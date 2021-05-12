Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -25

disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail under the section entitled "Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Caterpillar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Caterpillar's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

The information required by this Item is incorporated by reference from Note 5 - "Derivative financial instruments and risk management" included in Part I, Item 1 and Management's Discussion and Analysis included in Part I, Item 2 of this Form 10­Q.

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

Evaluation of disclosure controls and procedures

An evaluation was performed under the supervision and with the participation of the company's management, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), of the effectiveness of the design and operation of the company's disclosure controls and procedures, as that term is defined in Rule 13a-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as of the end of the period covered by this quarterly report. Based on that evaluation, the CEO and CFO concluded that the company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective as of the end of the period covered by this quarterly report.

Changes in internal control over financial reporting

During the first quarter of 2021, there has been no change in the company's internal control over financial reporting that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the company's internal control over financial reporting.

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1. Legal Proceedings

The information required by this Item is incorporated by reference from Note 14 - "Environmental and legal matters" included in Part I, Item 1 of this Form 10-Q.

Item 1A. Risk Factors

There have been no material changes to the risk factors we previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities

In July 2018, the Board approved a share repurchase authorization of up to USD10.0 billion of Caterpillar common stock effective January 1, 2019, with no expiration (the "2018 Authorization"). As of March 31, 2021, approximately USD4.8 billion remained available under the 2018 Authorization. Due to current economic uncertainty, we temporarily suspended our share repurchase program during the second half of 2020, and no shares were repurchased in the first quarter of 2021. The existing share repurchase program remains authorized by the Board, and we may resume share repurchases in the future at any time depending upon market conditions, our capital needs and other factors.

Non-U.S. Employee Stock Purchase Plans

As of March 31, 2021, we had 28 employee stock purchase plans (the "EIP Plans") that are administered outside the United States for our non-U.S. employees, which had approximately 12,000 active participants in the aggregate. During the first quarter of 2021, approximately 70,000 shares of Caterpillar common stock were purchased by the EIP Plans pursuant to the terms of such plans.

Item 5. Other Information

Disclosures Required Pursuant to Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

During the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, Caterpillar Eurasia LLC, one of our affiliates, engaged in limited transactions or dealings with the Federal Security Service of Russia (the "FSB"). Specifically, Caterpillar Eurasia LLC, from time to time, directly or indirectly, makes required submissions to and receives regulatory authorizations from the FSB related to the importation of software used in the on-board telematics and control systems of Caterpillar machines that are imported into Russia. Caterpillar Eurasia LLC did not generate any net revenue or net profits from such approval activity and does not make any sales to or have other dealings with the FSB. Caterpillar Eurasia LLC plans to continue these activities as long as it remains lawful to do so.

Item 6. Exhibits

4.1 Form of 1.900% Senior Note due 2031 (incorporated by reference from Exhibit 4.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 12, 2021)

10.1 Consulting Agreement between William P. Ainsworth and Caterpillar Inc. dated January 26, 2021.

31.1 Certification of Chief Executive Officer of Caterpillar Inc., as required pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

31.2 Certification of Chief Financial Officer of Caterpillar Inc., as required pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

32 Certification of Chief Executive Officer of Caterpillar Inc. and Chief Financial Officer of Caterpillar Inc., as required pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

101.INS Inline XBRL Instance Document (the instance document does not appear in the Interactive Data File because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document

101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document

104 Cover Page Interactive File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document and included in Exhibit 101)

The agreements and other documents filed as exhibits to this report are not intended to provide factual information or other disclosure other than with respect to the terms of the agreements or other documents themselves, and you should not rely on them for that purpose. In particular, any representations and warranties made by us in these agreements or other documents were made solely within the specific context of the relevant agreement or document and may not describe the actual state of affairs as of the date they were made or at any other time.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

CATERPILLAR INC.

May 5, 2021 /s/ D. James Umpleby III Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer

D. James Umpleby III

/s/ Andrew R.J. Bonfield

Andrew R.J. Bonfield

/s/ Suzette M. Long

Suzette M. Long

/s/ G. Michael Marvel

G. Michael Marvel Chief Financial Officer

Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Chief Accounting Officer

EXHIBIT 10.1

CONSULTING AGREEMENT

THIS CONSULTING AGREEMENT (this "Agreement"), consisting of 4 pages, is entered into this 26th day of January, 2021, (the "Effective Date"), by and between William P. Ainsworth ("Consultant") and Caterpillar Inc., with its principal executive offices at 510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield Illinois 60015 ( "Caterpillar"). 1. Services. During the time period beginning on the Effective date and ending on December 31, 2021

(the "Consulting Period"), Consultant agrees to perform certain strategic services (the "Services") for

Caterpillar, all as determined and directed from time to time by Caterpillar's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer,

The Consulting Period may be extended by written agreement by both Consultant and Caterpillar. 2. Fee. In consideration for Consultant's performance of the Services, Caterpillar shall pay Consultant

an aggregate fee of USD 30,000 (the "Fee"), payable monthly until expiration of the Consulting Period. Consultant

shall be solely responsible to pay any and all taxes, including income tax, that may be payable in connection with

the Fee. Caterpillar shall reimburse Consultant for reasonable expenses incurred for Caterpillar requested travel

and other services in accordance with the Company's expense reimbursement policies; and upon Consultant submitting

valid receipts for such expenses to the undersigned at the Caterpillar address listed above. 3. Caterpillar Confidential Information.

