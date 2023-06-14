Caterpillar Raises Dividend By 8%

By Dean Seal

The board of Caterpillar has increased the company's quarterly dividend by 10 cents, or 8%, to $1.30 a share.

The dividend will be paid out on Aug. 18 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on July 17.

"We continue to generate strong Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) free cash flow through execution of our enterprise strategy for long-term profitable growth," Chief Executive Jim Umpleby said. "Our strong ME&T free cash flow, balance sheet and liquidity position support our long history of growing the dividend and returning value to shareholders."

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 1055ET