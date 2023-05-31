Environmental platform urges more than 1,600 high-emitting firms to disclose data

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - More than 1,600 companies
identified by non-profit platform CDP as having the biggest
impact on the environment are not disclosing environmental data,
it said as it launched its latest campaign to get firms to
provide the information.
CDP, which has standardised data to allow investors and
others to compare corporate performance in areas like climate
change, water and deforestation, said 288 financial institutions
with around $29 trillion in assets will write to the companies
to urge them to disclose the data.
The companies targeted in the 2023 campaign include repeat
non-disclosers such as Exxon Mobil, Glencore
and Caterpillar, CDP said in a statement.
Exxon said it had a plan "to reduce emissions to support a
net-zero future while growing value for our shareholders and
stakeholders."
In an emailed statement, the oil giant said between 2016
and end-2021 it had cut the emissions from its own operations
and reduced methane emissions intensity from operated assets,
and it had hiked the amount it plans to invest on lower-emission
initiatives.
Glencore declined to comment.
Caterpillar did not respond to a request for comment.
Collectively, the non-disclosers emit an estimated +4,200
megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually – which CDP
said was almost equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions of
the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada combined.
CDP works to help small groups of lead shareholders target
companies and ratchet up pressure on boards to listen, said
Claire Elsdon, CDP's joint global director of capital markets.
Financial institutions need the data "to support risk
management practices, tracking portfolio alignment to net zero
goals and unlocking sustainability-linked opportunities," she
said. "These uses can serve to not only safeguard but also boost
long-term profitability," Elsdon said.
Since it launched in 2017, CDP has expanded the universe of
companies it targets for data disclosure. That has meant the
number of non-disclosing companies targeted this year is higher
than in its 2022 campaign.
Despite the progress, disclosure remains a problem in
high-emitting sectors and getting laggards to submit data will
prove tricky, she acknowledged.
Overall, about 50% of companies across sectors disclose
environmental data, Elsdon told Reuters.
The 2022 campaign delivered responses from 388 high-impact
companies out of nearly 1,500 targeted, and CDP said firms were
2.3 times more likely to disclose if they were directly engaged
by financial institutions.
Investors targeting non-dislosing companies this year
include Sumitomo Life Insurance, AQR and Legal & General
Investment Management.
(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Sharon
Singleton and David Gregorio)