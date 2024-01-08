Caterpillar: electrification agreement with CRH

Caterpillar announces the signing of a strategic electrification agreement with CRH, North America's leading aggregates producer, to advance the deployment of Caterpillar's zero tailpipe emissions solutions.



CRH is the first company in the sector to sign such an agreement, which aims to accelerate the deployment of Caterpillar's 70-100 tonne battery-electric all-terrain trucks and charging solutions at one of its sites in North America.



As part of the agreement, the Irish building materials supplier will participate in Caterpillar's Early Learner program for battery-electric off-road trucks, testing and validating the units in real-world applications.



