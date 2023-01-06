Advanced search
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
248.86 USD   +3.57%
05:30pIndustrials Up Sharply After Wage Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
08:35aCaterpillar Invests in Lithium Battery Technology Firm Lithos Energy
MT
08:35aCaterpillar Invests In US Battery Technology Group Lithos Energy
MT
Industrials Up Sharply After Wage Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup

01/06/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply after the latest sign of easing inflationary pressures.

Hourly wages rose 4.6% in December from a year earlier, the lowest reading in more than a year.

German factory orders fell 5.3% from a month earlier in November, the steepest decline in two years, according to statistics office Destatis.

Defense contractor L3Harris Technologies received a $40 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to install portable multi-purpose defense systems in vehicles set to be handed to Ukraine forces.

Caterpillar invested in lithium-ion battery maker Lithos Energy. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1729ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58 541 M - -
Net income 2022 7 102 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 902 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 107 700
Free-Float 63,7%
Managers and Directors
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie L. Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Eric A. Braun Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.0.30%125 044
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD4.43%20 056
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.3.94%9 068
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.84%6 274
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-4.05%2 593
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.1.87%1 702