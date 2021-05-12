Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Caterpillar Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/12 04:10:00 pm
237.32 USD   -0.83%
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -9-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -18-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -10-
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -23-

05/12/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

59

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                        Supplemental Consolidating Data 
Assets                                                     Consolidated Machinery,     Financial Consolidating 
                                                                        Energy &       Products  Adjustments 
Current assets:                                                         Transportation 
 
Cash and short-term investments..........................  USD 9,352      USD 8,822        USD 530     USD - 
Receivables - trade and other............................  7,317        3,846          397       3,074 1,2 
Receivables - finance.................................     9,463        -              13,681    (4,218) 2 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                  1,930        1,376          624       (70) 3 
.................... 
Inventories........................................        11,402       11,402         -         - 
Total current assets...................................... 39,464       25,446         15,232    (1,214) 
Property, plant and equipment - net                        12,401       8,309          4,092     - 
........................... 
Long-term receivables - trade and other                    1,185        363            164       658 1,2 
........................ 
Long-term receivables - finance                            12,222       -              12,895    (673) 2 
............................. 
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes            1,523        2,058          110       (645) 4 
.................. 
Intangible assets........................................  1,308        1,308          -         - 
Goodwill............................................       6,394        6,394          -         - 
Other assets...........................................    3,827        3,158          1,871     (1,202) 5 
Total assets...........................................    USD 78,324     USD 47,036       USD 34,364  USD (3,076) 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities: 
Short-term borrowings.................................     USD 2,015      USD 10           USD 2,005   USD - 
Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies          -            -              1,000     (1,000) 6 
............. 
Accounts payable....................................       6,128        6,060          212       (144) 7 
Accrued expenses....................................       3,642        3,099          543       - 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits              1,096        1,081          15        - 
................. 
Customer advances...................................       1,108        1,108          -         - 
Dividends payable...................................       562          562            -         - 
Other current liabilities................................  2,017        1,530          580       (93) 4,8 
Long-term debt due within one year........................ 9,149        1,420          7,729     - 
Total current liabilities                                  25,717       14,870         12,084    (1,237) 
................................... 
Long-term debt due after one year                          25,999       9,764          16,250    (15) 6 
............................ 
Liability for postemployment benefits                      6,872        6,872          -         - 
......................... 
Other liabilities........................................  4,358        3,691          1,385     (718) 4 
Total liabilities......................................... 62,946       35,197         29,719    (1,970) 
Commitments and contingencies 
Shareholders' equity 
Common stock.........................................      6,230        6,230          919       (919) 9 
Treasury stock.........................................    (25,178)     (25,178)       -         - 
Profit employed in the business                            35,167       31,091         4,065     11 9 
.............................. 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)              (888)        (352)          (536)     - 
.................. 
Noncontrolling interests                                   47           48             197       (198) 9 
................................... 
Total shareholders' equity                                 15,378       11,839         4,645     (1,106) 
................................. 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity                 USD 78,324     USD 47,036       USD 34,364  USD (3,076) 
.......................

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

60

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                     Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                        Consolidated Machinery,       Financial     Consolidating 
Cash flow from operating activities:                                 Energy &         Products      Adjustments 
                                                                     Transportation 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies         USD 1,531      USD 1,353        USD 181           USD (3) 1 
................... 
Adjustments for non-cash items: 
Depreciation and amortization                           586          383              203             - 
............................ 
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes           109          127              (18)            - 
.................. 
Other............................................       (104)        (52)             (83)            31 2 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 
and divestitures: 
Receivables - trade and other                           (543)        (104)            (32)            (407) 2, 
............................ 
Inventories........................................     (657)        (657)            -               - 
Accounts payable....................................    733          706              13              14 2 
Accrued expenses....................................    84           58               26              - 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits           191          179              12              - 
................ 
Customer advances...................................    58           58               -               - 
Other assets - net....................................  56           (4)              (12)            72 2 
Other liabilities - net                                 (116)        (131)            79              (64) 2 
.................................. 
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities    1,928        1,916            369             (357) 
................. 
Cash flow from investing activities: 
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to    (252)        (251)            (4)             3 2 
others.......... 
Expenditures for equipment leased to others             (252)        (4)              (249)           1 2 
..................... 
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property,  309          27               286             (4) 2 
plant and equipment. 
Additions to finance receivables                        (2,629)      -                (2,867)         238 3 
............................. 
Collections of finance receivables                      2,770        -                3,062           (292) 3 
............................ 
Net intercompany purchased receivables                  -            -                (411)           411 3 
........................ 
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables               5            -                5               - 
....................... 
Net intercompany borrowings                             -            1,000            -               (1,000) 4 
............................... 
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)     (386)        (386)            -               - 
................. 
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net   28           28               -               - 
of cash sold)...... 
Proceeds from sale of securities                        126          11               115             - 
............................. 
Investments in securities                               (148)        -                (148)           - 
.................................. 
Other - net...........................................  (48)         2                (50)            - 
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities    (477)        427              (261)           (643) 
.................. 
Cash flow from financing activities: 
Dividends paid........................................  (562)        (562)            -               - 
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 65           65               -               -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 19:45 ET (23:45 GMT)

