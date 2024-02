Feb 5 (Reuters) - Caterpillar reported a higher quarterly profit on Monday, buoyed by strong demand for its excavators and other large construction equipment amid higher infrastructure spending and a rebound in residential real estate market in the U.S.

The company's profit rose to $2.68 billion, or $5.28 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.45 billion, or $2.79 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)