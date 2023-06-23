With U.S. labor tight, union workers make bolder contract demands

Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading producer of mining construction and operation equipment, diesel and natural gas motors, and industrial gas turbines. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of machines and motors (95.2%): terracing and construction machines (power shovels, high-lifts, bulldozers, etc.), agricultural and forestry tractors, motors and turbines (for heavy trucks, boats, industrial machines, and power stations), conveyer systems, hydraulic circuits and components, etc.; - financial services (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (47.1%), Europe/Africa/Middle East (21.6%), Asia/Pacific (20%), and Latin America (11.3%).