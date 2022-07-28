Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Caterpillar Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:23 2022-07-28 am EDT
186.34 USD   +0.59%
11:17aCATERPILLAR : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
11:17aCATERPILLAR : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09:24aArtemis Gold Executes Master Lease Agreement With Caterpillar Financial
MT
Summary 
Summary

Caterpillar : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

07/28/2022 | 11:17am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Johnson Denise C
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CATERPILLAR INC [CAT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Group President /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
510 LAKE COOK ROAD, SUITE 100
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
DEERFIELD IL 60015
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Johnson Denise C
510 LAKE COOK ROAD, SUITE 100

DEERFIELD, IL60015

Group President
Signatures
By: /s/ Barbara Thomas, POA for Denise C. Johnson 2022-07-28
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each phantom stock unit under the company's non-qualified deferred compensation plans as reported is generally the economic equivalent of one share of Caterpillar Inc. common stock.
(2) This total includes 25 shares that were credited to the reporting person's account under the Supplemental Deferred Compensation Plan (the "Plan") at a price per share of $181.23 and 24 shares that were contributed to the reporting person's account pursuant to the terms of the Plan for no consideration.
(3) The phantom stock units are to be settled 100% in cash upon the reporting person's retirement or separation from service.
(4) Includes dividends accrued. Moreover, phantom stock units represent interests in an unfunded unitized company stock fund comprised of stock and cash, and therefore the number of phantom stock units the reporting person is deemed to own may change between any given dates due to differences in the percentages of cash and stock in the unitized fund on those dates.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Caterpillar Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
