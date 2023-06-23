Equities CAT US1491231015
|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-06-22 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|237.34 USD
|-1.71%
|-4.17%
|-0.93%
|12:30pm
|With U.S. labor tight, union workers make bolder contract demands
|RE
|Jun. 22
|Central bank bonanza!
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023* 65,472 M
Capitalization 122 B
EV / Sales 2023*
2,30x
Net income 2023* 8,439 M
Free-Float62.77%
P/E ratio 2023*
14,5x
Net Debt 2023* 28,454 M
Yield 2023*
2,07%
P/E ratio 2024 *
13,4x
*Assessed data
Chart Caterpillar Inc.
Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading producer of mining construction and operation equipment, diesel and natural gas motors, and industrial gas turbines. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of machines and motors (95.2%): terracing and construction machines (power shovels, high-lifts, bulldozers, etc.), agricultural and forestry tractors, motors and turbines (for heavy trucks, boats, industrial machines, and power stations), conveyer systems, hydraulic circuits and components, etc.; - financial services (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (47.1%), Europe/Africa/Middle East (21.6%), Asia/Pacific (20%), and Latin America (11.3%).Read more
SectorHeavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2023-08-01 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Analysis / Opinion
Tigress Financial Adjusts Price Target on Caterpillar to $282 From $266, Keeps Buy Rating
June 01, 2023 at 08:05 am
Baird Adjusts Caterpillar's Price Target to $180 From $185, Keeps Underperform Rating
May 08, 2023 at 09:06 am
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
31
Last Close Price
237.34USD
Average target price
244.89USD
Spread / Average Target
+3.18%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Construction Machinery
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-0.93%
|122 B $
|+4.94%
|19 583 M $
|+28.01%
|10 575 M $
|+21.69%
|6 997 M $
|+62.14%
|4 326 M $
|+23.54%
|3 625 M $
|+28.23%
|2 049 M $
|+49.79%
|1 471 M $
|+32.69%
|1 146 M $
|+16.88%
|1 018 M $