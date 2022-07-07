Cathay Consolidated : Announcement of Important Resolutions of the 2022 1st special Shareholders Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/07/07 2.Important resolutions: 1.Acceptance of the amendments to some provisions of the company's "Articles of Association". 2.To elect new 7 Directors (including 3 Independent Directors). The list of Directors elected: Independent Directors:Shih Sin-Chuan,Pan Sian,David Biing Directors:George Liu,Syu Guang-Huei,Joanna Hsiao,Stephen Wendell Howard 3.Acceptance of the proposal for removal non-compete cases for some new directors and their representatives. 3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.