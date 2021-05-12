Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caterpillar Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/12 04:10:00 pm
237.32 USD   -0.83%
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -9-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -18-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -10-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -5-

05/12/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Products operations has a match-funding policy that addresses interest rate risk by aligning the interest rate profile (fixed or floating rate and duration) of Cat Financial's debt portfolio with the interest rate profile of our receivables portfolio within predetermined ranges on an ongoing basis. In connection with that policy, we use interest rate derivative instruments to modify the debt structure to match assets within the receivables portfolio. This matched funding reduces the volatility of margins between interest-bearing assets and interest-bearing liabilities, regardless of which direction interest rates move.

Our policy allows us to use fixed-to-floating, floating-to-fixed and floating-to-floating interest rate contracts to meet the match-funding objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges to protect debt against changes in fair value due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We designate most floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against the variability of cash flows due to changes in the benchmark interest rate.

11

Table of Contents

We have, at certain times, liquidated fixed-to-floating and floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts at both ME&T and Financial Products. We amortize the gains or losses associated with these contracts at the time of liquidation into earnings over the original term of the previously designated hedged item.

Commodity Price Risk

Commodity price movements create a degree of risk by affecting the price we must pay for certain raw materials. Our policy is to use commodity forward and option contracts to manage the commodity risk and reduce the cost of purchased materials.

Our ME&T operations purchase base and precious metals embedded in the components we purchase from suppliers. Our suppliers pass on to us price changes in the commodity portion of the component cost. In addition, we are subject to price changes on energy products such as natural gas and diesel fuel purchased for operational use.

Our objective is to minimize volatility in the price of these commodities. Our policy allows us to enter into commodity forward and option contracts to lock in the purchase price of a portion of these commodities within a five-year horizon. All such commodity forward and option contracts are undesignated.

The location and fair value of derivative instruments reported in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position were as follows:

(Millions of dollars) Consolidated Statement of Financial Asset (Liability) Fair Value

Position Location March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 

Designated derivatives 
Foreign exchange contracts 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Receivables - trade and other.........    USD 47   USD 74 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Long-term receivables - trade and other     60     71 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Accrued expenses.................           (48)   (36) 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Other liabilities..................         (13)   (1) 
Financial Products..................    Receivables - trade and other.........             1 
Financial Products..................    Long-term receivables - trade and other..   34     1 
Financial Products..................    Accrued expenses.................           (64)   (148) 
Interest rate contracts 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Long-term receivables - trade and other     -      4 
Financial Products..................    Receivables - trade and other.........      -      2 
Financial Products..................    Long-term receivables - trade and other..   41     57 
Financial Products..................    Accrued expenses.................           (10)   (5) 
                                                                                  USD 47   USD 20 
Undesignated derivatives 
Foreign exchange contracts 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Receivables - trade and other.........    USD 8    USD 10 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Accrued expenses.................           (6)    (1) 
Financial Products..................    Receivables - trade and other.........      60     17 
Financial Products..................    Long-term receivables - trade and other..   7      7 
Financial Products..................    Accrued expenses.................           (15)   (107) 
Commodity contracts 
                                        Receivables - trade and other.........      40     35 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Long-term receivables - trade and other..   3      2 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Accrued expenses.................           (2)    - 
                                                                                  USD 95   USD (37)

12

Table of Contents

The total notional amounts of the derivative instruments were as follows:

(Millions of dollars) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 

Machinery, Energy & Transportation.................................... USD 3,857  USD 3,553 
Financial Products.................................................    USD 10,638 USD 11,260

The notional amounts of the derivative financial instruments do not represent amounts exchanged by the parties. We calculate the amounts exchanged by the parties by referencing the notional amounts and by other terms of the derivatives, such as foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates or commodity prices.

The effect of derivatives designated as hedging instruments on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations was as follows:

Cash Flow Hedges

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 

                                             Recognized in Earnings 
                                  Amount of 
                                  Gains                                             Amount of    Amount of the line 
(Millions of dollars)             (Losses)                                          Gains        items 
                                  Recognized Classification of                      (Losses)     in the Consolidated 
Foreign exchange contracts        in AOCI    Gains (Losses)                         Reclassified Statement of Results 
                                                                                    from AOCI    of 
                                                                                                 Operations 
 
Machinery, Energy &                          Sales of Machinery, Energy & 
Transportation...                 USD (47)                                            USD (13)       USD 11,191 
                                             Transportation................. 
                                             Cost of goods sold..............       28             8,012 
Financial Products.............   119        Interest expense of Financial          2              125 
                                             Products.... 
                                             Other income (expense)..........       112            325 
Interest rate contracts                      Interest expense excluding Financial 
                                  7                                                 (1)            142 
Machinery, Energy &                          Products..................... 
Transportation... 
Financial Products.............   -          Interest expense of Financial          (10)           125 
                                             Products.... 
                                  USD 79                                              USD 118

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 

                                        Recognized in Earnings 
                                        Amount of 
                                        Gains                                          Amount of Amount of the line 
                                        Classification of                              Gains items in the 
 
                                        (Losses)                                       (Losses) Consolidated Statement 
                                        Gains (Losses)                                 Reclassified of Results of 
                                        Recognized                                     from AOCI Operations 
                                        in AOCI 
Foreign exchange contracts 
                                        (90) Sales of Machinery, Energy & 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation... USD                                                USD  5 USD          9,914 
                                        Transportation................. 
                                        Cost of goods sold..............                  (11)         7,266 
Financial Products.............         101 Interest expense of Financial Products...     11           175 
                                        Other income (expense)...........                 71           222 
Interest rate contracts 
                                        (4) Interest expense excluding Financial 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation...                                                     (1)          113 
                                        Products..................... 
Financial Products.............         (15) Interest expense of Financial Products...    (5)          175 
USD                                       (8)                                            USD  70

13

Table of Contents

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 19:45 ET (23:45 GMT)

All news about CATERPILLAR INC.
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -28-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -17-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -10-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -11-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -12-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -13-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -14-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -15-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -16-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -18-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 776 M - -
Net income 2021 5 104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 97 300
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 238,79 $
Last Close Price 237,32 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
Eric A. Braun Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.33.29%131 085
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-17.10%38 021
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.42%14 240
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.74.03%4 618
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.21.74%2 056
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-4.29%1 778