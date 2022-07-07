Cathay Consolidated : Announcement of Important Resolutions of the 2022 1st special Shareholders Meeting
07/07/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Cathay Consolidated Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/07
Time of announcement
14:56:46
Subject
Announcement of Important Resolutions of
the 2022 1st special Shareholders Meeting
Date of events
2022/07/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/07/07
2.Important resolutions:
1.Acceptance of the amendments to some provisions of the company's
"Articles of Association".
2.To elect new 7 Directors (including 3 Independent Directors).
The list of Directors elected:
Independent Directors:Shih Sin-Chuan,Pan Sian,David Biing
Directors:George Liu,Syu Guang-Huei,Joanna Hsiao,Stephen Wendell Howard
3.Acceptance of the proposal for removal non-compete cases for
some new directors and their representatives.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Cathay Consolidated Inc. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 07:03:01 UTC.