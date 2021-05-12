Log in
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/12 04:10:00 pm
237.32 USD   -0.83%
CATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -18-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -10-
DJ
Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -24-

05/12/2021
............. 
Net intercompany borrowings                             -            -                (1,000)         1,000 4 
............................... 
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater  2,273        494              1,779           - 
than three months) 
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than      (2,887)      (644)            (2,243)         - 
three months)........ 
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three  1,659        (10)             1,669           - 
months or less).... 
Other - net...........................................  (2)          (2) 
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities    546          (659)            205             1,000 
................. 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash                 (12)         (14)             2               - 
......................... 
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments 
and restricted                                          1,985        1,670            315             - 
cash................................................. 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at  9,366        8,822            544             - 
beginning of period 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at  USD 11,351     USD 10,492       USD 859           USD - 
end of period......

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

61

Table of Contents

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 

                                                                       Supplemental Consolidating Data 
                                                        Consolidated Machinery,           Financial Consolidating 
Cash flow from operating activities:                                 Energy &             Products  Adjustments 
                                                                     Transportation 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies         USD 1,093      USD 1,020              USD 77      USD  (4) 1 
.................... 
Adjustments for non-cash items: 
Depreciation and amortization                           614            402                212          - 
........................... 
Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation  (254)          (254)              -            - 
.......... 
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes           20             75                 55.          - 
.................. 
Other............................................       534            245                170          119 2 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 
and divestitures: 
Receivables - trade and other                           500            328                 1.          228 2, 
............................. 
Inventories........................................     (541)          (538)              -            (3) 2 
Accounts payable....................................    90             2                  51           37 2 
Accrued expenses....................................    (97)           (105)              8            - 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits           (722)          (689)              (33)         - 
................ 
Customer advances...................................    116            116                -            - 
Other assets - net..................................... (50)           15                 (16)         (49) 2 
Other liabilities - net                                 (173)          (299)              73           53 2 
.................................. 
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities    1,130          318                431          381 
.................. 
Cash flow from investing activities: 
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to    (305)          (304)              (1)          - 
others.......... 
Expenditures for equipment leased to others             (243)          2                  (249)        4 2 
..................... 
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property,  216            61                 156          (1) 2 
plant and equipment 
Additions to finance receivables                        (2,953)                           (3,213)      260 3 
............................. 
Collections of finance receivables                      3,153          -                  3,421        (268) 3 
............................ 
Net intercompany purchased receivables                  -              -                  376          (376) 3 
........................ 
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables               31             -                  31           - 
....................... 
Net intercompany borrowings                             -              599                1            (600) 4 
............................... 
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)     (35)           (35)               -            - 
................. 
Proceeds from sale of securities                        68             6                  62           - 
.............................. 
Investments in securities                               (180)           5.                (175)        - 
.................................. 
Other - net............................................ 35             -                  35           - 
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities    (213)          324                444          (981) 
................. 
Cash flow from financing activities: 
Dividends paid........................................  (567)          (567) 
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (23)           (23) 
............. 
Common shares repurchased                               (1,043)        (1,043) 
............................... 
Net intercompany borrowings                                            (1)                (599)        600 4 
............................... 
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater  2,141          15                 2,126 
than three months)... 
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than      (2,466)         1.                (2,460) 
three months)........ 
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three  (40)           (5)                (35) 
months or less).... 
Other - net............................................ (1)            (1) 
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities    (1,999)        (1,631)            (968)        600 
.................. 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash                 (80)           (59)               (21)         - 
......................... 
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments 
and restricted                                          (1,162)        (1,048)            (114)        - 
cash................................................ 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at  8,292          7,302              990          - 
beginning of period.. 
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at  USD 7,130      USD 6,254              USD 876     USD  - 
end of period......

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

62

Table of Contents

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this Form 10-Q relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 19:45 ET (23:45 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 776 M - -
Net income 2021 5 104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 97 300
Free-Float 67,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
Eric A. Braun Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.33.29%131 085
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-17.10%38 021
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.42%14 240
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.74.03%4 618
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.21.74%2 056
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-4.29%1 778