By Stephen Nakrosis

Caterpillar said Friday that George Moubayed, current senior vice president of the Enterprise Strategy Division, will assume additional responsibilities as the company's third chief sustainability and strategy officer, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Moubayed will succeed Lou Balmer-Millar, who is retiring on Dec. 31 after over 20 years of service to the company. Balmer-Millar took on the chief sustainability officer role in December, succeeding the company's first chief sustainability and strategy officer, Julie Lagacy.

Moubayed, who has been with Caterpillar for over 25 years, has held several leadership positions, including vice president and general manager of load and haul products for Resource Industries, and also served as vice president for aftermarket solutions for the segment, Caterpillar said.

