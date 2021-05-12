Caterpillar Inc. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March -7

Mortgage-backed debt securities...

U.S. governmental agency ...............2 - 5 - 7 -

Total....................... USD 15 USD - USD 9 USD - USD 24 USD

1 Indicates the length of time that individual securities have been in a continuous unrealized loss position.

Corporate Bonds The unrealized losses on our investments in corporate bonds relate to changes in interest rates and credit-related yield spreads since time of purchase. We do not intend to sell the investments, and it is not likely that we will be required to sell the investments before recovery of their amortized cost basis. In addition, we did not expect credit-related losses on these investments as of March 31, 2021.

Mortgage-Backed Debt Securities The unrealized losses on our investments in U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities relate to changes in interest rates and credit-related yield spreads since time of purchase. We do not intend to sell the investments, and it is not likely that we will be required to sell the investments before recovery of their amortized cost basis. In addition, we did not expect credit-related losses on these investments as of March 31, 2021.

18

Table of Contents

The cost basis and fair value of the available-for-sale debt securities at March 31, 2021, by contractual maturity, are shown below. Expected maturities will differ from contractual maturities because borrowers may have the right to prepay and creditors may have the right to call obligations.

March 31, 2021

(Millions of dollars) Cost Basis Fair Value

Due in one year or less................................................ USD 136USD 136

Due after one year through five years ..............................................730 759

Due after five years through ten years ..............................................287 294

Due after ten years ...........................................................63 64

U.S. governmental agency mortgage-backed securities ...................................349 359

Residential mortgage-backed securities ...............................................5 5

Commercial mortgage-backed securities .............................................75 77

Total debt securities - available-for-sale.................................... USD 1,645 USD 1,694

Sales of available-for-sale securities:

Three Months Ended March 31

(Millions of dollars) 2021 2020

Proceeds from the sale of available-for-sale securities................................ USD 100 USD 58

Gross gains from the sale of available-for-sale securities ....................................- - Gross losses from the sale of available-for-sale securities

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the net unrealized gains (losses) for equity securities held at March 31, 2021 and 2020 were USD20 million and USD(54) million, respectively.

9. Postretirement benefits

A. Pension and postretirement benefit costs

Other

U.S. Pension Non-U.S. Pension Postretirement

Benefits Benefits Benefits

(Millions of dollars) March 31 March 31 March 31

2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020

We made USD106 million of contributions to our pension and other postretirement plans during the three months ended March 31, 2021. We currently anticipate full-year 2021 contributions of approximately USD310 million.

19

Table of Contents

B. Defined contribution benefit costs

Total company costs related to our defined contribution plans, which are included in Operating Costs in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations, were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31 (Millions of dollars) 2021 2020 U.S. Plans.................................................... USD 125 USD 19 Non-U.S. Plans................................................. 26 23 USD 151 USD 42

The increase in the U.S. defined contribution benefit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to the fair value adjustments related to our non-qualified deferred compensation plans. 10. Leases

Revenues from finance and operating leases, primarily included in Revenues of Financial Products on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations, were as follows:

(Millions of dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31

2021 2020 Finance lease revenue................................................. USD 125 USD 125 Operating lease revenue............................................... 294 303 Total............................................................ USD 419 USD 428

We present revenues net of sales and other related taxes. 4. Guarantees and product warranty

Caterpillar dealer performance guarantees

We have provided an indemnity to a third-party insurance company for potential losses related to performance bonds issued on behalf of Caterpillar dealers. The bonds have varying terms and are issued to insure governmental agencies against nonperformance by certain dealers. We also provided guarantees to third-parties related to the performance of contractual obligations by certain Caterpillar dealers. These guarantees have varying terms and cover potential financial losses incurred by the third parties resulting from the dealers' nonperformance.

In 2016, we provided a guarantee to an end user related to the performance of contractual obligations by a Caterpillar dealer. Under the guarantee, which expires in 2025, non-performance by the Caterpillar dealer could require Caterpillar to satisfy the contractual obligations by providing goods, services or financial compensation to the end user up to an annual designated cap.

Supplier consortium performance guarantee

We have provided a guarantee to a customer in Europe related to the performance of contractual obligations by a supplier consortium to which one of our Caterpillar subsidiaries is a member. The guarantee covers potential damages incurred by the customer resulting from the supplier consortium's non-performance. The damages are capped except for failure of the consortium to meet certain obligations outlined in the contract in the normal course of business. The guarantee will expire when the supplier consortium performs all of its contractual obligations, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

20

Table of Contents

We have dealer performance guarantees and third-party performance guarantees that do not limit potential payment to end users related to indemnities and other commercial contractual obligations. In addition, we have entered into contracts involving industry standard indemnifications that do not limit potential payment. For these unlimited guarantees, we are unable to estimate a maximum potential amount of future payments that could result from claims made.

No significant loss has been experienced or is anticipated under any of these guarantees. At March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the related recorded liability was USD4 million and USD5 million, respectively. The maximum potential amount of future payments (undiscounted and without reduction for any amounts that may possibly be recovered under recourse or collateralized provisions) we could be required to make under the guarantees was as follows:

March 31, December 31, (Millions of dollars) 2021 2020 Caterpillar dealer performance guarantees............................ USD 956 USD 993 Supplier consortium performance guarantee........................... 261 258 Other guarantees............................................. 219 234 Total guarantees............................................ USD 1,436 USD 1,485

Cat Financial provides guarantees to repurchase certain loans of Caterpillar dealers from a special-purpose corporation (SPC) that qualifies as a variable interest entity. The purpose of the SPC is to provide short-term working capital loans to Caterpillar dealers. This SPC issues commercial paper and uses the proceeds to fund its loan program. Cat Financial has a loan purchase agreement with the SPC that obligates Cat Financial to purchase certain loans that are not paid at maturity. Cat Financial receives a fee for providing this guarantee, which provides a source of liquidity for the SPC. Cat Financial is the primary beneficiary of the SPC as its guarantees result in Cat Financial having both the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the SPC's economic performance and the obligation to absorb losses, and therefore Cat Financial has consolidated the financial statements of the SPC. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the SPC's assets of USD841 million and USD1,026 million, respectively, were primarily comprised of loans to dealers, and the SPC's liabilities of USD840 million and USD1,025 million, respectively, were primarily comprised of commercial paper. The assets of the SPC are not available to pay Cat Financial's creditors. Cat Financial may be obligated to perform under the guarantee if the SPC experiences losses. No loss has been experienced or is anticipated under this loan purchase agreement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 19:45 ET (23:45 GMT)