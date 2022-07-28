Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Consolidated, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1342   TW0001342004

CATHAY CONSOLIDATED, INC.

(1342)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
68.10 TWD   +0.74%
03:18aCATHAY CONSOLIDATED : The Board of Dircetors approved 2022Q2 Financial Statements
PU
07/07CATHAY CONSOLIDATED : Announcement of the new chairperson of The Company
PU
07/07CATHAY CONSOLIDATED : The Company announced the new-elected members of the Audit CommitteeX
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cathay Consolidated : Announcement of the base date for capital increase for Employee Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs)

07/28/2022 | 03:18am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cathay Consolidated Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 15:04:52
Subject 
 Announcement of the base date for capital increase
for Employee Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs)
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28
2.Company name:Cathay Consolidated, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)The Company Annual General Shareholders'Meeting held on 19 May, 2022
has approved the proposal of Employee Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) and
received the notice (NO. 1110347520) from Financial Supervisory Commission on
28 June, 2022 to issue total of 1,100,000 ordinary shares for RSAs plan.
(2)According to the resolution of Boad Meeting on 28 July, 2022 and the base
date for capital increase will be held on 5 August, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Cathay Consolidated Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 520 M 84,1 M 84,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 620 M 154 M 154 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 354
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart CATHAY CONSOLIDATED, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cathay Consolidated, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 68,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Tsung Hsi Liu Chairman & General Manager
Hung I Li Chief Financial Officer
Tsun I Wu Independent Director
Hsin Chuan Shih Independent Director
Hsien Pan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY CONSOLIDATED, INC.0.15%154
ECOLAB INC.-31.52%45 888
SIKA AG-42.14%34 850
GIVAUDAN SA-32.93%30 352
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-29.77%17 253
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-23.98%15 945