Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -24

............. Net intercompany borrowings - - (1,000) 1,000 4 ............................... Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater 2,273 494 1,779 - than three months) Payments on debt (original maturities greater than (2,887) (644) (2,243) - three months)........ Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three 1,659 (10) 1,669 - months or less).... Other - net........................................... (2) (2) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 546 (659) 205 1,000 ................. Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (12) (14) 2 - ......................... Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted 1,985 1,670 315 - cash................................................. Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at 9,366 8,822 544 - beginning of period Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at USD 11,351 USD 10,492 USD 859 USD - end of period......

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Cash flow from operating activities: Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 1,093 USD 1,020 USD 77 USD (4) 1 .................... Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 614 402 212 - ........................... Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation (254) (254) - - .......... Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 20 75 55. - .................. Other............................................ 534 245 170 119 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other 500 328 1. 228 2, ............................. Inventories........................................ (541) (538) - (3) 2 Accounts payable.................................... 90 2 51 37 2 Accrued expenses.................................... (97) (105) 8 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (722) (689) (33) - ................ Customer advances................................... 116 116 - - Other assets - net..................................... (50) 15 (16) (49) 2 Other liabilities - net (173) (299) 73 53 2 .................................. Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,130 318 431 381 .................. Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to (305) (304) (1) - others.......... Expenditures for equipment leased to others (243) 2 (249) 4 2 ..................... Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, 216 61 156 (1) 2 plant and equipment Additions to finance receivables (2,953) (3,213) 260 3 ............................. Collections of finance receivables 3,153 - 3,421 (268) 3 ............................ Net intercompany purchased receivables - - 376 (376) 3 ........................ Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 31 - 31 - ....................... Net intercompany borrowings - 599 1 (600) 4 ............................... Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (35) (35) - - ................. Proceeds from sale of securities 68 6 62 - .............................. Investments in securities (180) 5. (175) - .................................. Other - net............................................ 35 - 35 - Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (213) 324 444 (981) ................. Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid........................................ (567) (567) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (23) (23) ............. Common shares repurchased (1,043) (1,043) ............................... Net intercompany borrowings (1) (599) 600 4 ............................... Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater 2,141 15 2,126 than three months)... Payments on debt (original maturities greater than (2,466) 1. (2,460) three months)........ Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three (40) (5) (35) months or less).... Other - net............................................ (1) (1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,999) (1,631) (968) 600 .................. Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (80) (59) (21) - ......................... Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted (1,162) (1,048) (114) - cash................................................ Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at 8,292 7,302 990 - beginning of period.. Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at USD 7,130 USD 6,254 USD 876 USD - end of period......

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this Form 10-Q relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures;

