Industrials Up Sharply After Wage Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply after the latest sign of easing inflationary pressures.

Hourly wages rose 4.6% in December from a year earlier, the lowest reading in more than a year.

German factory orders fell 5.3% from a month earlier in November, the steepest decline in two years, according to statistics office Destatis.

Defense contractor L3Harris Technologies received a $40 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to install portable multi-purpose defense systems in vehicles set to be handed to Ukraine forces.

Caterpillar invested in lithium-ion battery maker Lithos Energy.

