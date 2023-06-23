  1. Markets
CATERPILLAR INC.

Equities CAT US1491231015

Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-06-22 pm EDT Intraday chart for Caterpillar Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
237.34 USD -1.71% -4.17% -0.93%
12:30pm With U.S. labor tight, union workers make bolder contract demands RE
Jun. 22 Central bank bonanza! ZB

Financials (USD)

Sales 2023* 65,472 M
Capitalization 122 B
EV / Sales 2023*
2,30x
Net income 2023* 8,439 M
Free-Float62.77%
P/E ratio 2023*
14,5x
Net Debt 2023* 28,454 M
Yield 2023*
2,07%
P/E ratio 2024 *
13,4x
More Fundamentals

*Assessed data

Chart Caterpillar Inc.

More charts

Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading producer of mining construction and operation equipment, diesel and natural gas motors, and industrial gas turbines. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of machines and motors (95.2%): terracing and construction machines (power shovels, high-lifts, bulldozers, etc.), agricultural and forestry tractors, motors and turbines (for heavy trucks, boats, industrial machines, and power stations), conveyer systems, hydraulic circuits and components, etc.; - financial services (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (47.1%), Europe/Africa/Middle East (21.6%), Asia/Pacific (20%), and Latin America (11.3%).
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2023-08-01 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
31
Last Close Price
237.34USD
Average target price
244.89USD
Spread / Average Target
+3.18%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Construction Machinery

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.
Construction Machinery
