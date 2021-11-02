Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announced by CFH on behalf of Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd.,the acquisition of domestic property

11/02/2021 | 05:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/11/02 Time of announcement 17:22:30
Subject 
 Announced by CFH on behalf of Cathay Life
Insurance Co. Ltd.,the acquisition of
domestic property
Date of events 2021/11/02 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Land located at No.129,129-1,130,130-1,Subsection 2,Gong Yuan Section,
Zhongzheng Dist.,Taipei City.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/02
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Land area:165 square meters (about 49.91 p'ing)
Total Transaction Price:NTD$302,218,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
2 natural persons,related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
(A)First payment:NTD$60,443,600
(B)Second payment:NTD$120,887,200
(C)Third payment:NTD$90,665,400
(D)Final payment:NTD$30,221,800
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
(A)Referring to market value and professional appraisal report
(B)Professional domain appraisal report
(C)the Board of Directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
G-Beam Real Estate Appraisers Firm:NTD$398,573,530
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
G-Beam Real Estate Appraisers Firm:Li,Fang-Zheng
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
Li,Fang-Zheng:(94)TCG_NO.000082
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Acquire real estate for investment based on Insurance Law.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:NA
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/02
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:NA
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
05:49aAnnounced by CFH on behalf of Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd.,the acquisition of domesti..
PU
05:29aCathay Financial Holdings announces on behalf of Cathay Life Board the resolution to in..
PU
10/29Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings,on behalf of Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd.,the ..
PU
10/28Cathay Financial Holdings publicly announces the participation of Citi online investor ..
PU
10/18Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Retirement of Chia Sheng Chang as Chief In..
CI
09/08CATHAY FINANCIAL : Morgan Stanley Virtual Asia ESG Conference
PU
09/07CATHAY FINANCIAL : UBS APAC Financials & Fintech Virtual Conference
PU
08/25CATHAY FINANCIAL : 2021 Second Quarter Analyst Meeting (English Conference Call)
PU
08/16CATHAY FINANCIAL : Credit Suisse Taiwan Non-Tech Day
PU
07/26CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 623 B 22 365 M 22 365 M
Net income 2021 135 B 4 850 M 4 850 M
Net Debt 2021 15 333 M 551 M 551 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,89x
Yield 2021 5,54%
Capitalization 759 B 27 227 M 27 244 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 57 417
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 57,60 TWD
Average target price 63,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chang Keng Li President & Director
Yan Ju Chen CFO & First Deputy Spokesman
Hong Tu Tsai Chairman
Chia-Sheng Chang Chief Information Officer
Sophia Cheng Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.36.33%27 227
AXA29.69%70 029
PRUDENTIAL PLC11.14%55 943
METLIFE, INC.36.63%54 970
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.42.60%43 062
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.77%38 353