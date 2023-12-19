Caterpillar: successful demonstration of an electric truck

Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that it had successfully tested its first prototype electric dump truck for underground mining at an Australian mine, in collaboration with the American gold group Newmont.



Developed in collaboration with Newmont, this battery-electric, zero-emission mining truck is also fully connected and automated, says the construction equipment manufacturer in a press release.



Last year, the group unveiled a similar model, the 793, but this time for surface mining applications.



This equipment will complete an electric offering already comprising the R1700 XE battery-powered loader.



