Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -22

Interest expense excluding Financial Products.......... 142 142 - - Other income (expense)......................... 325 231 19 75 3 Consolidated profit before taxes..................... 1,997 1,753 244 Provision (benefit) for income taxes................. 475 412 63 Profit of consolidated companies................... 1,522 1,341 181 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 9 12 - (3) 4 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies........... 1,531 1,353 181 (3) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests...... 1 1 3 (3) 5 Profit 6 USD 1,352 USD 178 USD - ........................................USD 1,530

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Sales and revenues: Energy & Transportation Products Adjustments Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation.......... USD 9,914 USD 9,914 USD - USD Revenues of Financial Products.................... 721 - 830 (109) 1 Total sales and revenues........................ 10,635 9,914 830 (109) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold............................. 7,266 7,267 (1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses........... 1,121 940 182 (1) 2 Research and development expenses................ 356 356 - Interest expense of Financial Products............... 175 - 176 (1) 3 Other operating (income) expenses................. 313 10 320 (17) 2 Total operating costs........................... 9,231 8,573 678 (20) Operating profit................................ 1,404 1,341 152 (89) Interest expense excluding Financial Products.......... 113 112 - 1 3 Other income (expense)........................ 222 179 (47) 90 4 Consolidated profit before taxes..................... 1,513 1,408 105 Provision (benefit) for income taxes................. 425 397 28 Profit of consolidated companies................... 1,088 1,011 77 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 5 9 (4) 5 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies.......... 1,093 1,020 77 (4) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests...... 1 1 4 (4) 6 Profit 7 USD 1,019 USD 73 USD - ............................................ USD 1,092

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Assets Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Current assets: Transportation Cash and short-term investments...................... USD 11,342 USD 10,492 USD 850 USD - Receivables - trade and other........................ 7,955 3,020 501 4,434 1,2 Receivables - finance.............................. 9,333 - 13,896 (4,563) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,802 1,399 544 (141) 3 ................. Inventories..................................... 12,149 12,149 - - Total current assets.................................. 42,581 27,060 15,791 (270) Property, plant and equipment - net 12,132 8,185 3,947 - ....................... Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,115 333 169 613 1,2 .................... Long-term receivables - finance......................... 11,966 - 12,604 (638) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,391 1,933 103 (645) 4 .............. Intangible assets.................................... 1,246 1,246 - - Goodwill......................................... 6,343 6,343 - - Other assets....................................... 3,955 3,260 1,899 (1,204) 5 Total assets........................................ USD 80,729 USD 48,360 USD 34,513 USD (2,144) Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings............................. USD 3,625 USD - USD 3,625 USD - Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies - - - - ......... Accounts payable................................ 6,694 6,597 226 (129) 6 Accrued expenses................................ 3,574 3,174 400 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,283 1,256 27 - ............. Customer advances............................... 1,168 1,168 - - Dividends payable................................ - - - - Other current liabilities............................. 2,035 1,558 640 (163) 4,7 Long-term debt due within one year.................... 8,199 1,301 6,898 - Total current liabilities................................ 26,578 15,054 11,816 (292) Long-term debt due after one year........................ 26,356 9,776 16,605 (25) 8 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,698 6,697 1 - ...................... Other liabilities..................................... 4,480 3,804 1,394 (718) 4 Total liabilities..................................... 64,112 35,331 29,816 (1,035) Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock..................................... 6,215 6,215 919 (919) 9 Treasury stock..................................... (25,049) (25,049) - - Profit employed in the business.......................... 36,697 32,443 4,243 11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,290) (627) (663) - .............. Noncontrolling interests............................... 44 47 198 (201) 9 Total shareholders' equity............................. 16,617 13,029 4,697 (1,109) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 80,729 USD 48,360 USD 34,513 USD (2,144) ...................

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

