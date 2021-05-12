Log in
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
05/12 04:10:00 pm
237.32 USD   -0.83%
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -9-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -18-
DJ
05:45pCATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -10-
DJ
Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -6-

05/12/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
The effect of derivatives not designated as hedging instruments on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations was as follows: 

                                         Classification of Gains (Losses) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
Foreign exchange contracts                                                March 31, 2021     March 31, 2020 
 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation...... Other income (expense).......... USD    (8)           USD   (3) 
Financial Products..................     Other income (expense)..........      86                108 
Commodity contracts 
                                         Other income (expense)..........      20                (46) 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation...... 
                                                                          USD    98            USD   59

We enter into International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) master netting agreements within ME&T and Financial Products that permit the net settlement of amounts owed under their respective derivative contracts. Under these master netting agreements, net settlement generally permits the company or the counterparty to determine the net amount payable for contracts due on the same date and in the same currency for similar types of derivative transactions. The master netting agreements generally also provide for net settlement of all outstanding contracts with a counterparty in the case of an event of default or a termination event.

Collateral is generally not required of the counterparties or of our company under the master netting agreements. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, no cash collateral was received or pledged under the master netting agreements.

14

Table of Contents 6. Inventories

Inventories (principally using the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method) were comprised of the following: 

                                                                  March 31,   December 31, 
(Millions of dollars) 
                                                                  2021        2020 
Raw materials................................................   USD 4,233     USD 4,021 
Work-in-process...............................................    1,267       1,052 
Finished goods................................................    6,371       6,054 
Supplies...................................................       278         275 
Total inventories.............................................. USD 12,149    USD 11,402  1.               Intangible assets and goodwill

A. Intangible assets

Intangible assets were comprised of the following: 

                                                                                   March 31, 2021 
(Millions of dollars)                                        Weighted     Gross 
                                                             Amortizable  Carrying Accumulated 
                                                             Life (Years) Amount   Amortization   Net 
Customer relationships...............................        15           USD 2,451  USD (1,614)      USD 837 
Intellectual property.................................       12           1,444    (1,097)        347 
Other...........................................             14           179      (117)          62 
Total finite-lived intangible assets........................ 14           USD 4,074  USD (2,828)      USD 1,246

December 31, 2020 

                                                             Weighted     Gross    Accumulated 
                                                             Amortizable  Carrying Amortization Net 
                                                             Life (Years) Amount 
Customer relationships...............................        15           USD 2,493  USD (1,600)    USD 893 
Intellectual property.................................       12           1,439    (1,073)      366 
Other...........................................             14           164      (115)        49 
Total finite-lived intangible assets........................ 14           USD 4,096  USD (2,788)    USD 1,308

Amortization expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was USD77 million and USD80 million, respectively. Amortization expense related to intangible assets is expected to be:

(Millions of dollars) 

Remaining Nine Months of 2021  2022 2023 2024 2025 Thereafter 
USD225                           USD284 USD225 USD167 USD157 USD188

B. Goodwill

No goodwill was impaired during the three months ended March 31, 2021 or 2020.

16

Table of Contents

The changes in carrying amount of goodwill by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were as follows: 

                                     December 31,                Other         March 31, 
(Millions of dollars)                             Acquisitions 1 
Construction Industries              2020                        Adjustments 2 2021 
 
Goodwill........................   USD 320 USD        - USD            (14) USD        306 
Impairments.......................   (22)         -              -             (22) 
Net goodwill......................   298                         (14)          284 
Resource Industries 
Goodwill........................     4,253        -              (43)          4,210 
Impairments.......................   (1,175)                                   (1,175) 
Net goodwill......................   3,078                       (43)          3,035 
Energy & Transportation 
                                     2,959        32             (22)          2,969 
Goodwill........................ 
All Other 3 
                                     59           -              (4)           55 
Goodwill........................ 
Consolidated total 
Goodwill........................     7,591        32             (83)          7,540 
Impairments.......................   (1,197)                                   (1,197) 
Net goodwill...................... USD 6,394 USD      32 USD           (83) USD        6,343

1 See Note 21 for additional details.

2 Other adjustments are comprised primarily of foreign currency translation.

3 Includes All Other operating segment (See Note 16).

8. Investments in debt and equity securities

We have investments in certain debt and equity securities, primarily at Insurance Services, which we record at fair value and primarily include in Other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

We classify debt securities as available-for-sale, and we include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of these debt securities, net of applicable deferred income taxes, in equity (Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position). We include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of the equity securities in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. We generally determine realized gains and losses on sales of investments using the specific identification method for debt and equity securities and include them in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations.

The cost basis and fair value of debt securities with unrealized gains and losses included in equity (Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position) were as follows:

17 

Table of Contents 
 
 
                                                  March 31, 2021         December 31, 2020 
 
                                                  Unrealized             Unrealized 
                                                  Pretax Net             Pretax Net 
(Millions of dollars)                     Cost    Gains          Fair    Cost Gains Fair 
                                          Basis   (Losses)       Value   Basis (Losses) Value 
Government debt 
U.S. treasury bonds.................      USD 10    USD - USD 10               USD 10    USD - USD 10 
Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds. 58      1              59      58      1    59 
Corporate bonds 
Corporate bonds...................        998     34             1,032   962     50   1,012 
Asset-backed securities..............     150     2              152     156     3    159 
Mortgage-backed debt securities 
U.S. governmental agency............      349     10             359     362     12   374 
Residential......................         5       -              5       5       -    5 
Commercial......................          75      2              77      60      4    64 
Total debt securities................     USD 1,645 USD 49           USD 1,694 USD 1,613 USD 70 USD 1,683

Available-for-sale investments in an unrealized loss position: 

                                                                      March 31, 2021 
(Millions of dollars) 
                                          Less than 12 months 1       12 months or more 1 Total 
Corporate bonds 
                                          Fair                        Fair  Unrealized Fair   Unrealized 
Corporate bonds................           Value  Unrealized Losses    Value                   Losses 
                                                                            Losses Value 
Mortgage-backed debt securities.... 
                                          USD 154  USD 2                  USD 4   USD - USD 158               2 
U.S. governmental agency.........                                                             USD 
                                          80     1                    1     - 81                    1 
Total....................... 
                                          USD 234  USD 3                  USD 5   USD - USD 239         USD     3

December 31, 2020

Less than 12 months 1 12 months or more 1 Total

(Millions of dollars) Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized

Value Losses Value Losses Value Losses

Corporate bonds

Corporate bonds............... USD 13 USD - USD 4 USD - USD 17 USD -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 19:45 ET (23:45 GMT)

