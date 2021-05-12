Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -5

Financial Products operations has a match-funding policy that addresses interest rate risk by aligning the interest rate profile (fixed or floating rate and duration) of Cat Financial's debt portfolio with the interest rate profile of our receivables portfolio within predetermined ranges on an ongoing basis. In connection with that policy, we use interest rate derivative instruments to modify the debt structure to match assets within the receivables portfolio. This matched funding reduces the volatility of margins between interest-bearing assets and interest-bearing liabilities, regardless of which direction interest rates move.
Our policy allows us to use fixed-to-floating, floating-to-fixed and floating-to-floating interest rate contracts to meet the match-funding objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges to protect debt against changes in fair value due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We designate most floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against the variability of cash flows due to changes in the benchmark interest rate.
11
Table of Contents
We have, at certain times, liquidated fixed-to-floating and floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts at both ME&T and Financial Products. We amortize the gains or losses associated with these contracts at the time of liquidation into earnings over the original term of the previously designated hedged item.
Commodity Price Risk
Commodity price movements create a degree of risk by affecting the price we must pay for certain raw materials. Our policy is to use commodity forward and option contracts to manage the commodity risk and reduce the cost of purchased materials.
Our ME&T operations purchase base and precious metals embedded in the components we purchase from suppliers. Our suppliers pass on to us price changes in the commodity portion of the component cost. In addition, we are subject to price changes on energy products such as natural gas and diesel fuel purchased for operational use.
Our objective is to minimize volatility in the price of these commodities. Our policy allows us to enter into commodity forward and option contracts to lock in the purchase price of a portion of these commodities within a five-year horizon. All such commodity forward and option contracts are undesignated.
The location and fair value of derivative instruments reported in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position were as follows:
(Millions of dollars) Consolidated Statement of Financial Asset (Liability) Fair Value
Position Location March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Designated derivatives
Foreign exchange contracts
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Receivables - trade and other......... USD 47 USD 74
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Long-term receivables - trade and other 60 71
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Accrued expenses................. (48) (36)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Other liabilities.................. (13) (1)
Financial Products.................. Receivables - trade and other......... 1
Financial Products.................. Long-term receivables - trade and other.. 34 1
Financial Products.................. Accrued expenses................. (64) (148)
Interest rate contracts
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Long-term receivables - trade and other - 4
Financial Products.................. Receivables - trade and other......... - 2
Financial Products.................. Long-term receivables - trade and other.. 41 57
Financial Products.................. Accrued expenses................. (10) (5)
USD 47 USD 20
Undesignated derivatives
Foreign exchange contracts
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Receivables - trade and other......... USD 8 USD 10
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Accrued expenses................. (6) (1)
Financial Products.................. Receivables - trade and other......... 60 17
Financial Products.................. Long-term receivables - trade and other.. 7 7
Financial Products.................. Accrued expenses................. (15) (107)
Commodity contracts
Receivables - trade and other......... 40 35
Machinery, Energy & Transportation.....
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Long-term receivables - trade and other.. 3 2
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Accrued expenses................. (2) -
USD 95 USD (37)
12
Table of Contents
The total notional amounts of the derivative instruments were as follows:
(Millions of dollars) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Machinery, Energy & Transportation.................................... USD 3,857 USD 3,553
Financial Products................................................. USD 10,638 USD 11,260
The notional amounts of the derivative financial instruments do not represent amounts exchanged by the parties. We calculate the amounts exchanged by the parties by referencing the notional amounts and by other terms of the derivatives, such as foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates or commodity prices.
The effect of derivatives designated as hedging instruments on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations was as follows:
Cash Flow Hedges
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Recognized in Earnings
Amount of
Gains Amount of Amount of the line
(Millions of dollars) (Losses) Gains items
Recognized Classification of (Losses) in the Consolidated
Foreign exchange contracts in AOCI Gains (Losses) Reclassified Statement of Results
from AOCI of
Operations
Machinery, Energy & Sales of Machinery, Energy &
Transportation... USD (47) USD (13) USD 11,191
Transportation.................
Cost of goods sold.............. 28 8,012
Financial Products............. 119 Interest expense of Financial 2 125
Products....
Other income (expense).......... 112 325
Interest rate contracts Interest expense excluding Financial
7 (1) 142
Machinery, Energy & Products.....................
Transportation...
Financial Products............. - Interest expense of Financial (10) 125
Products....
USD 79 USD 118
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Recognized in Earnings
Amount of
Gains Amount of Amount of the line
Classification of Gains items in the
(Losses) (Losses) Consolidated Statement
Gains (Losses) Reclassified of Results of
Recognized from AOCI Operations
in AOCI
Foreign exchange contracts
(90) Sales of Machinery, Energy &
Machinery, Energy & Transportation... USD USD 5 USD 9,914
Transportation.................
Cost of goods sold.............. (11) 7,266
Financial Products............. 101 Interest expense of Financial Products... 11 175
Other income (expense)........... 71 222
Interest rate contracts
(4) Interest expense excluding Financial
Machinery, Energy & Transportation... (1) 113
Products.....................
Financial Products............. (15) Interest expense of Financial Products... (5) 175
USD (8) USD 70
13
Table of Contents
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 12, 2021 19:45 ET (23:45 GMT)