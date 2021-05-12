Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -23

6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Assets Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Current assets: Transportation Cash and short-term investments.......................... USD 9,352 USD 8,822 USD 530 USD - Receivables - trade and other............................ 7,317 3,846 397 3,074 1,2 Receivables - finance................................. 9,463 - 13,681 (4,218) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,930 1,376 624 (70) 3 .................... Inventories........................................ 11,402 11,402 - - Total current assets...................................... 39,464 25,446 15,232 (1,214) Property, plant and equipment - net 12,401 8,309 4,092 - ........................... Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,185 363 164 658 1,2 ........................ Long-term receivables - finance 12,222 - 12,895 (673) 2 ............................. Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,523 2,058 110 (645) 4 .................. Intangible assets........................................ 1,308 1,308 - - Goodwill............................................ 6,394 6,394 - - Other assets........................................... 3,827 3,158 1,871 (1,202) 5 Total assets........................................... USD 78,324 USD 47,036 USD 34,364 USD (3,076) Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings................................. USD 2,015 USD 10 USD 2,005 USD - Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies - - 1,000 (1,000) 6 ............. Accounts payable.................................... 6,128 6,060 212 (144) 7 Accrued expenses.................................... 3,642 3,099 543 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,096 1,081 15 - ................. Customer advances................................... 1,108 1,108 - - Dividends payable................................... 562 562 - - Other current liabilities................................ 2,017 1,530 580 (93) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year........................ 9,149 1,420 7,729 - Total current liabilities 25,717 14,870 12,084 (1,237) ................................... Long-term debt due after one year 25,999 9,764 16,250 (15) 6 ............................ Liability for postemployment benefits 6,872 6,872 - - ......................... Other liabilities........................................ 4,358 3,691 1,385 (718) 4 Total liabilities......................................... 62,946 35,197 29,719 (1,970) Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock......................................... 6,230 6,230 919 (919) 9 Treasury stock......................................... (25,178) (25,178) - - Profit employed in the business 35,167 31,091 4,065 11 9 .............................. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (888) (352) (536) - .................. Noncontrolling interests 47 48 197 (198) 9 ................................... Total shareholders' equity 15,378 11,839 4,645 (1,106) ................................. Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 78,324 USD 47,036 USD 34,364 USD (3,076) .......................

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Cash flow from operating activities: Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 1,531 USD 1,353 USD 181 USD (3) 1 ................... Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 586 383 203 - ............................ Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 109 127 (18) - .................. Other............................................ (104) (52) (83) 31 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other (543) (104) (32) (407) 2, ............................ Inventories........................................ (657) (657) - - Accounts payable.................................... 733 706 13 14 2 Accrued expenses.................................... 84 58 26 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 191 179 12 - ................ Customer advances................................... 58 58 - - Other assets - net.................................... 56 (4) (12) 72 2 Other liabilities - net (116) (131) 79 (64) 2 .................................. Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,928 1,916 369 (357) ................. Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to (252) (251) (4) 3 2 others.......... Expenditures for equipment leased to others (252) (4) (249) 1 2 ..................... Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, 309 27 286 (4) 2 plant and equipment. Additions to finance receivables (2,629) - (2,867) 238 3 ............................. Collections of finance receivables 2,770 - 3,062 (292) 3 ............................ Net intercompany purchased receivables - - (411) 411 3 ........................ Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 5 - 5 - ....................... Net intercompany borrowings - 1,000 - (1,000) 4 ............................... Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (386) (386) - - ................. Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net 28 28 - - of cash sold)...... Proceeds from sale of securities 126 11 115 - ............................. Investments in securities (148) - (148) - .................................. Other - net........................................... (48) 2 (50) - Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (477) 427 (261) (643) .................. Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid........................................ (562) (562) - - Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 65 65 - -

