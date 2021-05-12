Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -6

The effect of derivatives not designated as hedging instruments on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations was as follows:

Classification of Gains (Losses) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Foreign exchange contracts March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Machinery, Energy & Transportation...... Other income (expense).......... USD (8) USD (3) Financial Products.................. Other income (expense).......... 86 108 Commodity contracts Other income (expense).......... 20 (46) Machinery, Energy & Transportation...... USD 98 USD 59

We enter into International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) master netting agreements within ME&T and Financial Products that permit the net settlement of amounts owed under their respective derivative contracts. Under these master netting agreements, net settlement generally permits the company or the counterparty to determine the net amount payable for contracts due on the same date and in the same currency for similar types of derivative transactions. The master netting agreements generally also provide for net settlement of all outstanding contracts with a counterparty in the case of an event of default or a termination event.

Collateral is generally not required of the counterparties or of our company under the master netting agreements. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, no cash collateral was received or pledged under the master netting agreements.

Table of Contents 6. Inventories

Inventories (principally using the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method) were comprised of the following:

March 31, December 31, (Millions of dollars) 2021 2020 Raw materials................................................ USD 4,233 USD 4,021 Work-in-process............................................... 1,267 1,052 Finished goods................................................ 6,371 6,054 Supplies................................................... 278 275 Total inventories.............................................. USD 12,149 USD 11,402 1. Intangible assets and goodwill

A. Intangible assets

Intangible assets were comprised of the following:

March 31, 2021 (Millions of dollars) Weighted Gross Amortizable Carrying Accumulated Life (Years) Amount Amortization Net Customer relationships............................... 15 USD 2,451 USD (1,614) USD 837 Intellectual property................................. 12 1,444 (1,097) 347 Other........................................... 14 179 (117) 62 Total finite-lived intangible assets........................ 14 USD 4,074 USD (2,828) USD 1,246

December 31, 2020

Weighted Gross Accumulated Amortizable Carrying Amortization Net Life (Years) Amount Customer relationships............................... 15 USD 2,493 USD (1,600) USD 893 Intellectual property................................. 12 1,439 (1,073) 366 Other........................................... 14 164 (115) 49 Total finite-lived intangible assets........................ 14 USD 4,096 USD (2,788) USD 1,308

Amortization expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was USD77 million and USD80 million, respectively. Amortization expense related to intangible assets is expected to be:

(Millions of dollars)

Remaining Nine Months of 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Thereafter USD225 USD284 USD225 USD167 USD157 USD188

B. Goodwill

No goodwill was impaired during the three months ended March 31, 2021 or 2020.

The changes in carrying amount of goodwill by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were as follows:

December 31, Other March 31, (Millions of dollars) Acquisitions 1 Construction Industries 2020 Adjustments 2 2021 Goodwill........................ USD 320 USD - USD (14) USD 306 Impairments....................... (22) - - (22) Net goodwill...................... 298 (14) 284 Resource Industries Goodwill........................ 4,253 - (43) 4,210 Impairments....................... (1,175) (1,175) Net goodwill...................... 3,078 (43) 3,035 Energy & Transportation 2,959 32 (22) 2,969 Goodwill........................ All Other 3 59 - (4) 55 Goodwill........................ Consolidated total Goodwill........................ 7,591 32 (83) 7,540 Impairments....................... (1,197) (1,197) Net goodwill...................... USD 6,394 USD 32 USD (83) USD 6,343

1 See Note 21 for additional details.

2 Other adjustments are comprised primarily of foreign currency translation.

3 Includes All Other operating segment (See Note 16).

8. Investments in debt and equity securities

We have investments in certain debt and equity securities, primarily at Insurance Services, which we record at fair value and primarily include in Other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

We classify debt securities as available-for-sale, and we include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of these debt securities, net of applicable deferred income taxes, in equity (Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position). We include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of the equity securities in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. We generally determine realized gains and losses on sales of investments using the specific identification method for debt and equity securities and include them in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations.

The cost basis and fair value of debt securities with unrealized gains and losses included in equity (Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position) were as follows:

Table of Contents March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Unrealized Unrealized Pretax Net Pretax Net (Millions of dollars) Cost Gains Fair Cost Gains Fair Basis (Losses) Value Basis (Losses) Value Government debt U.S. treasury bonds................. USD 10 USD - USD 10 USD 10 USD - USD 10 Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds. 58 1 59 58 1 59 Corporate bonds Corporate bonds................... 998 34 1,032 962 50 1,012 Asset-backed securities.............. 150 2 152 156 3 159 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency............ 349 10 359 362 12 374 Residential...................... 5 - 5 5 - 5 Commercial...................... 75 2 77 60 4 64 Total debt securities................ USD 1,645 USD 49 USD 1,694 USD 1,613 USD 70 USD 1,683

Available-for-sale investments in an unrealized loss position:

March 31, 2021 (Millions of dollars) Less than 12 months 1 12 months or more 1 Total Corporate bonds Fair Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Corporate bonds................ Value Unrealized Losses Value Losses Losses Value Mortgage-backed debt securities.... USD 154 USD 2 USD 4 USD - USD 158 2 U.S. governmental agency......... USD 80 1 1 - 81 1 Total....................... USD 234 USD 3 USD 5 USD - USD 239 USD 3

December 31, 2020

Less than 12 months 1 12 months or more 1 Total

(Millions of dollars) Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized

Value Losses Value Losses Value Losses

Corporate bonds

Corporate bonds............... USD 13 USD - USD 4 USD - USD 17 USD -

