Transportation 
 
Cash and short-term investments......................     USD 11,342     USD 10,492       USD 850     USD - 
Receivables - trade and other........................     7,955        3,020          501       4,434 1,2 
Receivables - finance..............................       9,333        -              13,896    (4,563) 2 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                 1,802        1,399          544       (141) 3 
................. 
Inventories.....................................          12,149       12,149         -         - 
Total current assets..................................    42,581       27,060         15,791    (270) 
Property, plant and equipment - net                       12,132       8,185          3,947     - 
....................... 
Long-term receivables - trade and other                   1,115        333            169       613 1,2 
.................... 
Long-term receivables - finance.........................  11,966       -              12,604    (638) 2 
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes           1,391        1,933          103       (645) 4 
.............. 
Intangible assets....................................     1,246        1,246          -         - 
Goodwill.........................................         6,343        6,343          -         - 
Other assets.......................................       3,955        3,260          1,899     (1,204) 5 
Total assets........................................      USD 80,729     USD 48,360       USD 34,513  USD (2,144) 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities: 
Short-term borrowings.............................        USD 3,625      USD - USD 3,625              USD - 
Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies         -            -              -         - 
......... 
Accounts payable................................          6,694        6,597          226       (129) 6 
Accrued expenses................................          3,574        3,174          400       - 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits             1,283        1,256          27        - 
............. 
Customer advances...............................          1,168        1,168          -         - 
Dividends payable................................         -            -              -         - 
Other current liabilities.............................    2,035        1,558          640       (163) 4,7 
Long-term debt due within one year....................    8,199        1,301          6,898     - 
Total current liabilities................................ 26,578       15,054         11,816    (292) 
Long-term debt due after one year........................ 26,356       9,776          16,605    (25) 8 
Liability for postemployment benefits                     6,698        6,697          1         - 
...................... 
Other liabilities.....................................    4,480        3,804          1,394     (718) 4 
Total liabilities.....................................    64,112       35,331         29,816    (1,035) 
Commitments and contingencies 
Shareholders' equity 
Common stock.....................................         6,215        6,215          919       (919) 9 
Treasury stock.....................................       (25,049)     (25,049)       -         - 
Profit employed in the business.......................... 36,697       32,443         4,243     11 9 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)             (1,290)      (627)          (663)     - 
.............. 
Noncontrolling interests...............................   44           47             198       (201) 9 
Total shareholders' equity.............................   16,617       13,029         4,697     (1,109) 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity                USD 80,729     USD 48,360       USD 34,513  USD (2,144) 
...................

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 19:45 ET (23:45 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 776 M - -
Net income 2021 5 104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 97 300
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 238,79 $
Last Close Price 237,32 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
Eric A. Braun Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.33.29%131 085
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-17.10%38 021
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.42%14 240
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.74.03%4 618
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.21.74%2 056
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-4.29%1 778