  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Consolidated, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1342   TW0001342004

CATHAY CONSOLIDATED, INC.

(1342)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-05
63.30 TWD   +0.64%
CATHAY CONSOLIDATED : Announcement of Important Resolutions of the 2022 1st special Shareholders Meeting
PU
CATHAY CONSOLIDATED : Announcement of the full collection of the 1st domestic secured convertible bonds proceeds
PU
CATHAY CONSOLIDATED : Correct the information of Cathay Consolidated lnc.,to convene the 2022 Special Shareholders' Meeting approved by Board of Directors.
PU
Cathay Consolidated : Announcement of Important Resolutions of the 2022 1st special Shareholders Meeting

07/07/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cathay Consolidated Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/07 Time of announcement 14:56:46
Subject 
 Announcement of Important Resolutions of
the 2022 1st special Shareholders Meeting
Date of events 2022/07/07 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/07/07
2.Important resolutions:
1.Acceptance of the amendments to some provisions of the company's
 "Articles of Association".
2.To elect new 7 Directors (including 3 Independent Directors).
The list of Directors elected:
Independent Directors:Shih Sin-Chuan,Pan Sian,David Biing
Directors:George Liu,Syu Guang-Huei,Joanna Hsiao,Stephen Wendell Howard
3.Acceptance of the proposal for removal non-compete cases for
some new directors and their representatives.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Cathay Consolidated Inc. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 520 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 295 M 144 M 144 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 354
Free-Float 20,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tsung Hsi Liu Chairman & General Manager
Hung I Li Chief Financial Officer
Tsun I Wu Independent Director
Hsin Chuan Shih Independent Director
Hsien Pan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY CONSOLIDATED, INC.-6.91%144
ECOLAB INC.-32.06%45 531
SIKA AG-44.08%34 576
GIVAUDAN SA-27.75%33 074
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-12.73%18 443
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-31.15%17 397