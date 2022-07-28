Cathay Consolidated : Announcement of the base date for capital increase for Employee Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs)
07/28/2022 | 03:18am EDT
Provided by: Cathay Consolidated Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/28
Time of announcement
15:04:52
Subject
Announcement of the base date for capital increase
for Employee Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs)
Date of events
2022/07/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28
2.Company name:Cathay Consolidated, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)The Company Annual General Shareholders'Meeting held on 19 May, 2022
has approved the proposal of Employee Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) and
received the notice (NO. 1110347520) from Financial Supervisory Commission on
28 June, 2022 to issue total of 1,100,000 ordinary shares for RSAs plan.
(2)According to the resolution of Boad Meeting on 28 July, 2022 and the base
date for capital increase will be held on 5 August, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
