  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Caterpillar Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:18:44 2023-06-14 am EDT
247.13 USD   +0.69%
Caterpillar Raises Dividend By 8%
DJ
Caterpillar Lifts Quarterly Dividend 8% to $1.30/Share; Payable Aug. 18 to Shareholders on July 20
MT
Caterpillar Inc. Increases Dividend
PR
Caterpillar Raises Dividend By 8%

06/14/2023 | 10:56am EDT
By Dean Seal


The board of Caterpillar has increased the company's quarterly dividend by 10 cents, or 8%, to $1.30 a share.

The dividend will be paid out on Aug. 18 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on July 17.

"We continue to generate strong Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) free cash flow through execution of our enterprise strategy for long-term profitable growth," Chief Executive Jim Umpleby said. "Our strong ME&T free cash flow, balance sheet and liquidity position support our long history of growing the dividend and returning value to shareholders."


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 1055ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 65 245 M - -
Net income 2023 8 556 M - -
Net Debt 2023 28 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 2,00%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 109 100
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 245,44 $
Average target price 242,69 $
Spread / Average Target -1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie L. Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Courtney W. Dean Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.2.45%126 489
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-0.76%18 584
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.26.82%10 513
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.57%6 833
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.78.32%4 879
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.30.44%2 092
